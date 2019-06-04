Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 5/31/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/31/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period, and will stay strong through May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Medicines (MDCO),

WA Hi Inc Opp Fd (HIO),

Camping World (CWH),

Coty (COTY), and

Cerecor (CERC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Veritone (VERI), and

Fiesta Restaurant (FRGI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

CNX Resources (CNX),

Lovesac (LOVE),

Home Depot (HD),

Facebook (FB),

EPAM Systems (EPAM),

Dicerna Pharm (DRNA),

Cisco Systems (CSCO),

Bruker (BRKR),

Align Tech (ALGN), and

Arch Capital (ACGL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

QTS Realty Trust (QTS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Heyer Andrew R DIR, BO Lovesac LOVE JS* $53,795,760 2 Sac Acquisition BO Lovesac LOVE JS* $50,100,428 3 Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors DIR, BO Dicerna Pharm DRNA JS* $20,000,000 4 Laukien Frank H CEO, DIR, BO Bruker BRKR S $16,591,541 5 Pasquesi John M VCB, DIR Arch Capital ACGL S $10,189,487 6 Sandberg Sheryl COO, DIR Facebook FB AS $10,044,841 7 Kramer Kelly A VP, CFO Cisco Systems CSCO AS $3,748,934 8 Larkin C Raymond Jr DIR Align Tech ALGN S $2,887,555 9 Roseborough Teresa Wynn VP, GC, SEC Home Depot HD S $1,652,230 10 Dobkin Arkadiy CEO, CB, DIR EPAM Systems EPAM AS $1,463,431

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

