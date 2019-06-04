Simon Property Group And The Market's Long-Term Lens (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of our podcast from earlier today on Simon Property Group (SPG). We hope you find it useful.

Introduction

Daniel Shvartsman: On this week’s Behind the Idea, Mike and I visit our friendly local mall REIT, Simon Property Group. We break down an argument by Julian Lin that the company is facing 2008 share pricing that doesn’t reflect its current strength. I reflect on my own misses in the REIT sector and highlight an important metric that investors often overlook.

DS: They had free cash flow right, they had -- their operating cash flow was bigger than their CapEx. What they didn’t have was any money left over after they paid out a dividend. In fact they were both net borrowers after they paid out their dividend.

DS: Mike meanwhile challenges the narrative that Simon is truly best of breed while also challenging much of the retail sector.

MT: If any investors are looking at Simon and saying it’s best of breed, I was surprised to see the amount of Dillard's and Best Buy. I don’t think Best Buy shouldn’t really reassure anybody at this point.

DS: Mall REITs have been a surprisingly passion battleground on Seeking Alpha, reflective of our changing physical and digital landscape as well as the high yields that the firms pay. That said, is there values still left between their four walls? We discuss on Behind the Idea.

Podcast

MT: Welcome to Behind the Idea, I'm Mike Taylor.

DS: And I'm Daniel Shvartsman.

MT: This week we’re going to the mall, the fanciest mall of them all. We’re talking Simon Property Group, ticker symbol, SPG. Seeking Alpha author and loyal Behind the Idea listener, and former guest, Julian Lin wrote up Simon Property Group as a buy, saying the company is trading at 2008 levels, even though this is not 2008. Still the death of the mall has been a bit of a running investment theme for at least two or three years, way about Amazon all that.

So is 2008 the right lens through which to look at SPG, and does this swanky REIT make sense as a long idea today, we'll discuss on Behind the Idea. But before we begin, Behind the Idea is the podcast that looks at what makes great investment analysis work, based on ideas from the seekingalpha.com ecosystem. Neither Daniel nor I have any positions in any companies' stocks we plan to discuss. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as an investment advice of any sorts. And finally shout out to Julian Lin. This is by request he asked us to cover some mall REITs and we don't like to disappoint our listeners. So if you have a request, please email us at btipod at seekingalpha.com leave a comment below the podcast article or find another way to get a hold of me or Daniel.

Okay Daniel let’s get into it, what is the core of Julian’s investment thesis?

DS: Well, I would say the core of Julian’s investment thesis is that Simon Property Group is sort of a best of brand mall REIT, has A malls, the mall -- REIT sector, the malls often get rated as A properties, B properties or C properties, really rare that they go below C. But the Simon Property is an A mall property REIT. They have sold off due to concerns over the future of retail. Julian specifically cites Abercrombie & Fitch's (ANF) recent earnings call, which led to a 5% drop on the news. And his argument is that this is a company that is trading now at yields that they haven’t seen since 2008.

In 2008 they had to even, though they had the conservative balance at the time they still had to cut their dividend, and pull a couple of different balance sheet levers, but his arguing that they’ve learned their lesson they’re really conservatively run. They have a strong balance sheet and so it’s a set of two things. This is a strong company that should be okay, even in adverse circumstance and they are best of breed in the secular thesis of the death of the mall, is impulsively wrong and mall REITs are going to, the good ones are going to be able to redevelop and redeploy their real estate with better tenants, rather than the Abercrombie & Fitch's or whatever other ’90s era mall brands there are, that were able to re-rent those spaces and that’s basically the case, that’s his argument I think.

MT: Frankly it’s about time Abercrombie & Fitch had some troubles, right. We went to high school in the late ’90s and I don’t know about you but I was not Abercrombie & Fitch type so…They had a tough quarter, I'm not crying about it, it’s fine.

DS: Also that LFO song man, that was -- you remember that song? That was awful.

MT: That was awful. Yeah, our listeners probably don’t remember that song or want us to just talk about it. So let's figure out…So okay one of the things that stuck out to me about this, I think the key things for us to consider are the balance sheet. Julian talks about the balance sheet as being particularly strong. I found it -- first of all, I'm not a REIT guy, so to speak. I am not super, super deep in this sector. But I think we need to sort of test a little bit what we think of the balance sheet first of all. So I tried to look at the financial statements from kind of a high level and get a sense of what SPG is all about. One thing is the nature of the properties, so they have around 200 properties in the U.S. and some international presence.

