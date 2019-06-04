Assessing How Continental Resources 'STACKs' Up In Era Of Energy Abundance

However, debt still appears to be too high, its average realized pricing in Q1 was only $35.56/boe, and natural gas production is a problem.

The company also guides for $5 billion in free cash flow over the next five years at $60/WTI.

Continental Resources (CLR) was one of the earliest companies to exploit the Bakken shale play and has since moved strongly into the STACK/SCOOP shale plays in Oklahoma. The stock is down about 17% since the beginning of the year, but an announcement yesterday may draw investors back to the shares:

Initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.05/share ($0.20/share annually).

An initial $1 billion share-repurchase program.

Says it expects to generate ~$1 billion of free cash flow per year over the next five years at $60 WTI/bbl.

Source: Yahoo Finance

It would appear that Continental has gotten the message: Energy investors want to see free cash flow and shareholder returns. The dividend allocation, while not that significant from a yield standpoint (0.6%), is meaningful as it will allow mutual funds that require a dividend to invest in the shares. It's also an indication that the company intends to allocate more capital to shareholders.

To see how Continental stacks up to its independent E&P peer group, I'll compare several key metrics with the industry leader: ConocoPhillips (COP).

Pioneer Resources Vs. ConocoPhillips (at end of Q1 2019):

Q1 2018 Conoco Phillips Continental Res. Current Market Cap $67.2 billion $13.1 billion Long-term Debt $14.8 billion $5.7 billion Cash On Hand $6.7 billion $264 million Total Enterprise Value $77.6 billion $18.5 billion Shares Outstanding 1.15 billion 374.5 million Avg Daily Production 1.318 million boe/d (excluding Libya) 332,236 boe/d Avg Realized Price $50.59/boe $35.56/boe Cash from Operations $2.9 billion $721.5 million Proved Reserves 5.3 billion boe 1.52 billion boe Proved Reserves Per Share 4.61 boe/share 4.06 boe/share EV/Proved Reserves $14.64/boe $12.17/boe Net Income $1.8 billion $187 million Net Income Per Share $1.60/share $0.50/share Free Cash Flow $1.3 billion -$29 million Free Cash Flow Per Share $1.13/share - Quarterly Dividend/Yield $0.305/share 1.9% $0.05/share 0.6% P/E Ratio 10.0 14.0 Credit Rating Single "A" (All 3) Fitch, S&P, Moody's Moody's Ba1

Source: COP Q1 EPS report and Supplemental Data; CLR Q1 EPS report and 2018 Reserves Report

From an enterprise value perspective, CLR is about a quarter of the size of Conoco, and its production and outstanding share count also is ~25% that of COP. However, CLR's net debt of $5.4 billion does not compare well to COP's $8.1 billion, which is why Continental cannot match COP's investment grade "A" rating.

The big difference between the two companies is the realized price advantage COP holds over CLR ($50.59/boe compared to $35.56/boe in Q1). Much of this is due to the fact that COP's production is 75% levered to higher Brent pricing, and that 41% of Continental's production is dry gas and NGLs, and the bottom has fallen out of domestic gas prices. It's the same problem in the Permian: An abundance of gas production is keeping dry gas and NGLs pricing very low.

While Continental delivered $0.50/share in earnings in Q1, it was relatively cash flow neutral as it stepped up capital expenditures related to its 2019 drilling program.

On a proved reserves basis, again CLR comes in at roughly a quarter of COP's proved reserves. From an enterprise value/proved reserves ratio basis, at first glance, CLR looks cheap at $12.17/boecompared to Conoco's $14.64/boe per share. However, from the realized price comparison shown earlier, all barrels are not created equal: COP achieves a much higher average price per boe. On that basis, it is ConocoPhillips that looks significantly undervalued.

Meantime, CLR says it expects to generate $5 billion in free cash flow over the next five years while COP generated $5.5 billion in one year alone (2018).

Summary and Conclusion

Continental Resources is headed in the right direction by focusing on free cash flow and shareholder returns. However, when compared against industry leader ConocoPhillips, the company falls short. Continental needs to significantly reduce its debt load. From that perspective, the $1 billion share buyback looks premature, and should have been cut in half while using the other $500 million to reduce debt. In an era of energy abundance and the resulting price volatility, debt is a primary concern. And while there are certainly more highly levered shale companies, CLR needs to do more to prepare for the next oil price downturn.

Meantime, the company can't do much about its $35.56/boe average realized price - 30% less than ConocoPhillips' $50.59/boe. That's because CLR's mid-continent Bakken and STACK/SCOOP plays get WTI (at best...) and domestic natural gas pricing. As a result, it looks like CLR will be challenged to reach its guidance for $5 billion in estimated FCF over the next five years (assuming $60/bbl WTI). The Q1 results don't seem to support that contention, and WTI has dropped significantly this quarter.

Investors shouldn't be drawn in by the recent dividend and share buyback announcement as COP remains a superior investment. That's especially the case if oil prices fall further, which I expect to be the case in the second half of the year when new Permian pipelines come online.

I'll end with a list of the largest American independent E&P companies:

Source: Oil & Gas 360

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.