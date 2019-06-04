May Sales Are In (Mostly): Tesla Has 80,000 Units Within Sight For Q2

If so, it would once again prove that Tesla can move units - but only in exchange for a very weak bottom line.

The problem here will be in margins: Did Tesla’s many price cuts and discounts mean profits were much lower, in order to achieve a 80,000 units sales number for Q2?

However, it’s up from my previous estimate, as well as the 63,019 sold in Q1. So, 80,000 is neither good nor the worst-case scenario either.

My model now has June at almost 36,000 for an 80,000 total for Q2. That’s below management’s guidance of 90,000 to 100,000.

We now have most countries reporting May month unit sales. Tesla’s sales were likely more than 24,000 for May, up from 20,000 in April.

I will get straight to the two points:

We now have real or estimated Tesla (TSLA) unit sales numbers for the month of May. The major exceptions are China and Canada. Based on the May information and trajectories, I have refined my total Q2 Tesla unit sales model to show a number of 80,126.

80,126 units sold in Q2 would be up 27% from the March quarter, but still down 12% from the 90,966 sold in the December quarter. Basically, it would be a “stabilized” scenario if you could call it that. Of course, there's nothing that’s written in stone here, but the major sales waves in the U.S. (December) and Europe (March) appear to now have muted, while at the same time we should see some new sales to areas with right-hand drive, such as the UK and Australia, by the end of June.

As usual, the May numbers just like those of previous months come from Insideevs (US numbers) and from the various European governments through their registration systems. Each country has its own, and they don’t all report uniformly. For example, from Norway, Netherlands and Spain we get numbers essentially daily. Others report only after the month is over.

Some of the numbers also are nicely summarized on this blog: EV Sales - but they are in the end all the same, as they all come from the same original sources (each country’s DMV-equivalents).

With that out of the way, let’s get straight to the main table:

Model 3 April May June Q2 2019 USA 10050 13950 15000 39000 Canada 550 1000 1200 2750 Germany 514 368 1300 2182 Norway 720 705 1700 3125 Netherlands 467 419 1200 2086 France 251 321 800 1372 Switzerland 486 166 800 1452 Belgium 111 159 500 770 Austria 153 149 500 802 Italy 149 121 300 570 Finland 87 42 200 329 Spain 51 122 300 473 Portugal 98 97 200 395 Luxembourg 40 34 60 134 Sweden 446 198 700 1344 Denmark 168 146 300 614 UK 0 0 1500 1500 Ireland 0 0 100 100 Australia 0 0 400 400 China 2324 2000 3000 7324 TOTAL 16665 19997 30060 66722 TOTAL Q2 April May June Q2 2019 Model 3 16665 19997 30060 66722 Model S 1561 1868 2510 5939 Model X 1888 2497 3080 7465 TOTAL 20114 24362 35650 80126

As you can see in the table above, my model looks for 66,722 Model 3 units sold in Q2, which adds up to 80,126 units in total when you include the Models S and X. For all practical purposes, the Model 3 is the main dish at this dinner, so few people will focus on the Model S and X.

That said, let’s also look at those two, supposedly higher-margin, models. Let’s start with the Model S:

Model S April May June Q2 2019 USA 825 1025 1200 3050 Canada 100 100 130 330 Germany 40 30 80 150 Norway 23 47 100 170 Netherlands 2 11 20 33 France 33 30 60 123 Switzerland 27 19 80 126 Belgium 13 19 30 62 Austria 18 17 40 75 UK 98 100 200 398 Italy 42 21 40 103 Finland 10 0 20 30 Spain 14 15 30 59 Portugal 6 10 15 31 Denmark 2 5 5 12 Ireland 15 1 20 36 Sweden 90 112 130 332 Denmark 2 6 10 18 China 101 200 200 501 Australia 100 100 100 300 TOTAL 1561 1868 2510 5939

As you can see in the table above, estimated Q2 sales of 5,939 units would mean an annualized rate of 24,000 (4 x 6,000) units. That’s a far cry from 2018 and previous years.

Over to the Model X:

Model X April May June Q2 2019 USA 1050 1375 1500 3925 Canada 150 150 250 550 Germany 21 40 70 131 Norway 68 258 300 626 Netherlands 2 9 20 31 France 21 20 40 81 Switzerland 16 13 40 69 Belgium 9 19 30 58 Austria 13 12 20 45 UK 98 100 200 398 Italy 18 18 40 76 Finland 10 0 20 30 Spain 11 15 30 56 Portugal 8 5 10 23 Ireland 10 1 20 31 Sweden 23 56 80 159 Denmark 0 6 10 16 China 260 300 300 860 Australia 100 100 100 300 TOTAL 1888 2497 3080 7465

As you can see in the table above, the situation is a little better than the Model S, but not by much. At an estimated 7,465 units sold for the second quarter, the year looks like 30,000 (4 x 7,500) units. Again, that’s a far cry from what Tesla did in 2018 and before.

Between the Model X and S, this implies a 54,000 number for these two models combined, for the year. Remember, it was not too long a time ago that Tesla first talked about Model S and X combined seeing 100,000 units as a floor, and then 100,000 as a steady-state.

That’s units - but what about profits?

From the investor’s point of view, it's not obvious that achieving 80,000 units when previous more bearish scenarios around 70,000 seemed more likely will be any good for the company, however. Why? Because if a sales push that leads to 80,000 units sold instead of 70,000 is done via price cuts and heavy discounting, that may yield little or no benefit to the bottom line.

All that would accomplish is to trap investors into believing that moving 80,000 units instead of 70,000 would somehow yield a better bottom line. One can imagine a scenario during July in which Tesla reports 80,000 units sold in early July, but then, one month later, in its financial results call, ends up disappointing in terms of the actual financial statements - income, as well as cash flow and the balance sheet.

There's a tug-of-war between longs and shorts on this name, as has been the case for years already - but I think the current inning will see its next verdict by August, as we see the full financial picture of Q2 results. You may recall that last August held in store the wildest corporate circus we have ever seen. What we saw in June and July was merely the appetizer. I expect this summer to play out similarly.

