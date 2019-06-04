Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Sector Finished The Final Week Of May In Red Territory

In this article, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long candidate due to the lack of a statistical edge.

Most of the closed-end funds from the sector continue to be traded at a positive Z-score, so you need to be cautious when you select your long positions.

The high-yield bonds finished the final week of May in red territory as the investors continue to be worried about the U.S. trade relations and global growth.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past four months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. Me personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds. If the stock market situation remains hesitant and we observe increased volatility, we may see some decline in the prices of the high-yield bonds.

The Benchmark

The final week of May did not bring any positivism to the high-yield bonds and the closed-end funds which invest in them. Generally, we do measure the performance of the sector by iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) as a benchmark of the overall situation. The main index finished the week in red territory at $84.90 per share after another decline of $0.75 per share.

The investors start to see uncertainty in the market due to the U.S. trade relations with China and Mexico and worries over global economic growth. The high-yield closed-end funds are one оf the most affected assets when the market environment is restless due to their lower quality of the portfolios.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice an increase of 0.14 bps. The credit spread remains at relatively low levels. The last time when we saw a significant increase was in December 2018.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread, and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is 0.68 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 80 days. As you see, it is 0.95 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Three funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) $0.0905 per share of common stock.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY) $0.1000 per share.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD) $0.1000 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

A fourth consecutive negative week for the high-yield bonds and the situation in the sector looks a bit worrying. All of the funds from the area reported a decrease in their prices on a weekly basis. A situation which we have not seen for a long time.

Expectedly, the prices of the high-yield funds fell more than the net asset values and their Z-scores are lower compared to the previous time. Simply put, a Z-score is the number of standard deviations from the mean a data point is. But more technically, it is a measure of how many standard deviations below or above the population mean a raw score is.

Last week, we had only one fund with negative Z-score, but after the nervousness on the market, we find nine CEFs with Z-score below the neutral level. Now, the performance of the stock market and the general economic environment are very important for the future performance of the high-yield closed-end funds. If the outcome of the trade war is not favorable, we may see lower prices in the sector and even lower Z-scores.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) and Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) are the funds which I follow and see as very interesting opportunities if the market situation normalizes. Currently, they have a statistical edge to be included in our portfolio.

IVH is traded at 12.21% discount which is much lower compared to the average discount/premium for the sector. Additionally, it offers an appetizing yield of 8.98%.

MCI is still traded at a slight premium, but this fund was traded around its net asset value only a few times over the past decade. For the past five years, MCI was the fund which achieved the highest return of its net asset value which is a sign for the quality of the management team. Of course, if you are more conservative, you can wait to see the fund traded at a discount before you buy it.

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Quite a long time ago I discussed with you that if there is a turbulence in the sector, the statistically overpriced funds may be very reasonable "Short" candidates. Тhat's exactly what happened.

Last week, we saw Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) on the first position with Z-score of 2.20 points. Only for one week, the price of the fund fell by 5.34% and now its Z-score is 0.70 point. The cases with Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) and Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) were very identical.

The Z-score is a very useful tool to identify which of the funds are statistically overpriced or undervalued. Therefore, when we see some of the participants to be traded above 2.00 points Z-score without any significant fundamental reason, I always recommend to close this long positions and re-allocate your funds. If the outlook of the sector gets worse, I will take "Short" positions in the funds with the highest statistical parameters. Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT), for example, is a very good choice.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.17 points. On a weekly basis, we find a significant decrease of 0.92 bps of the average value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

If you are seeking new potential "Buys" for your portfolio, probably, you may find it reasonable to start from this table. The current market environment provides us with many opportunities in the sector. Yes, we still cannot talk about a significant statistical edge, but the discounts in the sector remain attractive.

We have a new leader of the ranking in the face of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD). The price of the fund remained in a red territory after 1.79% decrease and its net asset value fell by 0.30%. Respectively, due to the increased spread between the two metrics, we see a higher discount.

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -8.32%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -6.54%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Barings Participation Investors (MPV) remains the only one outlier which is traded at a high premium. MPV and MCI can be considered as brothers and this is one of the reasons why I see MCI as potential "Buy" candidate. The prices of the funds had a strong correlation of 0.88 points for the last 200 days. Currently, the spread between their prices is two standard deviations and one of the ways to play such a situation is taking a long position in MCI and short position in MPV. The profit for this trade will be the mean reversion of the spread.

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

I believe MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) may be a very good "Short" candidate if we see turbulence in the sector. As you see, we can easily categorize this CEF as overpriced if we use discount/premium as a reason.

Source: CEFdata.com

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average return for the past five years is 4.68% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields of most of the funds are much higher than the historical ones. This fact can be easily explained by the sharp declines in their prices over the past year. The finding of bargains is a difficult task, but trying to incorporate the available fundamental and statistical information is one step ahead.

The annualized return on MCI for the past five years is impressive. It is almost 10% and is much higher compared to its peers. No doubt, absolute dominant.

Source: CEFConnect.com

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Seven funds from the sector have yields more than 9.00% and BGH is even above 10.00% border. Keep in mind that NHS offers a current yield of 9.53% and should be in the fourth position. The information is still not updated in CEFConnect. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.40%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.69%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.87%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation to review them as a potential "Buy" candidates.

Note: This article was originally published on June 02, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MCI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.