Tenneco Pounded Down On Weak Execution, High Leverage

Tenneco is difficult to value, particularly on an EV/revenue basis, due to its high debt, but it's tough to feel good about the shares without signs of margin improvement.

Tenneco lacks much in the way of EV-enabling technology, but internal combustion engines will be around for a while, and Tenneco is leveraged to fuel efficiency/pollution trends.

I wasn’t all that fond of Tenneco (TEN) when I last wrote about it in the fall of 2018, but even though I had issues with the company’s unimpressive operating performance and weak leverage to vehicle electrification, I didn’t expect the 75% drop in the share price that followed. Management credibility is arguably at an all-time low now, and with weak trends in light vehicle builds and a weakening outlook for many commercial vehicles, Tenneco’s back-end-loaded second half guidance seems perhaps ambitious even with a meaningful revision after first quarter earnings.

It’s tough to reconcile the magnitude of the share price drop with the actual underlying performance (unimpressive as it has been), but net debt is now close to 3.5x expected EBITDA and the spin-out of DRiV has been postponed by at least six months. I can understand why deep-value/contrarian investors may want to give this a look (especially as I think auto/vehicle parts stocks are undervalued as a sector), but I’m concerned about the company’s long-term competitiveness and the fact that net debt now exceeds over a decade of estimated free cash flow in my model.

A Surprisingly Weak First Quarter

Looking back about a month now, Tenneco delivered a very disappointing first quarter result. Revenue was basically in line with expectations, but EBITDA was 10% below expectations and adjusted operating income was more than 20% below expectations. Making this even worse, Tenneco reported its fourth quarter earnings very late in the quarter (mid-March), so this weakness should have been apparent enough to enable management to give better guidance at that time.

Revenue rose just 1% in organic terms, with mixed results across the business. The “new Tenneco” (what will remain after the DRiV spin-off), was up 3%, while DRiV was down 3%. Gross margin declined 30bp year over year and 170bp quarter over quarter, and adjusted EBITDA declined 20%, with a 150bp decline in margin.

In the Clean Air business (part of new Tenneco), value-added revenue was up 2% on an adjusted basis, with flat performance in the light vehicle business (against 7% underlying production contraction) and 9% growth in the commercial vehicle business. Segment-level EBITDA declined 13%, with 140bp of underlying margin erosion. Powertrain saw 2% revenue contraction, with light vehicle down 5% (200bp better than underlying production) and commercial/industrial up more than 5%. Segment-level EBITDA declined 17%, with 120bp of margin erosion.

The DRiV business saw 3% adjusted revenue contraction, with 8% contraction in the aftermarket Motorparts business and 2% growth in Ride Performance. EBITDA declined 28%, with 170bp of margin erosion, with a particularly weak performance in Ride Performance.

All told, the above-production revenue performance in the Clear Air and Powertrain businesses was certainly welcome, but the poor margin execution is an unfortunate continuation of a long trend at Tenneco. Operational inefficiencies are on ongoing issue here, and weren’t helped by unanticipated costs that popped up during the quarter.

Leverage To Growth Trends Lacking … But All Is Not Lost

Perhaps one of the best thing going for Tenneco longer-term is that it has decent leverage to the Chinese light vehicle market, with sales to China approaching a mid-teens percent of sales. While Tenneco doesn’t have too many large Chinese clients yet (SAIC and FAW being the exceptions), it does benefit from relationships with companies like Ford (F) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) that have operations in China. Of course, that’s a mixed blessing today with double-digit declines in vehicle production in China far in excess of the single-digit declines in North America and Europe.

Beyond that, though, I’m still concerned. Relative to companies like American Axle (AXL), BorgWarner (BWA), and Dana (DAN), Tenneco hasn’t done much to position itself for the future shift to electrification in light vehicles and commercial vehicles. To their credit, Tenneco management doesn’t try any Jedi mind tricks with this either; they’re pretty open about their ongoing leverage to conventional internal combustion powertrains.

Mitigating that lack of EV exposure is an important detail that I’ve mentioned before – the conversion to electric vehicles is going to take decades, and in the meantime there are going to be a lot of opportunities that Tenneco can address in internal combustion-powered cars, like catalytic converters, filters, and more efficient engine components (pistons, bearings, valves, et al). Along those lines, Tenneco has made a push to develop products and systems that help maximize the performance trade-offs between improved fuel economy, emissions, vehicle performance and cost.

I’d also note that not all electrification is going to be battery-only. Hybrids are likely to be a much larger market than battery-only EVs for quite a long time, and Tenneco will still have meaningful content opportunities in those vehicles. What this all means to me, then, is that while Tenneco is unlikely to have impressive content growth opportunities, they should be able to hold on to more of their business for longer than the current share price would suggest.

Where Tenneco could perhaps have some incremental growth opportunities is in the commercial vehicle side. While electrification is a threat here too (particularly in medium-duty trucks like garbage trucks), there is still a lot of growth potential in commercial trucks, construction, and ag equipment in markets like India and China and in categories where electrification will be slower to penetrate. Not unlike Cummins (CMI), Tenneco has invested the time and resources to build its presence in this region, and it should help offset a much more modest long-term growth outlook for its light vehicle business, even though I think the near-term outlook for commercial vehicles is less impressive as North American Class 8 truck sales/production come off a peak.

The Outlook

With the opportunities available in commercial vehicles and the ongoing use of internal combustion engines (either alone or as part of hybrid systems), I’m comfortable with the idea of Tenneco generating low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth over the long term.

Where I’m less comfortable is with margins. As I’ve said, execution has been an issue for Tenneco for some time now, and even if management is executing on synergies from the Federal Mogul deal, the margins still aren’t where they need to be (nor where they were expected to be). As time goes on, I’m concerned that the company will see added challenges from price pressure in its traditional businesses, and I’m not sure this management team is up to the task of offsetting that.

Given Tenneco’s ongoing margin struggles and the nature of its product portfolio, I’ve reduced my long-term margin and FCF margin assumptions. Instead of a fairly meaningful improvement, I’m expecting only a modest improvement over time now, as I think Tenneco’s ongoing performance disappointments have put meaningful future margin improvement squarely in the “show me” category.

Valuation is tricky. Tenneco currently trades at about a 20% discount to a “normal” forward EV/revenue for an auto/commercial vehicle supplier with its EBITDA margins. On the other hand, there’s a very significant amount of debt here, and that argues for a discount. To highlight the impact of the debt on valuation, moving my EV/rev multiple by 0.01x (from 0.4x to 0.39x or 0.41x) moves the fair value by $2.20 (or roughly 9%) – far and away the most sensitive EV/rev matrix of the parts suppliers I follow.

Likewise on the discounted cash flow – while the shares do look undervalued if I use the discount rate I normally use for similar companies, I think Tenneco needs a higher discount rate to reflect the elevated debt position. While the debt situation should look a little better when the DRiV spin is complete, the timing on that is less certain, with management having pushed it off from the second half of 2019 to mid-2020.

The Bottom Line

Operationally, I’m just not impressed with what Tenneco has done over the last couple of years, and I don’t see/hear anything in the company’s strategic discussions that suggests a significant near-term inflection. Although the share price performance potential from here is very significant if management can get the business stabilized and turned around (leverage works both ways, after all…), this is currently one of the weakest EBITDA margin stories I follow and I don’t see it getting significantly better over the next couple of years. Consequently, while this is probably a name worth keeping track of and checking in on from time to time, I don’t have nearly the level of confidence I need in the strategic plan to invest today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.