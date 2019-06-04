Unum Group - Severely Undervalued

Unum Group (UNM) is a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom and was created after the 1999 merger of Unum Corporation and The Provident Companies.

Unum's portfolio includes disability, life, accident, critical illness, cancer, dental and vision coverage. These services are offered through three primary businesses Unum US, Colonial Life, and Unum UK, as well as a closed block of products that are still serviced but not actively marketed. In 2018 Unum Group had a revenue of $11.60 billion.

Source: Unum

Investment thesis

UNM is a large financial company that offers financial protection with a focus on disability, life, accident, critical illness, cancer, dental and vision coverage. UNM has been on my radar for a while now, and I believe that UNM has entered the buy zone after trading downwards since it reached its peak of nearly $56 in May 2018. This investment coverage will discuss the factors that will trigger positive momentum for UNM in the next 12 to 18 months.

Besides discussing the factors that will trigger the positive momentum for UNM, it is also important to note that UNM is paying an annualized dividend of $1.04. This translates into a healthy, sustainable dividend yield of 3.06% at the current stock price whilst only having a payout ratio of 20.12%. Besides my expectations that the company will experience an appreciation of share price, I am also of the opinion that dividends will witness healthy growth in the next 2-3 years. This will provide another trigger for stock re-rating and upside.

Why the downward direction in the past year?

As mentioned earlier, UNM has been trending downwards in the last 12-months, from a peak of around $40 in September 2018 to its current price of $31.50. Besides the volatile market, I believe the downward trend is attributable to two main reasons:

Low-Interest rates: Unum's profit margins continue to be pressured by the impact of the low-interest rate environment. Brexit: UNM saw continued dampening of growth in the U.K. as well as claims volatility due to the current disruption and uncertainty in the U.K. economy. Capital requirements for the U.K. operations will change, but economic conditions may cause volatility in UNM's solvency ratios.

I strongly believe that as markets move into the second half of 2019, the impact/drag of low-interest rates will be reduced and that the effects of Brexit now have been more than accounted for in the low share price. This makes me bullish for the next 12-18 months.

Current valuation - Trading below its 7-year average P/E ratio

Currently, UNM trades at a price of around $31.50 per share (03-06-2019) and for 2019 they expect that the EPS growth will be around 4% to 7%. At the current share price and last year's diluted earnings per share ($2.38), UNM currently trades at a P/E ratio of 13.2. However, it should be noted that included in the 2018 results is a reserve increase related to UNM's long-term care block of business of $593.1 million after tax, or $2.70 per diluted common share. For 2019 the expectations are that the diluted earnings per share will increase between 4% and 7% to around $5.18 per share.

With a diluted EPS of $5.18, UNM currently trades at a P/E ratio of 6.08, far below its 5-year average of 13.6. At this valuation combined with the outlook for this UNM, I believe UNM is a really attractive undervalued company.

Source: Self-made table based on company data

Dividends and shareholder returns - The dividends are safe and buybacks are on the way

UNM mentioned in its FY 2019 presentation that it will support the growth of their business and return capital to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends as appropriate.

This commitment is being realized as we speak, on 23-May-2019 they announced that they will buy-back an additional $750 million in shares, during 2019 up till November 2020.

For 2019, they will pay out a dividend of $1.04 per share, an increase of 6% compared to a $0.98 dividend payout during 2018. At $1.04 per share and a share price of $31.50, the current yield is 3.30% with a payout ratio of around 20% (EPS estimate 2019). With this very low payout ratio, the dividend should be maintainable for the foreseeable future. The below chart illustrates that the current yield is one of the highest in the past decade.

Source: YCharts

Looking at the dividend growth, UNM is also attractive. In the past 6-years, the dividend CAGR is 11.20%.

Source: Self-made table based on company data

Conclusion

UNM is a very healthy company looking at its financials, the downward trend in its share price since 2018 has lowered the P/E ratio to a low of 6.08. With a 6-year dividend CAGR of 11.20% and a payout ratio of only 20%, I believe UNM is a very attractive value stock to invest in.

As for its dividend, this should be safe for the foreseeable future with a payout ratio of only 20% and an attractive current yield of 3.30%. The return to shareholders is also supported by an announced share repurchase program of $750 million during 2019 and 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UNM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.