Julian mentions that they have an unsecured revolving credit facility, and he sort of mentions that they can tap this credit facility if they run into liquidity issues. And one thing I reacted to when I saw that, was well, what do we think about a company when it’s tapping its credit facility? My impression is that companies don’t tap their credit facilities unless they are in deep trouble. It’s not actually necessarily a very comforting thing from a common investors' standpoint.

Are you with me on this? Do you think a credit facility is something we should look at I just think that a lot of asset heavy companies have these arrangements and I'm not sure that it's a particularly valuable thing to lookout, when you’re looking at the balance sheet.

DS: Yeah, I don’t think I would look at it as a great fall back in any case. I think you have credit facility to afford them some flexibility as cash flows vary for a given company. That seems reasonable but the idea of, if things really go bad we can borrow on our credit facility to buyback some of our debt maturity I'm not sure that’s really how you want to stack up the balance sheet or that that would reassure me as long investor.

MT: And then on these debt maturities, I don’t think we’ve got a detailed breakdown of what’s coming due and when. I looked in the 10-K a little bit and I didn’t see anything that seemed to out of ordinary or cataclysmic but I think I would have preferred to be able to see a little bit more about the roadmap for the balance sheet going forward and how that maps to kind of how SPG is generating cash.

DS: Well, and I think it also what it calls to mind, just the discussion of the credit facility, is that you have to analyze what sort of problems, Simon Property Group is facing right now, and that’s where the comparison to 2008, I'm not sure I would find super reassuring either for a couple of reasons. First because, as Julian mentions even though the companies felt that they were running things conservatively they still had to cut their dividend, issue a stock dividend, issue equity do a bunch -- pull a bunch of levers to just kind of keep things going.

So the fact that maybe they are more conservative now, I don’t know, doesn’t really reassure.

MT: Right. We call those balance sheet backflips in my house. I don’t know what you call them in your house, but that’s just me by the way. You don't have a name for that, you don't have a name for stock dividend plus issuance of shares at 2008 lows?

DS: I just feel like I’m not with it, but I don’t, I'm sorry.

MT: So yeah, I'm not fully on board with this and I think the mechanics of the way that Simon Property Group work, so they own the properties - stop me if I get anything wrong here - they own the properties, they lease properties to tenants, these are high end tenants allegedly. They’re in A malls, so they have -- and if you look at the properties right. So there’s one at Pentagon City which is near where I live in DC. And it does have a different feel from a normal mall. It’s like bigger, it seems cleaner potentially. There are fancy stores there. So I think there is something to the argument that does Simon Property Group has a sort of different customer experience?

DS: Shout out to the Burlington Mall which is a Simon Property Group.

MT: Well I'm going to talk a little bit about some of those malls that Simon has in its portfolio that may or may not be fully consistent across the board. Anyway, but so like I buy maybe the sense that there is a -- that SPG is going to -- could do slightly better because they have richer clients in the case of the recession or economic slowdown, because your marginal propensity to spend is higher the wealthier you are.

But 2008 certainly, it’s a bit…The argument doesn’t work super well for me on a couple of levels. First of all that was like the worst recession since the great depression, right. And the consumer really did get whacked. They were over-levered, had to delever, and it was a mess. So saying that now is not 2008 feels a little bit, like, I think we need to look out whether the market is really same at the skills like 2008 for SPG right now or whether there is something else going on.

That’s get into secular argument which I think is the death of retail.

DS: Right, because I would argue that actually 2008 is a better situation for Simon than now to some degree. I'm not trying to say that it’s a doomsday thing but just in terms of…

MT: No, the other way yeah…

DS: The recession hasn’t happened yet. So if they’re -- and they are growing by the way. They’re growing. They have net income and we will get into net income versus funds from operations and other things later but, they are growing. They are still putting out positive numbers. And so I don’t want to overstate their position but nevertheless the economy hasn’t turned yet, and so for them to be doing this, when the economy hasn’t turned, unless you’re upsized that now they won’t have to deal with higher interest rates if the economy doesn’t really pick up, like that’s not super encouraging.

