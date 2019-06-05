How To Build Your REIT Portfolio From Scratch

The simplest method for spotting undervalued REITs is to buy a basket of blue-chip REITs that have temporarily sold off to a meaningful discount to their historic P/FFO average.

Co-produced with Samuel Smith

Investing in REITs can seem extremely complicated for those unfamiliar with all the unique investing terminology that comes with it. However, history has shown that it richly rewards those willing to step outside the comfort zone of traditional stock investing:

Fortunately, you don’t need to know everything to do well. A great place to start is with our Five Rules for Successful REIT investing:

(1) Focusing on underpriced small-cap REITs and avoiding overpriced large caps

(2) Overweighting specialty REITs with alpha-rich strategies

(3) Skipping externally-managed REITs

(4) Adopting the “landlord” mindset

(5) Targeting REITs that trade at discounts to net asset value

The rest of this article discusses in detail a step-by-step process for how to build a REIT portfolio from scratch that will pay you monthly “rent checks.”

Step 1: Individual REITs or REIT ETFs?

In the past, the only way to invest in the sector was by purchasing individual REIT securities. That changed with the introduction of the mutual fund and later the exchange-traded fund. These offerings are financial products where retail investors purchase units of the fund and the money is professionally managed by an expert investment manager.

While we oppose mutual and private funds because of their high fees, ETFs are a low-cost way for investors to gain diversification and access to the financial markets. ETFs are traded through the same mechanism as shares on the stock exchange (which is not the case with mutual funds). You can purchase ETFs in your brokerage account and hold them for as long (or as short) as you like, just as with REITs. Popular REIT ETFs today include those put out by Vanguard (VNQ) and iShares (IYR).

There's much back-and-forth in the investing industry about what's better: ETFs or individual REITs.

The truth is that both options have pros and cons.

The Pros of ETFs:

Pro: Investing in REIT ETFs provides instant wide diversification.

This is helpful for investors with small portfolios as they can get the necessary diversification from owning multiple REITs without wasting money on many brokerage commission fees.

Pro: Investing in REIT ETFs has a low time commitment.

Once purchased, investors can "sit and forget" about their ETF. No additional research is required since the fund is being managed by a team of investment professionals.

Pro: REIT ETFs almost always have lower expense ratios than their mutual fund counterparts.

There are several REIT ETFs that have very low annual expense ratios (0.5% or lower). Most REIT mutual funds would have a fee of 1% or more (which amounts of $1,000 of annual fees on a $100,000 portfolio).

The Cons of ETFs:

Con: REIT ETFs always are more expensive than owning individual REITs.

After the initial purchase is made, individual REITs will always have an expense ratio of 0.00%. There is no cost to hold a REIT, regardless of the holding period.

Con: You cannot hand-select which REITs you own with a REIT ETF.

REIT ETFs give you no control over your portfolio. You cannot buy or sell individual REITs, which means you cannot sift the wheat from the chaff in your portfolio. By purchasing REIT index ETFs, you are forced to own the junk along with the jewels in the sector.

Conclusion: There is nothing necessarily wrong with REIT ETFs. For investors with minimal time or interest in investing, ETFs are an excellent alternative to high-fee mutual funds. With that being said, we prefer to invest in individual REITs, not ETFs, as we have found that individual REIT picking has enabled us to outperform the broader market indexes through our Core Portfolio. The rest of this article will assume you do as well.

Step 2: Where to Find Great REITs

Our primary focus is on REITs that are small cap, internally-managed, and employ unique/misunderstood business models that generate considerable alpha.

Another area to look is at REITs that have lengthy streaks of consecutive dividend increases that have recently sold off to sizable discounts to their historical average valuations. Dividend growth streaks are important because they demonstrate two things: (1) the REIT has a business model that works consistently over the long term and (2) the management is shareholder-friendly

With regards to the first point, a REIT cannot raise its dividend if cash flows are not also increasing. While dividends may outpace cash flows in the short term, this is impossible over the long term. A very long streak of constantly rising dividends means that a REIT has grown through everything the market has thrown at it. Secondly, shareholder-friendly management teams are a telltale sign of a great investment. Exceptional people create exceptional businesses, plain and simple.

Step 3: How to Know If A REIT Is Trading At An Attractive Price

It's important to remember that even the highest-quality REITs become poor investments if an investor pays too high a price. A very quick-and-easy rule of thumb is to look for blue-chip REITs trading at or below their historical average price-to-FFO ratio. Another great way to assess a REIT’s valuation that's a bit more complicated is by comparing its price per share to its net asset value per share. It's common sense that buying high-quality, well-managed real estate for less than it's worth will produce outsized risk-adjusted returns over the long term. While we are always eager to buy blue chip REITs at discounts to their historical average multiples, as full-time REIT analysts with access to resources that many small retail investors lack, we like to use the latter method when researching small cap REITs in particular.

