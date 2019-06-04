Nike: Impressive Quality And Reasonable Valuation

Nike's stock should deliver solid returns from current prices, and any price pullback down the road should be seen as a buying opportunity.

The stock is not too undervalued, but valuation levels are reasonable for such a high quality business.

Brand power and scale advantages put the company in a good position to continue performing well in the future.

Nike (NKE) doesn't need much of an introduction, the company has been one of the most successful growth stories in the consumer sector over the past several decades, and it has rewarded investors with growing revenue, operating income, and earnings per share over the long term.

Data by YCharts

Superior profitability over the years is a clear sign of underlying competitive strength from the business. Success attracts competition in the business world, especially in a highly competitive market such as sports shoes and apparel. When a company is doing well, chances are that competitors will aggressively try to steal away some of its markets and profits.

If the business continues delivering solid profitability and making more money than its peers in spite of rising competitive pressure, this means that the company has superior competitive advantages, such as brand power and scale advantages.

Looking at a wide variety of profitability metrics, Nike is considerably ahead of the average company in the sector, precisely because Nike is one of a kind in terms of competitive differentiation.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Nike has spent decades allocating a massive amount of capital to marketing. Actually, the company refers to marketing expenses as "demand creation expense" on its financial reports, and this seems to be an appropriate term in this case. The Nike swoosh is one of the most recognized logos in the consumer sector, and the company's brand has been associated with many of the most successful athletes in the world across different disciplines.

Brand differentiation produces pricing power and superior profitability on sales for Nike. Besides, the company gets to capitalize on growth opportunities in different countries and product categories by leveraging on its unique brand power to rapidly make inroads in new areas.

The scale of the business also plays a key role in terms of cost efficiencies and global distribution. Size provides abundant financial resources to invest in areas such as "demand creation" and research and development, creating a self-sustaining cycle of growth and market leadership for Nike.

Nike is not only producing solid revenue growth and outstanding profitability for investors over the long term. Due to brand power and scale advantages, the company is well positioned to sustain financial performance into the future if management plays its cards well.

Reasonable Valuation

Wall Street analysts are on average expecting Nike to make $3.04 in earnings per share during 2020 and $3.54 during 2021. Under these assumptions, the stock is trading at a forward price to earnings ratio of 25 and 22, respectively. These valuations are not precisely cheap, but they are not excessive either coming from a top quality business with rock-solid financial performance.

Importantly, valuation is dynamic as opposed to a static concept, and fundamental momentum can be a powerful driver for stock prices. When a company is delivering earnings numbers above expectations, this generally means that Wall Street analysts need to adjust their earnings expectations higher, which pushes the stock price in the right direction over time.

Nike has an impressive track record in terms of consistently delivering earnings numbers above expectations. This level of consistency in fundamental momentum is quite exceptional for a company operating in a cyclical business highly exposed to discretionary consumer spending.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

The stock is also fairly priced by historical standards. The chart below shows the evolution of key valuation ratios such as price to operating earnings, price to operating cash flow, price to free cash flow, and enterprise value to EBITDA over the past five years. The stock is clearly priced near the low end of the spectrum at current levels.

Data by YCharts

Valuation needs to be analyzed in its due context. A company with strong financial performance and accelerating momentum obviously deserves a higher valuation than a business producing mediocre performance and declining momentum.

This is beyond discussion, but sometimes it can be challenging to incorporate the multiple factors into the analysis in order to see the complete picture from a quantitative perspective.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative investing system available to members in "The Data Driven Investor." This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to a combination of factors such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength. The backtested performance numbers show that companies with high PowerFactors rankings tend to deliver superior returns over the long term.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Nike has a PowerFactors ranking of 73.55 as of the time of this writing. The company has a remarkably high ranking in fundamental quality (93.76), and it ranks reasonably well across value (47.34), fundamental momentum (56.4) and relative strength (66.46). Overall, the numbers look pretty solid for Nike.

Moving Forward

Nike is a market leader in a mature industry, while the company has plenty of room for expansion in different geographies and markets over the long term, it won't be easy for Nike to produce rapid revenue growth from such a gargantuan revenue base.

Growth rates will probably be consistent and steady in the future, but revenue growth will be in the high single digits as opposed to the low double digits. Earnings per share will probably grow 10-15% annually due to margin expansion in the direct to consumer segment and share buybacks will reduce the number of shares outstanding over time.

The company has ambitious plans for expansion in China, this can be a massive opportunity in the long term but also a significant source of uncertainty in the coming months due to the trade tensions between China and the US.

No company is immune to macroeconomic conditions, and Nike operates in the consumer discretionary sector, which is particularly sensitive to consumer confidence and overall economic growth. In addition to this, smaller competitors such as Under Armour (UA) (NYSE:UAA) and Lululemon (LULU) have achieved significant success over the past few years, and the competitive landscape should always be monitored closely in such a challenging industry.

Those risks being acknowledged, Nike is a high-quality business trading at reasonable valuation levels. The stock is not a bargain, but it doesn't need to be one in order to deliver solid returns going forward. Importantly, Nike is a great candidate to buy on any price pullback down the road, since buying top-quality stocks for attractive valuations can be a simple and effective strategy for market-beating returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.