And then, yeah -- and then the question of 2008 obviously for real estate there were some fundamental things going on. There wasn’t just some big cycle, was a huge deal but I don’t think that was really the case with commercial real estate per se and right now what we’re looking at is a secular -- apparently a secular shift in how people purchase things and where they spend their time. Again if you go back to the ’90s it was very common to just go to the mall, to hang out. And that’s – there was the movie Mallrats and everything else and that’s not happening now.

And so, what is the appropriate way for buying stuff, what is the value of this land, and I think we’re just -- I put in my notes, I was reminded of our discussion with Dividend Streamer, about KMI, and at some point Dividend Streamer said the pipelines that Kinder Morgan has might actually be more valuable in the future. And I said hold on a sec. How could that be? And his argument was basically that the pipeline itself doesn’t deteriorate and if the demand to this pump gas through goes higher than in theory it’s more valuable to have the pipeline, which is fine, there's an argument there, but to me it feels the opposite here. It feels like if there’s not demand to sell stuff to people in large conglomerations of stores, then you better find another use for that real estate and otherwise the value of that real estate does seem like it would decline.

MT: Trampoline gyms, and axe throwing. I've not throwing an axe or jumped on a trampoline yet. Yeah, so I agree -- I think that that’s cyclical versus secular thing is sort of the key element here. We are not at the bottom of a recession cycle. So if the economy turns then we’re in trouble there and I also want to game out the other way. The market is telling us that there are apparently severe issues if you go by dividend yield. And I'm not sure that it’s -- we're in good shape just waving them off by saying that management learned its lesson from 2008. Potentially there is a different lesson at play here since we’re not at a recession low.

We have Amazon (AMZN) and the death of retail and all that comes along with it, instead. Also I'm not convinced that the balance sheet is really all that conservative. So here’s a high level thing, stepping out on the line, here’s what the 10-K says with respect to Simon Property Group’s debt covenants. We must comply with the covenants contained in our financing agreements that limit our ratio of debt to total assets for market value as defined.

For example the operating partnerships line of credit and indentures for operating partnerships debt securities contain covenants that restrict the total amount of debt of the operating partnership to 65% or 60% in relation to certain debt of total assets as defined under the related agreements and secured debt to 50% of total assets.

According to Seeking Alpha’s financial data, long-term debt for the company as a whole is 72% of total assets. So that doesn’t mean that they’re risking, triggering, any particular debt covenants, but I think it’s interesting to see that on a high level, there is some potential that according to a benchmark set within some loan agreements the company already has -- there’s a lot of debt, if you just sort of take that fundamentally.

And then the second thing I thought was interesting from the 10-K was the idea that leases can be discharged or amended in bankruptcy. So this particular scare around the prospects of stores going bankrupt or the prospects of retail companies having trouble, Simon Property Group is not -- those cash flows are not protected in case of the severe issue, in the case of the bankruptcy and we talked about this a little with KMI as well as like the take or pay contracts.

It’s fine to have things locked in, under contract but if the underlying cash flow aren't being produced it doesn’t matter and you’re in trouble. And so I think that’s -- that ties into sort of the next section of Julian’s argument, which is kind of this concept that turning over tenants is okay, because you just upgrade the tenants and then they -- and charge them more, charge higher rents to the new tenants. And I find that a bit suspect because certainly in some states of the world that could go the other way. You actually get worse tenants or tenants can’t pay you. So I find it a little concerning this concept that the only direction is up. Did you have a similar feeling?

DS: Yeah, I think what’s interesting there, I think there’s some, where that makes sense is retail is always a tough industry and stores are turning over. And so there’s no doubt that you’re going to have some change in what a hot store is, right. So that makes sense. But Julian talked about Abercrombie & Fitch and when I went to our news page, I saw another post about the death of brick and mortar retail where the quote was already more than 7,150 store closures this year have been announced by U.S. retailers including Dressbarn, CVS, Party City and Pier 1 Imports, according to Coresight Research. This was from a post this week.

So -- and the names aren’t there, the one that really would scare me is CVS, because pharmacies would seem and I think Walgreens for example trades relatively cheaply right now too. And I had informed that pharmacies would seem like more of a, oh, yeah, I need to just go to the pharmacy, get something convenient, quick whatever. It would seem like you need that -- in person need.

