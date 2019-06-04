Short Ideas | Consumer 

May Sales Are In (Mostly): Tesla Has 80,000 Units Within Sight For Q2

Summary

We now have most countries reporting May month unit sales. Tesla’s sales were likely more than 24,000 for May, up from 20,000 in April.

My model now has June at almost 36,000 for an 80,000 total for Q2. That’s below management’s guidance of 90,000 to 100,000.

However, it’s up from my previous estimate, as well as the 63,019 sold in Q1. So, 80,000 is neither good nor the worst-case scenario either.

The problem here will be in margins: Did Tesla’s many price cuts and discounts mean profits were much lower, in order to achieve a 80,000 units sales number for Q2?

If so, it would once again prove that Tesla can move units - but only in exchange for a very weak bottom line.

I will get straight to the two points:

  1. We now have real or estimated Tesla (TSLA) unit sales numbers for the month of May. The major exceptions are China and Canada.

  2. Based on the May information and trajectories, I have refined my total Q2 Tesla unit sales model to show a number of 80,126.

80,126 units sold in Q2 would be up 27% from the March quarter, but still down 12% from the 90,966 sold in the December quarter. Basically, it would be a “stabilized” scenario if you could call it that. Of course, there's nothing that’s written in stone here, but the major sales waves in the U.S. (December) and Europe (March) appear to now have muted, while at the same time we should see some new sales to areas with right-hand drive, such as the UK and Australia, by the end of June.

As usual, the May numbers just like those of previous months come from Insideevs (US numbers) and from the various European governments through their registration systems. Each country has its own, and they don’t all report uniformly. For example, from Norway, Netherlands and Spain we get numbers essentially daily. Others report only after the month is over.

Some of the numbers also are nicely summarized on this blog: EV Sales - but they are in the end all the same, as they all come from the same original sources (each country’s DMV-equivalents).

With that out of the way, let’s get straight to the main table:

Model 3

April

May

June

Q2 2019

USA

10050

13950

15000

39000

Canada

550

1000

1200

2750

Germany

514

368

1300

2182

Norway

720

705

1700

3125

Netherlands

467

419

1200

2086

France

251

321

800

1372

Switzerland

486

166

800

1452

Belgium

111

159

500

770

Austria

153

149

500

802

Italy

149

121

300

570

Finland

87

42

200

329

Spain

51

122

300

473

Portugal

98

97

200

395

Luxembourg

40

34

60

134

Sweden

446

198

700

1344

Denmark

168

146

300

614

UK

0

0

1500

1500

Ireland

0

0

100

100

Australia

0

0

400

400

China

2324

2000

3000

7324

TOTAL

16665

19997

30060

66722

TOTAL Q2

April

May

June

Q2 2019

Model 3

16665

19997

30060

66722

Model S

1561

1868

2510

5939

Model X

1888

2497

3080

7465

TOTAL

20114

24362

35650

80126

As you can see in the table above, my model looks for 66,722 Model 3 units sold in Q2, which adds up to 80,126 units in total when you include the Models S and X. For all practical purposes, the Model 3 is the main dish at this dinner, so few people will focus on the Model S and X.

That said, let’s also look at those two, supposedly higher-margin, models. Let’s start with the Model S:

Model S

April

May

June

Q2 2019

USA

825

1025

1200

3050

Canada

100

100

130

330

Germany

40

30

80

150

Norway

23

47

100

170

Netherlands

2

11

20

33

France

33

30

60

123

Switzerland

27

19

80

126

Belgium

13

19

30

62

Austria

18

17

40

75

UK

98

100

200

398

Italy

42

21

40

103

Finland

10

0

20

30

Spain

14

15

30

59

Portugal

6

10

15

31

Denmark

2

5

5

12

Ireland

15

1

20

36

Sweden

90

112

130

332

Denmark

2

6

10

18

China

101

200

200

501

Australia

100

100

100

300

TOTAL

1561

1868

2510

5939

As you can see in the table above, estimated Q2 sales of 5,939 units would mean an annualized rate of 24,000 (4 x 6,000) units. That’s a far cry from 2018 and previous years.

Over to the Model X:

Model X

April

May

June

Q2 2019

USA

1050

1375

1500

3925

Canada

150

150

250

550

Germany

21

40

70

131

Norway

68

258

300

626

Netherlands

2

9

20

31

France

21

20

40

81

Switzerland

16

13

40

69

Belgium

9

19

30

58

Austria

13

12

20

45

UK

98

100

200

398

Italy

18

18

40

76

Finland

10

0

20

30

Spain

11

15

30

56

Portugal

8

5

10

23

Ireland

10

1

20

31

Sweden

23

56

80

159

Denmark

0

6

10

16

China

260

300

300

860

Australia

100

100

100

300

TOTAL

1888

2497

3080

7465

As you can see in the table above, the situation is a little better than the Model S, but not by much. At an estimated 7,465 units sold for the second quarter, the year looks like 30,000 (4 x 7,500) units. Again, that’s a far cry from what Tesla did in 2018 and before.

Between the Model X and S, this implies a 54,000 number for these two models combined, for the year. Remember, it was not too long a time ago that Tesla first talked about Model S and X combined seeing 100,000 units as a floor, and then 100,000 as a steady-state.

That’s units - but what about profits?

From the investor’s point of view, it's not obvious that achieving 80,000 units when previous more bearish scenarios around 70,000 seemed more likely will be any good for the company, however. Why? Because if a sales push that leads to 80,000 units sold instead of 70,000 is done via price cuts and heavy discounting, that may yield little or no benefit to the bottom line.

All that would accomplish is to trap investors into believing that moving 80,000 units instead of 70,000 would somehow yield a better bottom line. One can imagine a scenario during July in which Tesla reports 80,000 units sold in early July, but then, one month later, in its financial results call, ends up disappointing in terms of the actual financial statements - income, as well as cash flow and the balance sheet.

There's a tug-of-war between longs and shorts on this name, as has been the case for years already - but I think the current inning will see its next verdict by August, as we see the full financial picture of Q2 results. You may recall that last August held in store the wildest corporate circus we have ever seen. What we saw in June and July was merely the appetizer. I expect this summer to play out similarly.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.