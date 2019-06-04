First Solar Update: Steady Progress

First Solar remains in a strong financial position with no long term debt and 1/3rd of the market cap in cash + short term investments.

First Solar continues to grow the backlog, including a recently announced project for Facebook, in spite of being sold out until 2021.

First Solar's results continue to be skewed by the Series 6 transition, but the major risks of this transition seem to be in the rear view now. Shares remain cheap.

Quarter Review

Halfway through 2019, it is almost hard to recall the "shockwaves" of panic that a sudden change in Chinese solar policy sent through the solar industry. After the announcement, First Solar's stock slid till mid-October, before abruptly plunging below $40, then bobbing its way back up to around $60 today.

Solar Armageddon never came. At the end of Q1, First Solar has 1/3rd of the market cap in cash + short term investments and basically no debt (recall that the debt is project financing that moves off the balance sheet when the project is completed). First Solar's financial statements and multiples continue to be distorted by the transition of production from the Series 4 to the larger and less expensive Series 6 panels.

In spite of a backlog that extends through 2020, sales remain excellent with First Solar exceeding a targeted 1:1 book/ship ratio. First Solar is now sold out well into Q1 2021. Despite all of 2018's panic, ASP's remain steady. BNEF reports that panel prices are seen as "firming" in 2H 2019. After the good Q1 results, First Solar returned to JP Morgan's focus list with the price target raised to $72.

Other news from the quarter included a merging of the EPC division with the Systems division. When writing the original 6 part series on First Solar, we could never really figure out why they were separate.

So despite all of the progress the valuation per share is well below 2018's high of nearly $78 despite all the progress the company has made since, with the biggest risks mostly in the rear view mirror. Replays of politicians demanding things like the Green New Deal (which is allegedly alive an well in certain states) are on every cable news program at night, but no one ever stops to ask who exactly would/could build that infrastructure (hopefully not the Chinese competition). First Solar gets attention from bulge bracket investment banking analysts yet seems largely overlooked by the market. Seeking Alpha is one of the few places where people will see the humor.

Major Risks Largely in the Rearview

One of the biggest risks facing the company and investors last year was that the company would face an issue transitioning to the Series 6 panel, which required a retooling of the entire production line (not to mention plans to nearly triple production capacity). This was a low but potentially catastrophic risk--the Series 6 has to be a success. The decision to skip the Series 5 and go straight to the Series 6 was a bold and decisive decision.

With production coming online and the metrics steadily increasing, this risk seems largely in the rear view. Though management said on the call:

We are very happy we highlighted that on the call around the progress that the team has made for Series 6. And we cannot take our eye off of it though we got to continue to stay focused from both a schedule standpoint, performance standpoint and a cost standpoint. So there's -- we haven't really come up for air yet.

Another misconception about First Solar is that the need for a Series 7 with another complete retooling could be around the corner at any moment. With the larger panel size achieved by the Series 6, improvements will be incremental and will not involve a complete retooling for the foreseeable future.

A particularly interesting note from the quarter was a $5M impairment charge related to R&D of perskovite solar cells. First Solar's Santa Clara R&D lab is known for its secrecy, but the disclosure is a reassurance that First Solar still isn't afraid to explore technologies that could be potentially competitive to CdTe.

Conclusion

First Solar's US-centric business stands to benefit from tariffs on Chinese, and to a lesser extent, Mexican solar panel imports. A recently announced deal to build a system to power a Facebook data center shows that corporations are pushing for renewable solar power, and are willing to wait in line to get it from an American source.

First Solar offers a business that is set to thrive in various possible economic conditions that investors may face in the next 24 months. The long term mega-trend of renewable energy and electrification provides a compelling reason to invest in this best-in-class opportunity that is widely overlooked by the market and Washington alike. We remain long FLSR.