And if those are closing, it seems me like this is more than just your run of the mill businesses going in, going out. And given that the fundamental thing is that you want to be able to sell the space to somebody, you want to be able to rent it out to somebody, and the fewer people out there, fewer businesses out there looking to sell the harder it’s going to be for you to raise your rates, the harder it's going to be for you to fill the tenant, the plots, the stores, et cetera. And so and you joked about the axe throwing and the trampoline jumping, whatever else, and I think that’s -- those sort of things have been part of mall REIT bull thesis for the past couple of years as well, the idea of repurposing the space but escape rooms are already kind of played out, aren’t they like, there’s only so much…

MT: Don’t you dare. I go to escape rooms all the time. A lovely time, it’s wonderful, it's a good in bonding activity. I’ve never done that. Laser tag though. My wife did laser tag recently and had a really good time. I'm thinking about doing laser tag, it seems awesome. But laser tag is not new. Anyway, I want to stick on this idea of you’re right, your argument that oh, we’ll just get better customers if our old customers turn out doesn’t really work that well if all your customers start closing stores.

Like just build a new store in our mall it's fine and then we’ll be fine, and they’re like we’re shutting down stores. We’re resigning now. We can’t -- you want to try this more rent, we can’t pay the rent on the things we already have. So I think that’s what clearly what the market is seeing. They’re seeing this sort of softness in retailers, and they’re punishing the people who are upstream from that retail experience. I also wanted to stick with this idea that Simon Property Group is really well insulated from the type of store closures you mentioned. And they have in their 10-K a kind of breakdown of the different properties, and I don’t think necessarily that it’s as uniformly great, like my Pentagon City mall. I think you should be bullish on that because Amazon’s coming, and it looks great. Great job, Pentagon City, looks fantastic, tons of traffic through, there is a metro stop, wonderful, but go ahead.

DS: I'm just waiting to hear who you’re going to trash on. I just pulled up the properties list, I was just looking forward to this.

MT: Sogosh, we are going to alienate some listeners probably. Bloomington, Indiana residents and listeners, I'm sorry but there’s a different type of customer profile for Bloomington than there is from Washington DC. So if your idea of fun is Bloomington, I understand. But according to the 2017 census the median household income in Bloomington is $33,000. The same census has Pentagon City as a $131,000 for median household income. So you are dealing with distinct customer bases there.

And then it also has the list of individual stores, and these are the stores that Simon Property Group is choosing to highlight for investors. So at Bloomington we have, yeah, Macy’s, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bed Bath and Beyond, Ulta and Fresh Time. So those are not the same as a Nordstrom or what I would consider to be the sort of lynchpins of a high end luxury mall experience, like they don’t list a Tesla dealership there or like anything like that. So my point here is that I think if any investors are looking at Simon and saying it’s best of breed, I was surprise to see the amount of Dillard's and Best Buy. I don’t think Best Buy should really reassure anybody at this point.

I went into a Best Buy and asked if they sold a part to charge my smart watch. And they said no because they offer it on Amazon. Like they don’t stock things that people need, that are related to the products they sell. So my point is, are these properties that safe? I don’t necessarily think that they’re safe from death of retail and they don’t even look that great in terms of if we have a recession and consumers have to slow down their spending. I'm concerned, Bloomington concerns me.

DS: Just not a fan of Indiana basketball.

MT: And just we will do a -- just a couple of others so Bloomington doesn’t feel so picked on. Greenville, South Carolina, where another property is, median income of $41,000 and Albuquerque, median income, $50,000 say. The point is there’s a range here. It’s not fair to just say that everything looks like Pentagon City which is excellent, perfect, and great, and unlike these other towns which are not so good.

DS: I got your back Greenville, I like Greenville.

MT: Okay,anyway if I'm totally wrong about this and Bloomington has a totally kicking Simon Property mall or Greenville or Alberqueque do, then let us know and we’ll make sure it's -- I will make amends, I will eat crow on that.

