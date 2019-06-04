The Fed Admits Failure

“Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently.” - Henry Ford

As I mentioned on Twitter (@leadlagreport), if the Fed cuts rates, I’m sorry but that is proof positive that they failed. After this long…that much money printing.

Given that Spring ends on June 20, I still think a final capitulation decline in the S&P 500 (SPY) is still likely coming for stocks in the weeks ahead which would play into the Spring Crash scenario I laid out in late-April. However, I fully recognize that this is a tricky juncture for both bulls and bears. The move in bonds (TLT) is wildly disturbing from a number of perspectives. For yields to be collapsing this late in the cycle from an already low base seems unjustified unless the bond market is sensing an imminent event (as opposed to the process of an on-going trade war). As noted in The Lead-Lag Report:

Lumber continues to be weak, though it may be finding a base. Utilities (XLU) relative to the market have gone vertical. And Tech (XLK) only now seems to be meaningfully breaking down. From an intermarket standpoint, sentiment beneath the surface remains quite negative.

All this looks ultra bearish, but may also be short-term overdone, and it appears the Fed is starting to take notice. A lot of areas of the marketplace are already touching the December lows of last year. The Fed, predictably, is now throwing out there the potential for actually cutting rates. No different that any Pavlovian response, market sentiment near-term could suddenly turn positive. But I would argue that if the Fed is going to cut rates, it actually may have the opposite effect on markets than they would hope from a longer-term perspective because it would suggest that the US is no different than Europe and Japan, i.e. we are in an interest rate trap.

Having said that, the question for asset allocators is what to do in the near-to-intermediate term given fear that defensive positioning in response to May’s equity decline may be too little too late as the Fed talks up markets. Conservative positioning still makes sense, and it may be worth ignoring the siren song of going full “risk-on” in response to the Fed put. When taking a look at the price ratio of the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) relative to the iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA), being conservative is still in a near-term uptrend relative to taking on more risk.

The important question to ask here is whether a market correction or even a bear market is upon us. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is around 6% off of its all-time highs so the pullback may still have more room to go. Losses are already deeper in the majority of developed and emerging markets worldwide. At this point, it would be unwise to ignore the signals that the Treasury market is giving us. Recession may not necessarily be imminent but it appears that it could arrive sooner rather than later. Remember that you don’t need a recession for a “bear market,” while at the same time it’s hard to know if we are entering a recession until long after it has taken place.

All of this provides an excuse for the Fed to act. But if the Fed acts, the Fed is then also signaling that no amount of money printing is able to significantly juice yields higher, and we are in a permanent bear market for interest rates. At some point, equity investors will realize this. The question is will it destroy longer-term returns. For now, in the short-term, be careful not to get too enticed at picking a low that may go lower.

