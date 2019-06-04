Clorox Is Raising Its Dividend Too Slowly

With the gap and a drop in insider selling, CLX is likely to rise before its ex-dividend date, allowing for an interesting dividend arbitrage play.

Clorox's dividend is safe, as per my analysis, and the company might be raising the dividend at too conservative of a pace.

Investors could see this as a clear buy-in point, especially considering the company raised its dividend by 10%.

Clorox is still down 3% after its post-earnings drop, presenting us a possible area gap play.

Clorox (CLX) just announced a dividend hike to the tune of 10%. The ex-dividend date is July 30, so you have 55 days to capture the hike. Watch the options as we approach that date, as we might be able to apply a dividend arbitrage strategy for a quick and risk-free extra buck.

The 10% raise is nice, as CLX’s dividend yield has been dipping below the industry average for the past few years:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

The size of the raise is also important in predicting CLX’s movement. When using dividend changes as a predictor for stock price, we see that large raises in CLX’s dividend precede large hikes in the stock price, and small changes tend to lead to consolidation in the stock price (sideways trending). The same holds true with cuts; cuts preceded falls in the stock:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

In addition, Clorox has kept its outstanding shares low and stable. Buyback programs work well with dividend stocks, as they reduce the dividend payout, thereby increasing dividend safety:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

But buybacks also artificially raise the price of a stock, reducing the dividend yield. Indeed, we see that CLX’s upward momentum has tanked the dividend yield, and we have not seen a 4% yield for roughly one decade. If the 10% yield drives the price higher, as per the dividend-stock correlation, investors buying CLX now might “lock in” their 2+% yield, as the yield is unlikely to get any higher, according to its momentum:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

In a way, perhaps 10% was not enough of a raise. The company’s financials are fine, and management certainly knows that the dividend is a main draw for its investors. Why not raise the dividend in magnitude with increases in the underlying fundamentals, such as net income. Indeed, net income is increasing faster than the dividend:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

I believe the company is being a bit too conservative with its dividend here. But perhaps the following chart can help explain it. For fifteen years, the company has seen dividend payouts rise against its net income, and that might have baked a conservative culture into management when discussing dividend hikes:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Indeed, this low payout percentage is relatively new to the company. And free cash flow hasn’t increased to a great extent:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

As dividends are not paid with income but with cash, this might explain why the dividend is not rising in sync with income. Still, the percent of cash that is paid as dividends is asymptotically approaching 50%. The company has the cash to make larger dividend payouts without putting its balance sheets at risk:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Overall, a 10% dividend hike is nothing to complain about. However, when comparing the speed of dividend increases to the speed of the company’s other financials, it can seem overly conservative. The deflating yield will eventually change the company’s perception in dividend investors’ eyes, so perhaps 10% should be seen as small, contrary to investors’ initial reactions.

Still, the change is large enough to predict further upward momentum in the stock. Insiders seem to expect this as well because insider selling has died down in the past few months. Typically, insider selling decreasing implies that the top is not yet in for the stock in question, and from this we can expect CLX still has some room to run:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Moreover, in the short term, the chart is showing a gap. This is most likely an area gap due to the size of the gap and the results of my backtest. Hence, at the very least, we can expect CLX to hit $155.

(Source: StockCharts)

For anyone who wants to get into CLX safely, consider using options. Dividend arbitrage is possible here, and I recommend the first strategy I outline here. A bit more complex strategy would be to pair it with a straddle:

Now:

Buy 1x Jan17 $160 call

Just before the ex-dividend date:

If CLX is above $160, buy one lot of stock and execute the call. Otherwise, buy two lots of stock.

Buy 2x Jan17 in-the-money puts with extrinsic value under $1.06.

After the dividend payment:

Execute the puts.

It’s a bit complex, but this strategy should give you exposure to the dividend at little risk. The main risk involved is from the long call option; we use this as a way to lock in the current price on a stock that is likely to rise before the ex-dividend date. We are running one instead of two for the same reason investors engage in dollar cost averaging: to get a better average price on the stock.

Happy trading!

Exposing Earnings is an earnings-trading newsletter (with live chat). We base our predictions on statistics, probability, and backtests. Trades are recommended with option strategies for the sake of creating high-reward, low-risk plays. We have 88% accuracy for our predictions in 2019. If you want: A definitive answer on which way a stock will go on earnings... The probability of the prediction paying off... The risk/reward of the play... A well-designed options strategy for the play... ...click here. Or... click here to see what Exposing Earnings members are saying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.