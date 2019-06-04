PepsiCo, The End Of An Era

The silver lining is that I believe the stock still has good potential for capital appreciation throughout the late stages of the bull market.

One might ask, is this the end of an era for PepsiCo's potential for dividend investors?

The dividend now eats up all of the company's free cashflow and the company is still struggling to grow its revenues.

This year, the annual increase in dividends was the lowest it has ever been.

Note: To learn more about the Machine Assisted Dividends (M.A.D.) methodology, you can read this post, which my father Robert Kovacs published. All financial data from my company mad-dividends.com is sourced directly from the SEC, whereas pricing data comes from IEX.

Written By Sam Kovacs

Introduction

After having analyzed various energy stocks for dividend investors to consider, we move on to analyzing stocks in the food and beverage sector. It will come as no surprise that the sector is massive, with worldwide revenues in excess of $8,000bn. Which stocks should dividend investors focus on in the sector? Which are attractively priced?

I’ll start by analyzing PepsiCo (PEP), one of the leading companies in the sector.

PepsiCo has a dividend yield of 2.98% and is trading at $128.00 per share. Based on my M.A.D Assessment PEP has a Dividend Strength score of 93 and a Stock Strength score of 79.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors shouldn’t initiate a position in PepsiCo.

While the company has been a fantastic stock during the past ten years, I struggle to see it reproduce this feat during the next 10 years.

As we’ll see, the business fundamentals haven’t grown much, yet the dividend is now at the point where it requires more cashflow growth for the company to afford growing the dividend. Failing that, 3% dividend growth might be the new standard.

However, as we’ll see, I won’t advise owners of PEP to rush to sell their shares, since I expect both the stock, and non-cyclical consumer goods, to continue outperforming the market in the next 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

PepsiCo is a food, snack and beverage company. It manufactures, markets, distributes and sells convenient and enjoyable beverages, foods and snacks, serving customers and consumers in more than 200 countries and territories.

When we analyze stocks for dividend investors we consider both its potential as an income producing investments and its potential for capital appreciation. In doing so we avoid stocks which are at risk of losing a significant amount of their face value within the upcoming quarters.

Dividend Strength

But as income investors, the discussion must start with dividends. If your goal is to produce income in retirement, you need to incorporate a requirement for dividend payments to contribute significantly to total returns. To do so effectively, you need to identify stocks, which have a safe dividend and offer a decent combination of dividend yield and dividend growth.

Dividend Safety

Can PEP afford its dividend? To answer that question, I’ll consider the company’s payout ratios as well as its ability to service interest and debt payments.

42% of PepsiCo’s earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 46% of dividend stocks.

PEP pays 51% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 21% of dividend stocks.

PepsiCo has a free cashflow payout ratio of 95%, a better ratio than 21% of dividend stocks.

These numbers lead me to believe that PepsiCo has a decent payout ratio. My biggest concern is the stock’s evolution of FCF. While free cashflow has been lower in the past 12 months than in 3 of the previous 4 years, the dividend has been climbing steadily. We have now reached a point where the dividend represents nearly 100% of FCF.

This is concerning. If the company wants to keep growing the dividend, it will have to rely on organic growth or resort to paying the dividend from that. The latter situation would negatively impact PEP’s dividend safety.

21/03/2015 19/03/2016 25/03/2017 24/03/2018 23/03/2019 Dividends $2.6400 $2.8000 $3.0000 $3.2400 $3.7200 Net Income $4.29 $3.50 $4.63 $3.41 $8.84 Payout Ratio 62% 80% 65% 96% 43% Cash From Operations $7.04 $7.15 $6.99 $6.21 $7.34 Payout Ratio 36% 38% 43% 52% 51% Free Cash Flow $4.59 $4.49 $3.99 $3.27 $3.89 Payout Ratio 58% 63% 75% 99% 96%

Source: mad-dividends.com

PEP can pay its interest 7 times, which is better than 67% of stocks. The company can cover all of its current debt 5 times. PepsiCo has a better debt service coverage ratio than 50% of stocks. These levels of coverage are sufficient.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that PEP’s dividend is safe. The company can still afford its dividend, although throughout the past 5 years the FCF payout ratio has crept up to represent nearly all of the company’s free cashflow.

Dividend Potential

I then turn to the company’s dividend potential. I will consider the stock’s dividend yield, its historical rate of growth and potential for future dividend hikes.

Source: mad-dividends.com

PepsiCo's dividend yield of 2.98% is better than 61% of dividend stocks. This last year, the dividend grew 3.2% --from $0.93 quarterly to $0.96-- which is considerably lower than their 5 year CAGR of 10%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

While PEP has had a great run of dividend hikes in the past 5 years, we’ve returned to lower dividend growth this year.

What’s in store for the future? Given that PEP already commits all of its FCF to its dividend, sustainable increases can only come from growth in the underlying business.

