2 Issues Favor The Upside In Corn - Is That Enough?

The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn. The agricultural commodity has a dual role as it is a product that feeds people all over the globe. In the US, the abundance of corn each year makes it the primary input in the production of ethanol, a biofuel. Decades ago, the ethanol mandate required a blend of both gasoline and ethanol of 10% to power automobiles. The mandate serves a dual purpose as it provides support for farmers who produce the crops, and it reduced US dependence on foreign crude oil and oil products.

The trade issues between the US and China have weighed on the prices of US agricultural products as they are in the crosshairs of the dispute. The Trump Administration recently rolled out a $16 billion support package for farmers and lifted the summertime ban on E-15, a fuel that contains 15% of ethanol in the blend with gasoline. The price of corn put in a bullish reversal on the long-term chart at the end of May as the price recovered significantly from the May low after the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China. The Teucrium Corn ETF product (CORN) does an excellent job replicating the price action in the corn futures market.

Corn falls to a low on trade between the U.S. and China

Monday, May 13 was an ugly day in the corn futures market as the price of the grain fell to a low along with soybean futures. Throughout 2019, the price of corn had been making lower highs and lower lows, but on May 13 after the US unleashed new tariffs on China and the Asian nation retaliated the price of July corn futures hit their low for the year at $3.43 per bushel. On the continuous contract, the low was at $3.3550, which was a level that had not traded since July 2018 when it hit $3.2975. Corn stopped dead in its tracks on May 13 as pessimism in the futures market reached a crescendo. However, the price turned out to be too low, considering the state of the 2019 crop in the US.

Planting delays said not so fast to sellers - a bullish pattern on four charts

The flooding early in the spring planting season across the fertile plains of the US caused planting delays. Each day, the percentage of acres planted fell further behind the five-year average. On May 13, the corn market realized that trade issue would not matter much if the 2019 crop turns out to be a lot smaller than the market expects, and the price took off on the upside.

As the daily chart shows, July corn futures put in a bullish reversal trading pattern on May 13 as the price dropped to a new low and turned higher with a close over the previous trading session. The price of corn followed through on the upside, and the aggressive recovery took the price to a high at $4.38 on May 29. Only eighteen days after the low, the price of corn had rallied by 27.7%. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators headed for overbought territory, and daily historical volatility rose to 37.74%. The July contract was trading around $4.25 per bushel on June 4, not far off its most recent high. The total number of open long and short positions in the CBOT corn futures market increased with the price since May 13 from 1.642 million to 1.791 million contracts. Rising price alongside increasing open interest is typically a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market.

While the daily chart put in a bullish reversal, the weekly chart did the same as the price of corn followed through on the upside following the price action on May 13.

The weekly chart shows that corn also traded at a lower low than the previous week in mid-May and closed over the prior week's high putting in a bullish reversal from a medium-term perspective. Price momentum and relative strength, like on the daily chart, have increased to overbought territory.

Corn also put in the same bullish price pattern on the monthly chart as the nearby futures contract closed the month of May at $3.6625 per bushel, which was the April peak. During May, corn traded to a lower low than in April, which gave way to the price formation. Momentum and strength metrics are also rising on the monthly chart.

While the daily, weekly, and monthly bullish patterns formed, we still have a bit under one month to go for the quarterly chart to follow their leads. If the price of nearby corn futures settles at above the $3.845 per bushel level on the final trading day in June, the quarterly chart will follow with a bullish reversal.

Many factors will determine the path of least resistance for the price of corn over the coming weeks and months, but it will be the weather conditions across the US corn belt that has the most influence. A hot, dry summer that causes crop yields to fall below early season expectations could cause the price of the grain to move significantly higher. The technical patterns have set the stage for the upside in the corn market, but Mother Nature will make the ultimate decision when it comes to the size of the 2019 crop.

Ethanol zooms with the price of corn

In the US, corn is the primary ingredient in the production of ethanol. Therefore, ethanol is highly sensitive to the price of the grain as well as the price of gasoline because of the ethanol mandate. The price of crude oil and gasoline have been falling since their April highs, but ethanol took off on the upside on the back of the price action in the corn futures market.

As the weekly chart shows, the price of ethanol fell to an all-time low at $1.198 per gallon in late 2018 when the prices of crude oil and gasoline were falling, and corn was around the $3.60 per bushel level. However, the recent rally in the corn market took ethanol futures from a low at $1.276 per gallon on May 13 to its most recent peak at $1.525, a rise of 19.5%. While the biofuel underperformed the price action in corn, it put in the same bullish reversal pattern on the daily, weekly, and monthly charts, despite the weakness in the gasoline price.

Mexican tariffs could make for volatility

The protectionist environment surrounding US-Chinese trade relations has been wreaking havoc with grain prices. As the US is the leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans in the world, and the Chinese are the most significant consumer of the grains, China's retaliatory measures focus on US agricultural products.

At the end of last week, President Trump slapped tariffs on Mexico because of his frustration with the Mexican government's lack of assistance when it comes to immigrants and drugs flowing over the southern border. A 5% tariff will take effect next week on June 10, and the rate will increase by 5% each month. Vast quantities of agricultural and other products flow back and forth over the border between the US and Mexico which could add a new dynamic to the impact protectionism has on grain prices over the coming weeks and months. However, while protectionism, the price of ethanol, and technical formations on charts may all impact the price direction of the corn futures market, the weather is all that matters over the coming weeks. Farmers planned to plant a larger corn crop in 2019 than in 2018, but the delay in planting and uncertainty of the weather conditions in June, July, and August will determine if 2019 turns out to be the seventh consecutive year of bumper crops, or if a smaller crop leads to shortages and much higher prices. The last time the corn market experienced a weather-related supply event was in 2012, and the price of corn rose to an all-time high at $8.4375 per bushel, which is almost double the current price.

The June WASDE will update the fundamental picture - CORN for those who do not venture into the futures arena

When the USDA released its May WASDE report on May 10, the news on the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China was just occurring, so the USDA did not consider the event when reporting on the supply and demand equation for most agricultural commodities. At the same time, the agency turned a bit of a blind eye to flooding in the US that delayed planting. Meanwhile, the June 11 WASDE report comes after the agency has had plenty of time to reflect on those dynamics, which could mean we see a shift in the fundamental data next week. We should expect lots of price volatility in the days before, and the aftermath of the June WASDE report and corn will be in the spotlight given the price action over the past four weeks. It was after the May WASDE that corn reached the low and turned higher, and the June report has the potential to trigger lots of volatility in the corn futures market over the coming week.

The most direct route for a trade or investment in corn is via the futures and futures options on the CBOT division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. For market participants who do not venture into the leveraged and highly volatile world of futures, the Teucrium Corn ETF product provides an alternative. The fund summary for CORN states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund invests under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Corn Futures Contracts traded on the CBOT or on foreign exchanges.

CORN's most recent holdings include:

The price of corn rose by 27.7% from its low on May 13 to its most recent high on the July futures contract.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, CORN rose from a low at $14.38 to a high at $17.25 per share over the same period, a rise of 20%. The ETF underperformed the price action in the nearby corn futures contract because CORN spreads its risk across three futures contracts that trade on the CBOT. CORN is a liquid product with $60.19 million in net assets and an average of over 107,000 shares changing hands each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 1.11% and is the only corn-specific ETF product in the market.

The price action in ethanol and technical picture for the corn market are pointing higher as we move into June. However, the weather conditions will determine if the price corn is going to continue to post gains over the coming weeks and perhaps months or if a correction is on the horizon.

