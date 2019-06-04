Facebook Falls - Your Course Of Action

Market worries over Facebook, how should you react? You should not.

Executive Summary

Facebook (FB) is arguably one of the best investment in tech right now. Its pure-play focus on advertising taken together with its asset-light business model makes for a terrific investment, with a large margin of safety.

But what should investors do amidst the present sell-off? This article address that question.

Keeping Your Emotions In Check

I'm not a macro investor. I'm a value investor. I wish to make that clear.

Thus, as a modern-Grahamite, I fundamentally understand that the market is there to serve me. Now, what does this in practice actually mean?

If you are reading this post, I'll assume that you are already invested in Facebook. Thus, I only see available two realistic options.

Option 1 is to buy more, given its large margin of safety (more discussed below). But given the recent market weakness, it is unlikely you will have substantial capital on the sidelines.

Hence, we are left with option 2, which is to do nothing.

Now, this second option is the easiest to say, but the hardest to implement. As investors, we have been fundamentally primed to take 'action' and 'to take control'. And the fact of the matter is that Facebook is going through a difficult transition year.

Any time the market becomes slightly temperamental, investors become uncertain over the near- and medium-term prospects of certain companies, and they are the most severely punished.

In fact, I believe it is safe to assume that readers have most likely been in detail dissecting Facebook's recent share price trajectory and price anchoring back to just a few weeks ago, how the share price post Q1 2019 earning was performing strongly. And then, thinking about whether the share price will return back to that pricing range.

However, my point is, rather than overly focusing on the recent share price trajectory, one should truly grasp with both one's head and stomach that the main driver of shareholder returns is giving Facebook enough time to prove to the market that it not only has staying power but also it can remain relevant.

Focus On What You Are Buying

From time to time, I hear from investors that Facebook has had its day in the sun already and that there are other social media platforms which are the go-to place (these comments tend to coincide with Facebook's share price selling-off.)

Right away, those emotional comments simply don't line up with the facts. The first fact is that each of Facebook's main family of apps (Facebook and Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp) each have 500 million daily active users.

This is not a company which has had its day in the sun. This is an asset-light company, with no debt, which is making very strong cash flows.

FTC Concerns Make Headlines

Moving on, during the strong tech sell-off on Monday, there were headlines aplenty about the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) getting the green light to probe into Facebook's antitrust practices.

Now, is this really new news? First, had not Facebook already earmarked a $3 billion liability last quarter of a total potential $5 billion fine? This move should have hardly surprised anyone.

But given the financial media's needs to assert a reason for any share price vicissitude, this reason is as good as any.

Secondly, how can Facebook have had its day in the sun and at the same time have government regulation looking to split up the company for having too much power?

Sustainable Growth Rate?

The ultimate question which I believe the investor needs to be focused on is what is Facebook's medium-term sustainable growth rate?

There is no question that historically Facebook had been growing at a break-neck pace of more than 40%. However, given its size, at some point, it was inevitable Facebook would slow down.

Source: author's calculations, author's estimate, SEC filings

Furthermore, confounding issues for shareholders, as the graph above highlights Facebook's top-line growth rate has been falling at a strong clip.

However, ultimately, nobody not even CEO Mark Zuckerberg truly knows what Facebook's medium-term growth rate will transpire to be. However, common sense dictates that Facebook growing at slightly north of 20% is meaningfully more sustainable than growing with a CAGR north of 40%.

Valuation - Huge Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

Facebook offers investors the best of both worlds. Its business model is meaningfully more focused on the advertising space than Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL).

However, admittedly, it is not growing as fast as Snap (SNAP) which is growing at close to 40% year-over-year. Having said that, at the same time, investors are not being asked to pay for much, if any growth.

Finally, please note that the table above highlights a P/cash flow from operations ratio, not earnings based. Paying up less than 17x cash flows when the company's top line is growing at plus 20% adds a very large margin of safety.

Takeaway

Facebook is realistically likely to grow its top line by approximately 20% over the next several years.

This growth rate, taken together with its recent share price weakness implies that Facebook presently carries a very large margin of safety.

Ultimately, investors should not panic but stay the course.

