Kraft Heinz Is Still Overvalued. Wait For More Clarity

Nevertheless, its stock price now seems to assume further write-downs and dividend cuts. Wait for a further margin of safety to open up.

Kraft Heinz has not reported any cash flow statements for 3/4ths of a year. There is no way to judge how easily Kraft-Heinz can afford the dividend.

What We Don't Know About The Kraft Heinz Company's (KHC) Free Fall

After Seeking Alpha published my article "Kraft Heinz Has Some Major Issues. Do Not Buy It," on May 7, 2019, KHC's stock slipped from $32.17 to $27.65 on Friday, May 31, 2019, or 14% in less than one month. My article argued that the stock's value is $26.83 per share. I decided to look further into the specifics of KHC's $15.4 billion write-downs and the subsequent delay in its issue of the 2018 10-K and the Q1 2019 filings with the SEC. I wanted to see what is available to know about this and its significance. I came up with a list of what is not known about KHC, that would normally be known. Then I decided to figure out what could be known, that would not normally be known. This article shows the results of my further investigation.

The Write-Down. A close careful look at the February 28, 2019, 8-K SEC filing which detailed KHC's $15.4 billion write-downs of goodwill and trademarks leaves a number of questions and insights. I put together this table, which shows that there are two basic divisions of the write-down (1) $8.4 billion related to "Indefinite-Lived Intangible Asset Impairments, and (2) $7.1 billion related to Goodwill Impairments:

Source: Hake compilation of 8-K dated 2-28-19 for KHC impairments

Here two points are obvious: (1) The majority of these impairments seem to relate to natural and processed cheese (see the text items highlighted in red), whether they are for trademark assets (indefinite-lived) or goodwill. These are Kraft Food Group products, not Oscar Mayer products. In fact, there is just the one Oscar Mayer trademark writedown for $3.3 billion; and (2) the impairments are based on lower expectations of lower sales growth and margins. In other words, the discounted cash flow model for Kraft products have been revised downward.

KHC has not revealed how long into the future the impairment model extends. Nor the extent to which it reduced the expected sales and margins expectations. So there is no way to estimate if further reductions will be made. Why is any of this important? The write-down does not impact KHC's cash flow in any way. I see two ramifications. One, it affects the equity level of the company. If further write-downs are necessary, the $35 billion minimum equity required by the company's creditors might be breached. Presently equity is at $51.8 billion. (2) Further write-downs imply that future sales and margins will be lower.

Here is what does not make sense: In June 2015, when 3-G merged Oscar Mayer with The Kraft Food Group, it valued the latter at about $60 billion, including a $10 billion special dividend. But now, based on the information in the February 28, 2019, 8-K filing, and adding up the trademark items for Kraft, Philadelphia, Velveeta, ABC and all of the Goodwill items (assuming they are all Kraft related), Kraft Food is valued at $29.5 billion:

Source: Hake

This means that Kraft has lost over 50% of its value including the special dividend paid at the merger to Kraft shareholders (and financed by Berkshire Hathaway), and lost 42%, not including the dividend. Since then KHC also cut the dividend by 36%, after slowly increasing it by 14% since the 2015 merger:

Source: Hake

This is interesting. Kraft's brand value has fallen 51% and the KHC dividend is off 36%. But we have no idea about the level of sales or cash flow level for Kraft products. That's right. For the past 4 four years, KHC has not broken out brand sales for Kraft products, even though now the Kraft brand accounts for the majority of the merged company's impairment and dividend cuts. In addition, KHC has not produced a Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows since the end of the quarter ending September 30, 2018, when the last 10-Q was filed. This means we don't know if KHC can afford the dividends it is presently paying as we don't know KHC's free cash flow ("FCF"). And by not knowing this, we don't know whether the discounted cash flow model for the impairments makes any sense (i.e. should be further lowered).

SFAS 144. The SEC is investigating KHC's impairment methodology. It issued an additional subpoena on March 1, 2019, to KHC "associated with its (KHC's) assessment of goodwill and intangible asset impairments and related matters." In the past, the SEC has asked companies what methodologies were used to comply with SFAS 144 - Statement of Financial Accounting Standards - (also known as ASC 360). This is the standard relating to the impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived assets (like trademarks). After researching several articles about this standard, it became fairly clear that the standard has shortcomings:

Companies can set fair value of its indefinite-lived assets and goodwill based on undiscounted future values of cash flows. In other words, the concept of present value is not used. $1 billion in cash flow 20 years in the future counts the same as $1 billion next year.

Companies can set any future period that they want to determine. So 50 years out, $1 billion in cash flow can be used with the same weight as $1 billion in cash flow next year.