DS: I mean, I think regardless -- yeah, I mean, I think it’s just -- it’s -- I think you have to sort of really look at that secular setting and say where is the evidence of successful redevelopment, where is the evidence that Simon is, when we lean back on these A properties, B properties or like what else can we say about that. Simon trades for something like 13 times funds from operation on a trailing 12 months basis, which you can, I think REITs historically have traded similar to the way the S&P would trade on PE. Well again we’ll get into the metrics in a second. But I think you need evidence that there’s something different about these stores. That they’re something different. I think one of the things you see in the shopping REIT or mall REIT space is the talk of shopping centers or community centers.

So in an open air pedestrian downtown sort of real estate that you can -- that is a little bit trendier is a little bit sort of the revival of Main Street as compared to the mall. And I think that also gets back to the balance sheet where you really have to nimble I think to be able to adjust for all these things and a lot of Simon’s results -- a lot of their debt is mortgage debt and either you sell a property, you give the key back and give up on the mortgage, or like there’s not a ton of flexibility built into their balance sheet beyond their credit facility which again is sort of a breaking case emergency.

MT: And let me jump in here because I really -- I looked at, they have in the 10-K mortgage and unsecured debt summary, and it shows the changes in their mortgages. And 2016 new loan origination exceeded loan retirements, 2017 new loan origination exceeded loan retirement. So I think that means that all else equal they’re taking on more debt and that to me seems like a sign of confidence. 2018 that flipped. So from $11 billion down to $7.9 billion in new loan originations and for the first time they actually retired more debt than they took on.

So when you’re talking about kind of strategically managing your balance sheet, to me this -- if I'm just looking at how they’re handling their aggregate debt, I'm concerned that they may actually already be -- management may already be signaling through those actions that they’re not as confident potentially as Julian’s article sort of seems to suggest. They are already sort of tightening their belts is what I got from that look. So I don’t see the perpetual study growth story as necessarily playing out. That’s a bit of a concern to me.

DS: One of the things I think is interesting about REITs having invested in a few and maybe we’ll get into one specifically related to this story but then -- and don’t know any right now, but is that they’re sort of -- it’s same way as banks to some degree, there are sort of plays on other sectors. REITs it’s more obvious, banks sometimes they’ll have exposure to a specific sector, but in REITs you’re talking about you’ve office REITs, you’ve industrial REITs, you’ve hotel REITs, you’ve apartment REITs, you have mall REITs. Let’s just stop there for a second.

And there are some similarities in how they run their business they’re essentially borrowing via mortgage debts to then rent out in the short term and hope that they can continue to catch a spread between the mortgage payments that they make, and the rent that they make from their clients. And that’s all well and good but I think in REITs especially, the non-diversified ones are like Simon, you really -- you have to -- you can’t just talk about the real estate you do have to have that fundamental view of the underlying sector and what’s going on with the sector and that’s sort of through exposure and that’s something that I’ve made the mistake of not doing in the past. And I think that’s also -- I think we’re not at a conclusion here but I think you can make the case that if you have -- if you believe in retail exposure Simon is your way to get it maybe, like I can see that argument versus owning a natural retailer whatever else but I think you really, I think we need a fuller case of why retail is going to play out for this to make sense?

MT: Yeah, and all this, all of this, for a 5% dividend yield on the common equity of highly levered REIT, that the market has some concerns about, when we -- if you are anchoring on the dividend yield that’s the best valuation metric. I'm just -- I'm coming down a little bit like not really sure and this is without understanding other elements of the capital structure like preferred shares and overall -- one other thing I wanted to hit is kind of the we talked about Bloomington we talked about this sort of 200 properties. I did wonder how much room there is to expand geographically. And that wasn’t necessarily in Julian’s old thesis, but there’s only a couple of ways that you can sort of improve. One is to develop new properties or acquire new properties the other is to raise your rents and there’s really not that much else you can do, I guess you can sort of find operating efficiencies. But for the most part a mall is a mall.

I'm a little concerned that there seems to be some fluidity between the kind of capital expenditures that the company either has to do to maintain what it's got already or must incur to generate this growth which has to come from somewhere, and the security of the dividend. And so I want to highlight kind of your lever. There may be a slowdown. I'm not showing necessarily that there’s going to be all this cash available to do things like repurchase shares or make growth investments in a situation where money gets tight. And I think to his credit, Julian mentions in the risk section that this stock could easily drop 50% if he's wrong and something bad is going to happen. So credit is due there that he seems to acknowledge the risk but that brings me back to this all that for a 5% yield I'm not really so sure.