Step 4: How Many REITs Should You Hold?

There is a tradeoff with diversification. The more REITs you hold, the safer you are if any one of them implodes. On the other hand, you have less to gain from the REITs you hold that do well. Fortunately, studies have shown that there's a happy medium: Over 90% of the maximum benefit of diversification is derived from portfolios of about 15-20 REITs.

There also are advantages to holding fewer REITs. Holding 15-20 REITs means you get to invest in your best ideas. You can own the REITs you are most comfortable holding – the ones that you believe have the greatest total return potential. Holding a large portfolio of 50-plus REITs also requires a large time commitment and is virtually impossible to keep up with. It’s hard to really know that many REITs with their various sectoral nuances and varying business models and strategies. Keeping up with the quarterly earnings reports of this many REITs would be a huge endeavor – much less so for 15-20 businesses.

You can’t just own any 20 REITs and be diversified, however. As an example, if you owned 10 retail REITs and 10 healthcare REITs, you would not be well diversified. REIT investors should look to invest in different sectors to gain exposure to different types of great real estate.

Step 5: REIT Portfolio Building Strategy

Diversified REIT income will not be created overnight. The process will take time, just like any important achievement in life. At High Yield Landlord, we release regular trade alerts on our highest conviction ideas at the moment and recommend members begin their REIT portfolio construction with those ideas. Gradually, over time, their portfolios will begin to take shape with strong diversification.

The best investments are long term in nature. Once a REIT is purchased, investors should prefer to let it compound their wealth indefinitely. A long-term orientation also provides individual investors with a competitive advantage over institutional investors like pension plans and mutual funds, whose performance is judged on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

With that being said, holding a REIT for the long term is not always possible since businesses that were great at one time sometimes lose their competitive advantage. This can happen by management losing its way, technology changes, or by competitors finding a way to destroy or copy the company’s competitive advantage. When a REIT loses its ability to compound your wealth through growing cash flow per share over time, it's time to sell.

There's one other good reason to sell a REIT: If it becomes wildly and absurdly overvalued. It's better to profit from this overconfidence by selling than to participate in it. Profits can then be reinvested into other REITs with sane valuations. This benefits investors in a number of ways. REITs with lower valuations have better total return potential, all else being equal. Similarly, two REITs that have the same earnings and payout ratios but with different valuations also will have different dividend yields – the lower-valued REIT will generate more dividend income for investors.

Step 6: Adopting the Landlord Mentality

If there's a drawback to investing in publicly-traded REITs, it's that we are exposed to daily volatility in price quotes on our shares. In contrast, private real estate investments would not make us aware of such daily volatility. Therefore, we may be tempted in times of heavy volatility to sell off our shares at inopportune times rather than hold them for the long run. As a result, we have established these ground rules to help us keep our emotions in check and stay on the right path by maintaining the mindset of a landlord investor:

Simplicity: Only invest in businesses we understand (i.e., focus on real estate and similar real asset businesses).

Income: Focus on the cash flow coming in knowing that as long as the dividend is maintained and/or grows over time, the share price will appreciate in the long run.

Predictable: While we are prepared to weather volatility in the share price, we want assets that will generate consistent performance.

Long Term: Only buy assets that we would be happy holding for at least five years. This means that the REIT should have a sustainable business model with a balance sheet that can sustain distress.

We view REITs as real estate investments, NOT as stocks. We are real estate owners, not “stock market traders.” We mind fundamental performance of the properties, and NOT the short-term share price performance. By adopting this mindset, we believe that REIT investors can improve performance as it leads to a more disciplined approach with less trading and more compounding.

Most importantly of all, we view this as a marathon, not a sprint. As a result, we need to have the mental discipline and perspective to stick with the plan regardless of short-term disappointments that may be caused by market volatility or an individual investment that goes poorly.

Bottom Line

Why is REIT investing important? Because the average retirement age in the United States is increasing. Both the age people expect to retire and the age at which they actually retire is trending upward. This should not be the case. People should be retiring earlier. The national GDP has marched upward over the last decade, yet people are not able to retire when they want. REIT investing will help you build a portfolio that pays growing dividend income during retirement that's entirely passive as well as inflation resistant. This can lead to retirement on time – or even early retirement and even more importantly, the ability to enjoy it without having to deal with the stresses of landlording.

While ETFs are easier for “know-nothing” investors, we believe that combining our know-how with our full-time dedication to identifying quality REITs trading at sizable discounts to the value of the underlying real estate will generate considerable alpha for us over the long term.

