78 Most Valuable Dividend Dogs Frolic In June

Analyst one-year targets indicated most valuable dividend stocks would accumulate 7.22% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Little low-price dogs increased their lead as most valuable dividend dogs.

YCharts grades 21,846 equities on a ten point value scale. Scores of 10 historically outperformed the S&P 500 substantially. Dividend stocks posting 9-10 points made this value list as calculated 5/31/19.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Forecast 21.81% To 59.06% Top Ten Net Gains For June's Most Valuable Dividend Dogs

Four of the ten top yield most valuable dividend dogs were identified as being among the top ten net gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices (they are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our dogcatcher yield-based forecast for top value dividend dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the high yield stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst-estimated median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected for May 31, 2020, were:

Advanced Emissions (ADES) was projected to net $590.63 based on target estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 16% more than the market as a whole.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was projected to net $472.49 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 53% more than the market as a whole.

OFS Capital (OFS) was expected to net $335.51 based on the median target price estimate from three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 30% less than the market as a whole.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) netted $280.05 based on a median target price estimate from twelve analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% more than the market as a whole.

PennantPark Investment (PNNT) was projected to net $271.93 based on target estimate from nine analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% more than the market as a whole.

Ladder Capital (LADR) was projected to net $257.89 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% less than the market as a whole.

BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) was projected to net $254.18 based on the median target estimate from ten analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% less than the market as a whole.

Iron Mountain (IRM) was projected to net $240.99 based on the median target estimate from eleven analysts plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 36% less than the market as a whole.

Ready Capital (RC) was projected to net $239.13 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% less than the market as a whole.

Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) was projected to net $218.09 based on dividends plus the median target estimate from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 38% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 31.61% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

40 Top Value Dividend Dogs By Broker Targets

This scale of broker estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: zero broker coverage or single broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. The broker upside score can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below.

66 Most Valuable Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Most Valuable Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten most valuable dividend stocks selected 5/31/19 by yield represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top yielding stock was from the financial sector which included seven most valuable dividend dog representatives in first, second, fifth, and seventh through tenth places - OFS Capital [1], PennantPark Investment [2], TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) [5], BlackRock TCP Capital Corp [7]; Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) [8], WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) [9], and New Mountain Finance (NMFC) [10].

Two real estate representatives placed third and fourth - Ready Capital [3] and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) [4].

Finally, a lone consumer cyclical sector representative placed sixth - The Cato Corp. (CATO) [6] to complete the most valuable dividend dogs top ten by yield for June.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Most Valuable Dividend Dogs Showed 13.93% To 51.64% Upsides To June 2020, With (31) No downsiders.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became yet another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 7.22% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Most Valuable Dividend Stocks Of 10 To June 2020

Ten top YCharts Most Valuable Dividend Dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten YCharts Most Valuable Dividend Dogs represented just three of the eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Most Valuable Dividend Stocks (32) To Fetch 20.36% Vs. (33) 18.90% Net Gains by All Ten by June 2020

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten most valuable dividend dogs by yield were predicted to produce 7.22% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced top value dividend stock, OFS Capital, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 33.55%.

The five lowest-price most valuable dividend dogs, May 31 were: Pennant Park Investment, OFS Capital Corp, The Cato Corp. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG), and Stellus Capital Investment, with prices ranging from $6.49 to $13.92.

Five higher-priced most valuable dividend dogs, April 29 were: New Mountain Finance, BlackRock TCP Capital, WhiteHorse Finance, Ready Capital, and Chimera Investment, with prices ranging from $13.96 to $18.24.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your most valuable dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