DS: Can I use this moment to maybe debut something we have kicked around for a while and then also go in to something else that I think is relevant to the story here as far as REITs go?

MT: You’re being very vague, but I'm excited to hear. I trust you. What is it Daniel?

DS: It’s a theme that you came up with, the idea of our dreamed up spin-off podcast, Why I Am A Bad Investor. And I would like to give an example of why I'm a bad investor related to mall REITs to kind of get at some points.

MT: I mean I know many of the reasons that you’re a bad investor but our listeners probably aren’t as familiar. So I think it’s time to share. Daniel Shvartsman, why are a bad investor?

DS: So I'm a bad investor because 2015 I bought shares in Washington Prime Group, ticker symbol WPG. Washington Prime Group was a spin-off from Simon Property Group and it was a stock that was written up on Seeking Alpha. I won’t name the author, no need to throw their name under the bus, I did my own work for what it was worth. But the author made an interesting case for under looked midcap spin-off story unloved much smaller than Simon Property. All those sort of Greenblatt-y special situations things and I didn’t do enough analysis beyond that.

I sort of looked at the metrics. I thought it was compelling they had recently merged with another mall REIT, Glimcher Realty and the stock had sold off. And so I thought, okay this is an increasing position and I bought. And I bought somewhere around $16 a share. And at the time, and I still sort of do something similar, I bought half of position at 16 and then as it dropped 5% I had another quarter of a position, and then another 5% another quarter position. And it dropped relatively quickly without -- and it seemed just like market noise at the time, the death of the mall wasn’t a super common story.

There were some specific shenanigans there as far as the Glimcher Washington Prime Group merger. Michael Glimcher, the CEO of Glimcher Realty became the CEO. He then got fired. They had changed their name to Washington Glimcher Realty. They changed their name back to Washington Prime Group.

MT: What are we going to do? We just fired the Glimcher!. We can’t keep that in here. One will people excited, looks like Washington Excellent Group, Washington Stupendous Group, Washington Prime Group. Yeah, that's it, that’ll right the ship. I love that. Glimcher out, Prime in, let’s get this thing going.

DS: And so -- and they brought their CEO who came in as an interim but is now still with the company, Lou Conforti. I think is the name, I am -- might be Contorti (note: it is Conforti), who’s -- I’ve not listened to any transcripts but I have read them. And he comes off as the sort of salt of the earth, we are just going to knock the cover off the ball, and this is how it is. And we’re just rolling our sleeves, that type like a lot. You can basically read in the transcript it sounds like he’s speaking with a cigar between his lips, every time he talks.

And anyway the more important part is that they had B and C malls and this was sort of why Simon spun them off. Simon spun them off as an effort to clean up their portfolio and make them into an A mall only player. And you can imagine that B and C malls in the last five years are not doing so well and are especially exposed to the sorts of pressures that we’ve been discussing and the Washington Prime Group portfolio is especially full of the Bloomingtons of the country rather than the exalted...

MT: Pentagon City, yeah thank you, thank you.

DS: And what’s more frustrating for me, and why I'm a bad investor, okay, so I didn’t do enough research but I'm most frustrated for two or three things. One is that I previously invested in Pier 1 Imports which is something I brought up earlier today, and which just -- and which then I read Peter Lynch’s book. Peter Lynch - shout out to Peter Lynch, his name seems to haunt this book, because he used to always go to Burlington Mall, my hometown mall growing up but also because he’s big into retail and Pier 1 I feel like came up in his book beating the Street a couple times, if I am remembering correctly, and anyway Pier 1 was a terrible investment in retail. And then I just sort of didn’t graft on to the WPG investment that it was a similar -- that it was exposed to the same things and then…

MT: I don’t like Pier 1 but what I do like, the guys that collect Pier 1s rent, now that’s how you do it.

DS: I mean I don’t actually know if Washington Prime Group had Pier 1, but yeah, but essentially that was the mistake I did. Regardless of whether I literally made that mistake or not I essentially made that.

MT: You figuratively made that mistake,, at least and possibly literally.

