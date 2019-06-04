IPO Update: Chewy Prepares For $749 Million IPO

CHWY has grown rapidly but needs to reduce its hefty G&A costs. The appears reasonably valued for this industry leader.

The firm is a prominent online seller of pet food and related accessories.

Chewy and its parent firm PetSmart have proposed terms for a $749 million IPO.

Chewy (CHWY) and selling stockholder PetSmart have filed to raise $749 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company operates an online pets supplies and services website.

CHWY has grown quickly but needs to get its G&A expense line item under control. The IPO appears reasonably valued within the proposed range of $17 - $19 per share.

Dania Beach, Florida-based Chewy was founded in 2011 to become a one-stop e-commerce platform for pet products, ranging from foods and treats to pharmaceuticals.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Sumit Singh, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously general manager and director of Amazon’s (AMZN) North American Merchant Fulfillment and Third-party operations.

Chewy has a selection of over 45,000 products for dogs, cats, birds, fish, small pets, reptiles, horses, and others.

The company offers an ‘Autoship’ subscription that gives its customers an automatic reordering feature.

For the Fiscal Year 2018, Chewy recorded total net sales of $3.5 billion, an increase of 68% over its $2.1 billion of net sales for 2017, as shown in the following graphic:

Source: Company registration statement

The firm has over 10,000 customer support employees to whom it refers to as “Chewtopians” that are spread across 12 locations in the US and ready to support Chewy’s customers 24/7.

Investors in Chewy included Lone Pine Capital, Wells Fargo Capital Finance, BlackRock, VerInvest, Greenspring Associates, Allen & Company, New Horizon Ventures Capital, Mark Vadon, and Volition Capital among others. Source: Crunchbase

Chewy believes its predominant customer acquisition channel to be word-of-mouth, alongside paid and non-paid advertising, including search engine, direct mail, TV, social media, and radio advertising as well as email marketing.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenue has increased, per the table below:

Advertising & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE 2019 11.1% FYE2018 12.1% FYE 2016 12.0%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The advertising & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of advertising & marketing spend, was an impressive 3.6x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Advertising & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple FYE 2019 3.6 FYE2018 4.7

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

According to a 2018 market research report by Hexa Research, the US online pet food and supplies market is projected to reach $6.13 billion by 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are rising pet ownership in the US as well as the benefits of e-commerce shopping, such as convenient shopping, availability of imported pet products, and price comparisons.

Major competitors that operate pet e-commerce platforms include:

Petfood Direct

Amazon (AMZN)

Other online retailers

Source: Sentieo

CHWY’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue and gross profit

Increasing gross margin

Reduced negative EBITDA

Fluctuating and significant net losses

Decreased cash used in operations in 2018

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE 2019 $ 3,532,837,000 67.9% FYE2018 $ 2,104,287,000 133.7% FYE 2016 $ 900,566,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE 2019 $ 714,805,000 94.5% FYE2018 $ 367,550,000 145.3% FYE 2016 $ 149,831,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE 2019 20.23% FYE2018 17.47% FYE 2016 16.64% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin FYE 2019 $ (267,766,000) -7.6% FYE2018 $ (337,851,000) -16.1% FYE 2016 $ (107,427,000) -11.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) FYE 2019 $ (267,890,000) FYE2018 $ (338,057,000) FYE 2016 $ (107,164,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE 2019 $ (13,415,000) FYE2018 $ (79,747,000) FYE 2016 $ 7,252,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of February 3, 2019, the company had $88.3 million in cash and $877.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended February 3, 2018, was a negative ($57.6 million).

CHWY intends to sell 5.6 million shares and selling stockholder PetSmart will sell 36 million shares of Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $18.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $749 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class B shares will be entitled to ten votes per share vs. one vote per share for Class A shareholders and will enable PetSmart to retain voting control of the company post-IPO.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $7.1 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 10.44%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds that we will receive from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. We cannot specify with certainty the particular uses of the net proceeds that we will receive from this offering. Accordingly, we will have broad discretion in using these proceeds.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Co., BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Nomura, Raymond James, Jefferies, Wells Fargo Securities, and William Blair.

I previously wrote about Chewy’s IPO prospects in my analysis, Chewy Seeks $100 Million In U.S. IPO.

In that piece, I highlighted the company’s significant growth rate and on a high baseline.

However, I also noted its bloated G&A costs which have taken a strong gross profit line and turned it into heavy net losses.

CHWY lost $268 million in FYE 2019, which, while better than FYE 2018, is nothing to get excited about.

The market opportunity for online pet food and accessories is large, over $6 billion, but Chewy already has $3.5 billion of that market, so I’m not convinced its best growth days are ahead of it.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 7.7% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, a current basket of publicly held Retail (Online) valuations shows an average EV/Revenue of 3.32x, so on that valuation basis, the Chewy IPO at roughly 2x appears reasonably valued.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 13, 2019.