Over the previous 3 years PepsiCo has seen its revenues grow at a 1% CAGR and net income by a 35% CAGR. However, there was an exceptional tax gain booked in 2018, which artificially increases the bottom line by $3-$4 per share.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Overall top line growth has been dismal. Looking at PEP’s historical revenues, we see a mature company which struggles to significantly increase its revenues.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, PEP’s dividend has lower than average potential for growth. The company reached the point where it can no longer rely on existing cashflow to grow its dividend and needs to grow the underlying business. Until then, I wouldn’t be surprised to see growth slow down significantly in upcoming years.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives PEP a dividend strength score of 93 / 100. Historically, it has been a great dividend stock, but its prospects for dividend growth have decreased. While I expect PEP to continue paying its dividend without any hiccups, I don’t see them growing their dividend as aggressively as they have over the past 5 years. Given the low prospects for dividend growth, I’d need a higher yield than 3% to get excited.

Stock Strength

While PEP’s dividend prospects are slightly below my standards right now, what does the businesses fundamentals say about its potential for capital appreciation? I will analyze the four factors –value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality—which have historically been the most accurate at predicting future performance of equities.

Owners of PEP will want to take these points into account when deciding whether they should transition their shares towards another stock or hold on to PEP.

Value

There is no proper assessment of a stock without a discussion around value. Overpaying for a stock is never a good idea while buying an asset for less than it’s worth usually results in superior returns.

PEP has a P/E of 14.48x

P/S of 2.78x

P/CFO of 17.43x

Buyback yield of 1.19%

Dividend yield of 2.98%

Shareholder yield of 4.17%.

These values would suggest that PEP is more undervalued than 68% of stocks, which is sufficient. While PEP’s P/E is artificially low because of the exceptional income tax benefit the company booked in 2018, the stock doesn’t look exceptionally overvalued. Its adjusted PE is closer to 20-25x earnings.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Ignoring the exceptional tax benefit, PEP is trading around its historical average PE, which indicates that investors are neither placing a premium or a discount on PEP in comparison with the stocks historical valuation.

All in all, while PepsiCo isn’t significantly overvalued, it isn’t a bargain either. It is fairly priced, both compared to the overall market and compared to PEP’s historical multiple of earnings.

Value Score: 68 / 100

Momentum

PepsiCo's price has increased by 10.69% these last 3 months, 4.97% these last 6 months and 27.68% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $128.00.

Source: mad-dividends.com

PEP has better momentum than 87% of stocks, which is great. The stock has strong short term momentum in what has become a sluggish market. The stocks with the best momentum usually continue to outperform the market.

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the past 12 months, consumer staples have outperformed the S&P 500. I use the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) as a proxy for non-cyclical consumer goods.

Just like utilities, non-cyclicals have been outperforming the market. This usually happens in the late stages of a bull market, and the trend continues throughout recessions.

As this bull market gets older, I see more cash being funneled into the non-cyclical sector, and PepsiCo as a large stable company should continue to benefit from this in the upcoming quarters.

Momentum score: 87 / 100

Financial Strength

Valuation and momentum are great for determining possible price action over the next few quarters. But for a stock to continue shining for years to come, it needs solid fundamentals.

PEP has a Debt/Equity ratio of 4.3, which is better than 22% of stocks.

PepsiCo’s liabilities have decreased by 14% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 17.0% of PEP's liabilities, which is better than 64% of stocks.

These ratios would suggest that PepsiCo has better financial strength than 73% of stocks. While PEP’s gearing is a lot higher than the median U.S. stock, as we saw earlier it can handle its interest and debt payments just as well as most. On top of that liabilities have decreased considerably in the past 12 months, which reflects a conscious effort to reduce how geared the company is. The company generates loads of cashflow, even in relation to these high liabilities, making it a financially sound stock.

Financial Strength Score: 73/100

Earnings Quality

By looking at just a few indicators, we can tell whether PEP’s earnings are reflective of reality, or if decisions have been made through accounting decisions to make the numbers look better.

PepsiCo’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of 4.1% puts it ahead of 8% of stocks. 69.2% of PEP's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 26% of stocks. Each dollar of PEP's assets generates $0.9 of revenue, putting it ahead of 67% of stocks.

This makes PEP’s earnings quality better than 25% of stocks. This is quite worrying. Although PEP generates decent asset turnover, the positive accruals will pressure future earnings, while the low levels of depreciation could lead the write-downs and write offs in the future.

Earnings Quality Score: 25 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 79 / 100 which is satisfying. I expect the stock to continue outperforming the market throughout the next 4 quarters. However, the stocks lackluster revenue growth and subpar earnings quality threaten the stock a few years from now.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 93 and a stock strength of 79, PepsiCo isn’t a great choice for dividend investors.

During the last decade, both the dividend and the stock price have more than doubled, making it a fantastic holding.

However, I fail to see the company reproduce either of those feats in the next 10 years.

While shareholders have done very well with this stock up until now, they might want to consider taking some gains off the table over the course of the next 12 months, since I expect the strong positive momentum to continue. I wouldn’t advise anybody to reduce their exposure to non-cyclicals, and I’d even advise them to increase their exposure to the sector.

If you decide to transition out of your PEP position, consider replacing it by another stock in the sector.

We’ll be analyzing more food and beverage stocks in upcoming days. If you liked this article on PEP, click the orange “follow” button at the top of this page to be notified when our next article is published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.