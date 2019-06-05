Impressive Gains In Coffee

In November 2017, the price of coffee traded to its last significant peak at $1.76 per pound. The high was lower than in October 2014 when it reached $2.2550, and in May 2011 when the high was at $3.0625. The highest price for coffee came back in 1977 when the price reached $3.3750 per pound, coffee traded at $3.18 in 1997, which was a lower high.

As an agricultural commodity, the price of coffee is always a function of the weather and crop diseases that can impact annual supplies. Over the recent years, abundant crops have pushed the price of coffee beans lower, and weakness in the Brazilian real have cut the cost of production in the world's largest producing country in dollar terms.

Coffee reached a low at 92 cents per pound in September 2018 and rallies to $1.2550 by October. The recovery of 36.4% failed, and the price fell to a lower low at 86.35 in April of this year.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) does an excellent job replicating the price action in the coffee futures market. During the week of May 20, the price of coffee began another recovery to the upside.

Coffee made a higher low - the first sign of a recovery

On May 7, the price of active month Arabica coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange traded to a low at 87.60 cents per pound.

The daily chart highlights that the price made a higher low than back in April when the continuous contract fell to 86.35 cents on the continuous contract, the lowest price for coffee beans since way back in 2005. Coffee did not make a new fourteen-year low in May, although it looked set to drop to an even lower price. Instead, the price consolidated between under 88 cents and 92.55 cents from May 7 for two weeks until May 21, when it broke out to the upside on increasing volume. The daily pictorial shows that open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the coffee futures market had flatlined at around 340,000 contracts before recently dropped to the 325,000 level. The recent recovery has pushed the price momentum and relative strength indicators into overbought territory on the short-term chart, and daily historical volatility was at almost 33% as the price has broken through $1 per pound.

A bullish reversal on the weekly chart

Coffee made a double top at 92.55 cents per pound on May 14 and May 16. It did not take long for it to break through the technical formation as it moved above the level on May 21. The weekly chart then put in a bullish price pattern during that week.

As the weekly chart illustrates, coffee futures fell to a slightly lower low during the week of May 20 and then closed the week above the prior week's high. The bullish key reversal pattern on the weekly chart propelled the price of nearby coffee futures high and through the $1 per pound level. Coffee traded to a high at $1.06 per pound on June 4. Coffee has rallied by 22.8% from the mid-April low, and by 22.2% since the low during the week of May 20. The soft commodity has taken off on the upside.

An improvement in the Brazilian currency

A combination of factors has lifted the price of coffee. First, it is likely that at under 90 cents per pound, it was at the bottom end of its pricing cycle and the price at the lows was unsustainable. Second, and perhaps more importantly, a rally in the value of the Brazilian real against the US dollar caused buying in the coffee futures market.

As the chart of the Brazilian real versus US dollar relationship shows, the real moved higher at the same time as the price of coffee futures, rising from a low at $0.24225 on May 20 to a high at $0.25880 on June 4. The rise in the Brazilian currency put upward pressure on the price of coffee as it increases domestic production costs of the beans. While coffee futures are close to a break out to the upside, the Brazilian currency is not at its current level. The critical levels of technical resistance on the weekly chart are at the 2019 peak at $0.27475, early November 2018 peak at $0.28025. A continuation of higher levels for the Brazilian real is likely to keep upward pressure on the price of coffee futures.

Levels to watch in the coffee futures market

Coffee futures put in an impressive performance over the past two weeks, but a continuation of the upward momentum could depend on the value of the Brazilian real against the US dollar. The Brazilian currency could have lots of room for a recovery, but that relies on the success of the Bolsonaro administration. The close relationship between the real and coffee comes from the price of coffee futures in dollars and the costs of production in real.

The first level of technical resistance in the coffee futures market stands at the high from the week of January 22, 2019, at $1.0715 per pound. Above there, the October peak at $1.2550 is the next level where selling could appear. In January 2018, coffee futures traded to a peak at $1.3135 per pound, which would be the next level on the upside if coffee rises above its late 2018 high.

On the downside, technical support is at the mid-April low at 86.35 cents per pound, and at the 2005 bottom at 84.45 cents. Below the 2005 low, things could get ugly in the coffee market as the next level of critical support is at the 2001 bottom at 41.50 cents per pound.

JO keeps pace

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product has kept pace with the recent gains in the coffee futures market. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

The price of coffee futures on the weekly chart rose by 22.8% from the mid-April low to the June 4 peak.

As the chart shows, over around the same period, the JO ETN rallied from a low at $30.69 to a high at $37.15 or 21%. JO has net assets of $81.66 million and trades an average of 89,112 shares each day. The expense ratio of the ETN at 0.45% is low for a soft commodity ETN product.

The coffee market has a long history of volatility. If we are on the verge of a significant breakout on the upside in the price of coffee, JO stands to follow the soft commodity higher. The path of least resistance of the coffee futures market is likely to follow the price action in the Brazilian real. Coffee, in many ways, is a proxy for the Brazilian currency.

