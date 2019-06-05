Recovery In Wheat

The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans, but when it comes to the wheat market, the US is only one of many producing nations around the globe. Since wheat is the primary ingredient in bread which is a staple for many of the over 7.57 billion inhabitants of our planet, the availability and price of wheat is a matter of national security for most countries. Leaders can only hold onto power for as long as they can provide for the basic needs of their citizens. When wheat supplies are plentiful, people do not think much about the political nature of the grain. However, throughout history, shortages and soaring wheat prices have caused many governments to fall. From the French revolution to the 2010 Arab Spring that started as bread riots on Tunisia and Egypt, there are more than a few examples of how wheat can influence politics even more than crude oil.

The Teucrium wheat ETF product (WEAT) does an excellent job replicating the price of CBOT wheat futures.

Wheat rallies by over $1 per bushel in under three weeks

On May 13, the prices of corn and soybean futures on the CBOT division of the CME fell to lows as the trade dispute between the US and China escalated. CBOT wheat futures, the soft red winter wheat product that is a benchmark for wheat production all over the earth, also declined to a low as it hit $4.1850 per bushel on the active month July futures contract. The May 13 low was the lowest price for July wheat in 2019. The continuous contract fell to $4.1625 during the week of April 29, which was above the January 2018 low at $4.1325 per bushel.

The daily chart highlights that it turned out to be too early in the season in the northern hemisphere for the price of wheat to fall to such as low price. July futures rallied from the May 13 low to its most recent high at $5.29 on June 4, a rise of 26.4%. Price momentum and relative strength metrics have risen into overbought conditions after the recent rally. Daily historical volatility moved from 25.96% on May 13 to over 47% on June 4. The next level of technical resistance on the July futures stands at $5.4025, the January 2019 high. On the continuous futures contract, the February 2019 peak at $5.3125 was the high for this year. In 2018, the price of CBOT wheat futures traded to a high at $5.93 per bushel, which could be a target if there are weather-related issues with the 2019 global wheat crop.

The KCBT-CBOT spread edges toward the long-term norm

The spread between KCBT hard red winter wheat and CBOT soft red winter wheat tends to follow the price of wheat. The norm for the price relationship is a 20-30 cents premium for the KCBT wheat. During bull markets, it is not unusual for the KCBT contract to command over a $1 premium to the CBOT contract for the same month.

May bread manufacturers in the US price their requirements using the KCBT benchmark. They also tend to use the KCBT contracts when hedging or to lock in prices for the futures. The price action in the spread over the past years as the price of wheat was heading lower drove it to a premium for the CBOT wheat. The deviance from the long-term norm was the result of a lack of hedging activity by consumers.

In mid-May when the price of wheat was approaching its most recent low, the spread traded at over a 50 cents per bushel premium for CBOT wheat for July delivery. On Tuesday, June 4, the spread settled at the 37.25-cents level with CBOT wheat trading at a premium to KCBT as the divergence from the norm continues. Even though wheat rallied, and the spread edged marginally towards the long-term norm, it is telling us that consumers are not panicking nor are they hedging. Instead, it is likely that they are waiting for the price of wheat to turn lower so they can purchase their requirements at lower levels. The strategy has worked over the past years, but that is no guaranty that it will this year.

Wheat feeds the world - no certainty about the 2019 crop yet

Each quarter the world adds around 20 million more mouths to feed to its ranks. When I was born in 1959, there were fewer than three billion people on our planet. Today that number stands at over 7.57 billion. The rise in the global population means that bread consumption is an ever-rising pressure on the demand side of the fundamental equation for wheat. There are around 80 million more mouths to feed this year compared to last year and 800 million more than one decade ago.

When it comes to the fundamental supply and demand equation for the wheat market, the only constant is growing demand. On the supply side, each year is a new adventure as the weather conditions around the world determine the price of the grain that is the primary ingredient in bread.

The wheat market experienced significant weather events in 2008 and 2012, which took prices to much higher levels.

As the quarterly chart illustrates, the price of wheat rose to its all-time peak in 2008 at $13.3450 per bushel. The dynamics of the wheat market that year likely contributed to the political change in the Middle East. The Arab Spring started when bread prices soared, and availability declined. Wheat rose to a lower high at $9.49725 in 2012. Since the 2012 peak, consumer fears over higher prices and a lack of supplies faded into the market's rearview mirror. However, if the weather conditions do not support a bumper wheat crop in 2019, we could see lots of price volatility and higher prices in the CBOT wheat futures market. From a technical perspective, watch the price action in the continuous futures contract at the end of June. Since CBOT wheat futures fell to a lower low than last quarter at $4.1625 in Q2, a close above the Q1 peak at $5.3125 would put in a bullish reversal and could propel the price of the grain future higher this summer.

The June WASDE will update progress

The weather in wheat growing regions around the world will determine the path of least resistance for prices in the futures market over the coming weeks and months. With the demand side of the fundamental equation consistently growing, the world expects a bumper wheat crop this year, and every year.

On Tuesday, June 11, the USDA will release its June WASDE report which always has the potential to increase price volatility in agricultural futures markets. I expect wide price variance going into the report that will come out at noon EST. The May report led to the selling that took wheat to the May low. The June report is coming as the price of over $1 per bushel above the recent bottom.

WEAT is the wheat ETF product for CBOT wheat futures

The summer months tend to be the most volatile months of the year in the wheat market. In 2018, wheat hit a peak at $5.93 in August. The 2017 peak at $5.535 per bushel came in July. The 2016 high was at $5.24 in June, and in 2015 the high for the year was in July at $6.1575 per bushel on the nearby CBOT futures contract. Fasten your seatbelts if you are venturing into the wheat market over the coming weeks, as the time of the year where volatility peaks is on the horizon.

The most direct route for a trade or investment in wheat is via the futures and futures options on the CBOT division of the CME. The Teucrium Wheat ETF product provides an alternative for market participants who do not venture into the highly leveraged and volatile world of futures. WEAT has net assets of $52.59 million and trades an average of 163,537 shares each day, making it a liquid product that seeks to replicate the price action in the CBOT wheat futures market. WEAT charges a 1% expense ratio.

The fund summary for WEAT states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares' NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Wheat Futures Contracts traded on the CBOT or on foreign exchanges.

The most recent top holdings for WEAT include:

The price of July CBOT wheat futures rallied by 26.4% since May 13 at its most recent high.

Over the same period, the WEAT ETF rose from $4.83 to $5.81 per share or 20.3%. The ETF holds three CBOT wheat futures which accounts for the underperformance compared to the price action in the July CBOT wheat futures contract. It is likely that the ETF will outperform the percentage change in nearby wheat futures during price corrections. Moreover, the structure of WEAT reduces the roll risk as only one-third of the contracts of the ETF roll at a time.

The price of wheat has continued to climb since the May 13 low. The June WASDE is the next significant event for the wheat market, but the weather around the world in wheat growing regions will determine the price path of the primary ingredient in bread.

The author is trading all grains from the long side