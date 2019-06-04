Amazon Undercuts Apple On iPad Pricing

This peculiar promotion is likely a sign that the iPad is not selling as well as expected and that Apple has too much inventory, but other reasons are possible.

Apple (AAPL) just allowed a major discount on its iPad and iPad Pro. These discounts are, from what I can find, between $59 and up to $220 off the tablets. What is most peculiar about these serious discounts is that they are not on Apple's own store, but on Amazon (AMZN). This could have a meaningful effect on unit sales, revenue and margins for the iPad and Apple as a company.

Some of the crazy Apple deals on Amazon right now

Below are links to some discounts Amazon now has on the latest model iPad and iPad Pro (Source: Amazon):

$80 or 24% off the iPad:

Here is a link to the Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) for $249, or 24% off and $80 less than the price on Apple's own store, but only in space gray.

$50-$220 off the iPad Pro:

Here is a link to the Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) on Amazon for $749, or 6% off and $50 less than on Apple's own store, but only in space gray.

Here is a link to the Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) on Amazon for $949, or 5% off and $50 less than on Apple's own store, also in space gray

And if you go up to the ludicrous model, here is a link to the 1TB Apple iPad Pro 12.9 inch model, it is $1,529.00, or 13% off and $220 less than on Apple's own store.

These deals may also indicate the greater development of an association between Apple and Amazon. Apple is looking to push into entertainment, where Amazon has already carved itself a comfortable niche. That is wholly speculative here, but one has to wonder why they would not match the pricing on the Apple Store.

I checked to see if any were available at similar discounts on Apple, but there are no deals there. This is an Amazon deal. I pasted some of the Amazon prices on top of Apple's listed prices for the iPad Pro on the Apple Store, showing no discounts. (Source: Apple and Amazon websites)

This discount is either inventory management or part of Apple's reorganization

This discount seems to indicate that the company is either trying to push through inventory on a product that is not moving, or that Apple wants to push non-data bundled devices in order to strengthen its direct to consumer ecosystem. It also coincides with planned changes to their services business.

The more probable explanation is that they need to move inventory and that they would prefer to take a hit on price now rather than allow the product to materially deprecate in a warehouse. Moreover, given that this is not a universal deal or even a deal listed on Apple's own site, it is likely that this is a temporary measure.

If this promotion is longer lasting, it could be a sign that Apple is having serious trouble moving its tablets at their current pricing and that meaningful price cuts are coming. That would indicate profit margins are due to decline. Therefore, the longer this promotion exists, the more likely it becomes that revenue and profit margin expectations for the product and company may have to get cut. It could also be that revenue increases, but that margins decline due to the higher percent of discount product in the mix.

Of course, Apple does not list unit sales in their quarterly updates any longer, so the precise effect the promotion may have will be unclear. Nonetheless, it is a sign of probable future promotions and discounts to the iPad lineup, and potentially to other products too. Actually, in addition to the iPads, Amazon also has Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $139.99, about 12% or $20 less than the Apples Store.

iPad is a meaningful product to Apple

Apple's main product may be the iPhone, but it has several sources of revenue that are incredibly meaningful to its business and the iPad is one of them. Tablets with the iPad name are mobile devices that are essentially large smartphones without data plans, or with optional data plans depending on the type.

From the perspective of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or Amazon Video, whether it is a smartphone, tablet or television, it is a device with a screen. It is the same to Apple. Phones are only meaningfully different in a world where phones are being subsidized by carriers.

According to Apple's last earnings report, iPad sales were $4.9 billion in the first three months of 2019. That was a roughly 20% increase to year-over-year quarterly revenue from the device. In either case, the iPad is clearly a very serious source of revenue for Apple.

This was also the strongest iPad growth in over half a decade. Much of that strength was due to follow on from the release of the new iPad Pro model in October of 2018, and the company also released new iPad Air and Mini models in March. That should follow into this quarter, which will now also benefit from this serious promotion. It is possible that iPad revenue will be higher than from either their Mac category or the catch-all irregulars category of Wearables, Home and Accessories that Apple maintains.

Discounting may increase revenue while hurting margins

These discounts could start a frenzy of buying of iPads, but also possibly a selling of Apple shares if the discounts cause a meaningful decline to profit margins. The longer the deal lasts, the lower margins should go. These discounts are likely to reduce an individual iPad's profit margin by between 20 and 50 percent, depending on the model and discount.

Apple's last earnings release included guidance that the company anticipates having revenue of between $52.5 and 54.5 billion this quarter, and a gross profit margin of between 37 and 38 percent. If this discount is in an effort to get revenue into that range, it could also push the profit margin to the lower end of the range, and possibly below it.

If Apple were to sell $5 billion in iPads this quarter with that 37% margin, that would result in $1.85 billion in profit. A 20% decrease to the average profit margin over the quarter would be a $370 million reduction to profit. Even if that decrease is only for a pro-rated one-third of the quarter, it would reduce the company's profit from the iPad by over $120 million on these numbers.

But we also have to presume that such promotional pricing will have an effect upon the following quarters too, where some sales will get puled forward and other consumers may wait for similar sales or Apple to reduce pricing in line with this promotion. If that occurs, this new pricing scheme could result in a reduction to iPad profits of over $1 billion between now and the end of 2019, and potentially more if year-end holiday purchasing were to occur at this reduced pricing versus last year's holiday quarter.

In early January, I published an article discussing both Tim Cook's stock buyback effect and the apparent recurring Apple stock cycle that has it bottoming every three years. Apple subsequently shot up and was well above $200 a share.

A month ago, I became convinced that Apple was accelerating the cycle. I do not believe Apple should break down to those lows here. Moreover, it appeared likely that the announced increase to Apple's repurchase plan would be sufficient support. Nonetheless, this recent move down indicates the tremendous possibility that Apple will return to the lows it touched earlier this year.

(Source: Finviz)

I believe that would represent a great buy and that any weakness that comes in June represents an opportunity to accumulate Apple shares. Apple is already a decent price, but current market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty can take equities to considerable discounts.

Do keep in mind that Apple is still likely to repurchase over $25 billion in shares in each of the next two quarters, and possibly considerably more. That buying should provide Apple with better than average market support. Meanwhile, the declining price is not just a discount for accumulators here, but also for Apple itself to eliminate shares at better than average prices.

Conclusion

Apple shares appear to be at a discount, but shares are also likely to go further down due to market weakness and geopolitical risk. Also, Apple just initiated some price cuts through Amazon on the iPad and iPad Pro. These promotional discounts are likely to reduce Apple's margins, but they may have a positive effect on revenue due to increased sales. This deal is good news for Amazon and consumers who want an iPad, but it is also an indication that Apple's pricing power may be weakening. If you need an iPad, buy one on Amazon before this deal goes away, but if you want some Apple shares, wait a few days to see if you can get a discount there too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.