DS: At least figuratively made that mistake. And then the other thing was that on Seeking Alpha and I’ve written about this recently, in the last year, in Seeking Alpha these dividend herds were formed. And I don’t mean that it’s going to sound pejorative but I know, I just mean a crowd forms around the stock. Kinder Morgan has been there in the past. I don’t really think it’s there right now but it definitely has been.

But people just love the dividend, and they were not talking about 3M for example. 3M is a dividend growth favorite and whatever but it’s not quite the same as these sort of higher yielding companies that get a lot of people behind them. I think I wrote about with Omega Healthcare in mind, which is another REIT. We have a very active dividend community, we have a lot of great REIT writers, lot of great investors in REITs but also there is -- there tends to be this, once it gets to the point where there is sort of a battleground over a dividend stock, it usually is a bad sign.

And not only did I fall into this, but I was invested in it before it became a dividend battleground. So I really had like -- I think that’s why I sort of didn’t pay attention to that because I know better but I was like oh, but I was here first. I had a different thesis before this became attractive for the 10% yield or whatever. So I don’t know. So that’s why I'm a bad investor. But I am going to back into this into our story, because I think what’s interesting with WPG and I did this again with Uniti Group, ticker symbol UNIT, which I have of course my position buy only recently after again not a great job of managing it.

But the issue is that when you go down in the cash flow statements and I talk about the cash flow statements a lot on this and you look at there are a couple of misconceptions I think around REIT investment generally. We sort of hinted at this with Kirk Spano too, generally they report funds from operations. Some people report adjusted fund from operations and they don’t generally report net income and often don’t make net income

Simon’s actually does. They make $7.65 a share in the last 12 months. So an actual PE of 21 is not crazy for a REIT, but the REIT investment generally used funds from operations. I pulled the NAREIT, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust definition. It’s basically net income, taking out depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change of control, impairment write downs of certain real estate assets investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of the depreciable real estate.

So essentially fund from operations is meant to be net income, add back depreciation and amortization and remove out any changes to the real estate portfolio itself. And are you still with me?

MT: Yeah, I think where you’re going next is there are some potential problems with that treatment. That’s where I'm going.

DS: You are -- well, I think it’s I actually think the treatment in itself is -- again as with our torturous discussions around DCF with KMI, like it’s all about how you understand and use it and I think the two big issues are REITs are supposed to pay, to qualify for real estate investment trust status they’re supposed to pay 90% of their taxable income as dividends. And the issue -- that way they avoid paying taxes on their income. But the issue with that is that a lot of people have that fact in mind and then transpose it to the fund from operations or adjusted from funds from operations number when they don’t have anything they have things to do with each other but they can be very different. And so I think that’s problem number one.

I think a lot of investors get kind of stuck on that 90% number so they take whatever the reported FFO number is in the headline, and then say all right 90% of this has to come back to me. So it’s covered and I know what I'm going to get. And so I think that’s number one.

But then I think the other thing which we talk about a lot is CapEx definitely still matters and that is not necessarily in net income. And especially in a case like retail where we’re going to need to redevelop and there are questions over the long term use of real estate, I think you need to factor in CapEx. And so in both WPG and Uniti Group’s case they had free cash flow. Their operating cash flow was bigger than their CapEx.

What they didn’t have was any money left over after they paid out a dividend. In fact they were both net borrowers after they paid out their dividend and in Simon’s case they’re not quite there. They have a $9.45 a share in free cash flow. Their dividend is $8.01 a share and then you have to throw in a share buyback and preferred shares, you get about $0.53 a share leftover on my rough math, I did for 2018, so I didn't have to -- I probably could have done it for trailing 12 months but I didn’t.

That’s not a lot leftover. And so when we’re talking about all these headwinds and we’re talking about -- but we’re not in a 2008 recessionary setting yet and you’re telling me that the dividend coverage along with the share buyback which was mentioned is a bullish thesis and preferred shares which come before the common you have $0.53 a share leftover, like you’re not giving me a lot to work with and so that is -- that’s long way of saying that’s where I would be concerned here from an accounting perspective is just not that Simon is on the verge of some disaster but that they don’t have a lot of margin of safety as far as the business itself.