Companies must set the fair value at what a willing outside party might be willing to pay for the brand or trademark. There must be evidence of this. That most likely will be the market ratios of comparable related assets.

The first two points effectively give companies carte blanche to determine whatever valuation they want for a brand like Velveeta, etc. Undoubtedly this can be abused. The last condition forces the company to set its intangible valuations at market-related levels or based on market-related valuations. Based on this wide latitude, the SEC wants to know how KHC sets its goodwill and trademark valuations and the impairment assessments. As I pointed out in the comments of my first article on KHC, I don't see how the KHC auditors will ever sign off on the audit of the 2018 10-K financials until they know the SEC has blessed the SFAS 144 valuation methodologies.

What We Can See in the Real World

Even a simple perusal of Kroger's and Wal-Mart's online purchasing sites related to cheese shows that Kraft brands are having major problems with consumers. For example, I did a search for "cheese slices" on Kroger's site:

Source: Fry's Food website (Kroger) search on "Cheese slices"

This produced over 217 choices, most of which were either Sargento's (a private family-owned company brand), or Kroger's brands. What is even more interesting is that most of these choices were for more money and fewer ounces than the Kraft slices brand. In other words, Kraft's American cheese products in the cheese slice arena are so unpopular that it has to dramatically discount its prices. In addition, Kraft's sliced product ongoing price is now 25% lower than its normal price. Here is a search only for "American cheese":

Source: Kroger (Fry's Food)

The same weight and # of slices of American cheese are cheaper for the Kroger product by $1.21, or 40%. This is one of Kraft's main products.

Demand for American cheese has fallen dramatically. Numerous articles have been written about the causes for this, including this one by mashed.com "The Real Reason American Cheese is Dying". Reading this article will significantly alter your opinion about Kraft's future with one of its main products. Here is the bottom line, KHC is not only facing severe price competition for its products, but demand for those cheese-related products is still falling.

KHC's Valuation Dilemma

Given these facts, has the write-down, dividend cut and stock price slip adequately priced in not only its present difficulties, but future expected troubles? First, let's look at its comparable valuation. Here is a comparison with 15 other packaged foods companies:

Source: Hake compilation using Yahoo! Finance statistics

This shows that KHC is still well below the valuation of its peers. Even if we only compare the 8 lowest valued stocks, KHC is still well below their metrics:

Source: Same as above

How do we know if this is enough of a discount? One way is to estimate where Kraft's products are now in terms of sales and cash flow. In June 2015, Kraft Foods Group issued its last financial statements prior to the merger:

Source: Kraft Food filing for 6 mo ending June 27, 2015

So by implication, and with some assumptions from our assessment of Kraft's decline in brand value above, this means sales and net income are as follows:

Source: Hake

Now since 2018 total sales were $26,259 million and estimated 2019 sales are $25,819 million, Kraft's portion would be 45% (i.e. $11,660 million). In addition, the dividend, now at an annual rate of $1.60 (for 1,220 million shares), costs $1,952 million. But Kraft likely only produces $1 billion in net income and $838 million in free cash flow. This is just 43% of the KHC dividend requirement. Oscar Mayer products will have to provide 57% of the dividend payments and more. That seems a bit too much. It implies that the 27-43% discount at which KHC is presently priced compared to its peers is justified. The stock is likely trading at or near its underlying true value. This is just an estimate using the assumptions above. It shows that Kraft products are not bearing the load for the dividend. I suspect this means that future dividend cuts might be coming in the future.

Alternatives. If KHC were to sell Kraft now, it would likely not get a good price. Another alternative would be for KHC to "carve out" a minority portion of Kraft Foods for the public (in a separate listing) and also conduct a secondary offering for the newly public Kraft Foods company. This would allow KHC to reduce its debt burden by both hiving off a portion of the existing $30 billion in long term debt onto a different balance sheet, and also raise equity dollars to reduce the size of that debt. In addition, just like DowDuPont did recently where it split into three companies with 3 different dividends, this move would allow a second Kraft company to bear most of the downside pressures plaguing KHC yet also allow it to pay a second dividend. Look for the new CEO to potentially do something like this to revive the stock.

Conclusion

KHC is likely still overvalued based on its Kraft products. It is very difficult to see what is going on with the company's cash flows. Even at this reduced price, the stock is probably only trading at or near its underlying value, which I determined in my last article was between $26 and $27 per share. Wait for a margin of safety to open up between the stock price and its easily determined true value. Wait for the cash flow statements, and for any value enhancing actions by the new CEO who starts on the job this month. One real possibility is that Kraft Foods will be separated from the company either completely or on a minority "carve out" basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.