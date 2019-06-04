Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 5/31/19

|
Includes: CERC, COTY, CWH, FRGI, HIO, MDCO, VERI
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/31/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period, and will stay strong through May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Medicines (MDCO),
  • WA Hi Inc Opp Fd (HIO),
  • Camping World (CWH),
  • Coty (COTY), and
  • Cerecor (CERC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Veritone (VERI), and
  • Fiesta Restaurant (FRGI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • CNX Resources (CNX),
  • Lovesac (LOVE),
  • Home Depot (HD),
  • Facebook (FB),
  • EPAM Systems (EPAM),
  • Dicerna Pharm (DRNA),
  • Cisco Systems (CSCO),
  • Bruker (BRKR),
  • Align Tech (ALGN), and
  • Arch Capital (ACGL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • QTS Realty Trust (QTS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Harf Peter

DIR

Coty

COTY

B

$12,402,019

2

Cambridge Innovation Capital \(Jersey$4

BO

Bicycle Therapeutics

BCYC

JB*

$4,400,004

3

Denner Alexander

DIR

Medicines

MDCO

B

$2,960,250

4

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

WA Hi Inc Opp Fd

HIO

B

$2,018,698

5

Lanigan Bernard Jr

DIR

CNX Resources

CNX

B

$1,496,880

6

Jefferies Financial

BO

Fiesta Restaurant

FRGI

B

$836,076

7

Abrams Capital

BO

Camping World

CWH

B

$502,724

8

Williams Chad L

CEO

QTS Realty Trust

QTS

B

$331,719

9

Steelberg Ryan

PR, DIR, BO

Veritone

VERI

B

$249,238

10

Armistice Capital

DIR, BO

Cerecor

CERC

B,JB*

$240,176

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Heyer Andrew R

DIR, BO

Lovesac

LOVE

JS*

$53,795,760

2

Sac Acquisition

BO

Lovesac

LOVE

JS*

$50,100,428

3

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors

DIR, BO

Dicerna Pharm

DRNA

JS*

$20,000,000

4

Laukien Frank H

CEO, DIR, BO

Bruker

BRKR

S

$16,591,541

5

Pasquesi John M

VCB, DIR

Arch Capital

ACGL

S

$10,189,487

6

Sandberg Sheryl

COO, DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$10,044,841

7

Kramer Kelly A

VP, CFO

Cisco Systems

CSCO

AS

$3,748,934

8

Larkin C Raymond Jr

DIR

Align Tech

ALGN

S

$2,887,555

9

Roseborough Teresa Wynn

VP, GC, SEC

Home Depot

HD

S

$1,652,230

10

Dobkin Arkadiy

CEO, CB, DIR

EPAM Systems

EPAM

AS

$1,463,431

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round-Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long CERC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.