MT: Yeah, that gets back to kind of this question of what can they do if things start to go south and there's discussion of buyback, there’s a discussion of revamping, or acquiring new tenants. All of that is supported by -- according to your analysis a relatively thin cushion. I was looking at the cash flows too and I kind of stayed at a higher level but yeah, I noticed -- one thing I noticed is that cash flows from financing activities outflows jumped by like more than double, like a 134%. So and cash from operations was $2.7 billion financing activities $4.5 billion. So there’s -- again I go back to this, their sort of net borrowing is going down. They’re retiring debt and that’s not the same story playing out now.

Looking at the financial statements I get a note of caution here from the kind of high level activities that management is undertaking. And this is before we had this information about the retailers' weakness. This is -- all my numbers are from the 10-K which came in on February. So we already see some signs of caution there and then on top of that we have some of these issues seeming to play out. You take that into consideration along with a fairly small amount of wiggle room, in terms of the cash available to fund operations, or distribute to shareholders and it doesn’t -- I'm not super confident here. I don’t know if I'm negative but I’m not loving what I'm seeing here.

DS: Yeah, I think it’s -- I think there is a story here and I think for example it’s very possible that Julian talked about 2020 is when they’re really going to start seeing benefits from redevelopment it’s possible that Simon redevelops like a champ, they manage to lock in contracts, it's possible, Mike.

MT: Redevelop like a champ.

DS: Like a boss, Mike, come on.

MT: When I get new tenants, my malls light up like a lamp. My name is Pall Mall baby. That’s like Houston. We should go to Houston Simon Property Group small if there is one, and try and meet Paul Wall. We got some good pop culture references that are also predated. That’s like 2004 Houston, slow raps, shout out to Mike Jones too. We’re really far out, so make your final point, sorry.

DS: It’s -- I kind of -- no, but I think -- my point was that A, this thesis could play out and all credit would go to Julian and to anybody who’s long Simon Property. And at the same time I don’t think the market has this wrong. I think the market is reasonable to pricing concerns that Simon does not have a growth story, a compelling growth story ahead of them, does not have a great balance sheet, and does not have a huge amount of maneuverability without taking away some of these bullish elements, whether it’s less money towards redevelopment, whether it’s cutting the dividend, whether it’s buying back shares.

I don’t know what the rabbit out of the hat is that will turn that situation around and so they could -- to use Lou Conforti of Washington Prime Group, they could grind it out and they could manage to get through and be okay, and that’s fine. And if that works, again the credit goes there. But I think the markets bearishness as reflected in the stock being near 52 week lows and trading at a relatively cheap funds from operation multiple, I think it make sense. I think it’s reasonable.

And actually the last point I’ll make is that the market, often times we criticize the market for being very short term oriented but in this case I think it’s quite long term oriented in the sense that Simon Property Group is growing and does have good numbers on the surface right now. The concern is where are they going to be in five years and I think the market is looking -- it seems to me like the market is looking at three to five years from now and this year only as clues to those three or five years.

MT: Yeah, totally. The pessimism seems warranted, we are not feeling super contrarian here. So we’re not seeing the opportunity I guess kind of. But I'm sure that we’re going to be in for a serious discussion about our views on this. So looking forward to that.

DS: If you have any other pop culture related to malls that we should know about, please let us know. It's apparently where we really attach to our high school mall days.

MT: Sure, that's the Brass Bell, the Guitar Store where I would go in and just try guitars for like half an hour of the time.

DS: Nice.

MT: Rest in peace though, see got to be careful. Their lease was probably not discharged, just dischargeable in bankruptcy either, so watch out. All right I think we…

DS: Maybe we should end there, yeah.

MT: I think, once you have a Paul Wall reference in your podcast you pretty much have another five or ten minutes before you got to shutdown, so…

You got a problem, Houston. Shout out to Bloomington, great Lifter Puller song.

DS: Indiana University, it’s a college town..

MT: Hoosiers, yeah, okay fair enough. Maybe that’s why, so because this is all the kids don't have any money and professors don’t have money.

DS: I mean I still think they stay in their dorm rooms at this point, but I don’t know, we’re old.

MT: We are old, okay and with that we’ll get our old butts off the podcast. Thank you, Daniel.

DS: Bye Mike.

MT: Bye.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Daniel nor Mike have any positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.