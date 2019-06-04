Keep Your Portfolio Healthy With HCA Healthcare

Introduction

HCA Healthcare (HCA) is a hospital company that was founded in 1968 and headquartered in Nashville. It operates in 20 states, giving it ample room to expand organically and via acquisitions. It also has a small presence in the UK. The company has executed strongly and rewarded shareholders with a rising stock price that has recently flatlined due to factors outside its control.

In the five years ending December 2018, the stock had a return of 164% vs. 69% for the S&P Health Care index and 50% for the S&P 500. This year, the stock has been roughly flat versus the broader indices that are up 10%.

Business overview

The company operates hospitals and surgery centers that admit patients, whose insurers are then billed for services provided. As of the end of March 2019, the company owned and operated 185 hospitals with 48,455 licensed beds. Six of these hospitals were in the UK. The company admits two million patients a year who stay an average of five days.

The company derives 55% of its revenue from private insurers, 33% from Medicare, 8% from Medicaid and 4% from other sources (like self pay).

State certificate of need laws place limitations on hospitals’ ability to expand or set up new facilities, thereby restricting competition. Thus, the existing hospitals in an area enjoy a cozy oligopoly with significant barriers to entry. Heavy governmental regulation and complex arrangements with multiple insurers offer further inhibitors to new entrants.

Financial overview

HCA is expected to generate revenue of $51 billion this year, 9% more than last year, aided by a few tuck-in acquisitions. The company has consistently generated an operating margin of 14%-15% over the last few years. Interest expense from a high debt load eats up more than a quarter of operating income. The company has a tax rate of about 20% and benefited from the reduction in corporate tax rates last year. The consensus expectation is for EPS of $10.39 this year, up 6% over the prior year. The company has guided this figure to a range of $9.80 to $10.40. $2.97 already is in the bag from the first quarter. Note that the EPS numbers are clean figures, after stock compensation and the like that some companies exclude in pro-forma reporting.

The major items on the company’s balance sheet are property and equipment of $21 billion and $34 billion of net debt. Free cash flow is generally a little less than net income due to capex exceeding depreciation, with the company deploying this towards acquisitions, a dividend of $0.40 per quarter (1.3% yield) and share buybacks.

Will M4A kill the hospital business?

As potential presidential candidates trip over each other with one progressive proposal after another, "Medicare for all" has become a rallying cry. As investors begin to discount the possibility of this becoming reality, healthcare stocks have been selling off. However, one point to note is that hospitals like those owned by HCA are currently vendors to Medicare. Expanding the program the way it's structured now will not obviate the need for hospitals, but will rather crowd out private payors like insurance companies. Since the government pays less than private insurers, there's a valid point that there will be a loss in revenues if rates are not adjusted upwards.

60% of the hospitals in the country are run by non-profit systems, which by definition are operating at breakeven. 20% are run by government agencies. These are exempt from sales, property and income taxes. HCA effectively competes against these entities and generates a profit even with these headwinds. Many of the other private hospital chains also are effectively non profits, but not by choice. The non-profits, many of them affiliated with religious organizations, are a powerful lobbying force against any cutback in payments. Reducing the hospital industry’s revenues will be disastrous for the non-profit and government run facilities and cause the marginally profitable private chains to go out of business. Thus, it's unlikely that hospital industry revenues can be reduced without catastrophic consequences. Of course, there could be additional actions taken that hurt HCA specifically.

Challenge to Obamacare

The Affordable Care Act (“ACA” or “Obamacare”) reduced the number of uninsured individuals by requiring everyone to have health insurance or pay a penalty (the “individual mandate”), providing generous subsidies for lower income consumers to purchase insurance, and also providing incentives to states to expand Medicaid. These had the effect of reducing the uncompensated care that hospitals needed to provide.

By terming the penalty for not having health insurance as a tax, the Supreme Court held that the law was constitutional. Last year, the penalty was eliminated and in response a coalition of 20 states sued the federal government claiming the ACA law was no longer constitutional. In December 2018, a judge ruled favorably for the plaintiffs and declared the law invalid. However, the law continues to be in effect pending appeals.

While I will not go into the legal details, the US legal system has generally held that the dismissal of a severable part of a law does not invalidate the whole law. I would therefore expect the decision to be overturned and never enforced.

Price transparency rule

Anyone who has ever experienced a hospital stay would know that the bill one receives would put a presidential suite at a five-star hotel to shame. The headline number (the “Arab sheikh rate”), however, is where the complexity begins. For most, it's then marked down (usually by more than half) to the patient’s insurer’s negotiated rate. Doctors and labs bill separately even though they may be affiliated with the hospital. Medicare ends up paying less than a private insurer would, and Medicaid even less. An uninsured person’s bill frequently gets written off.

Starting this year, hospitals are required to post their price lists online in an effort to increase transparency and allow consumers to make informed choices. This was in response to a rule published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS"). I view this as a positive development.

Valuation: Fair value of $160 for the stock

To value the stock, I would place a slightly less than market multiple of 14x on the company’s expected EPS of $11.34 for next year. This would result in $159, which I will round up to $160. Thus, the stock presents almost 30% upside over the next year from the current $124 price.

In a bear case, the company would face margin pressure and fall short on its earnings, getting to only $10 of EPS. Disappointed investors influenced by political rhetoric would assign a 10x multiple resulting in a stock price of $100 for 20% downside.

In a bull case, Tariff Man would be re-elected (technically it could be some other Republican or a moderate Democrat as well), Obamacare challenges would be overturned, and with the clouds parted, elated investors would pay a 16x multiple on the company’s earnings, resulting in a stock price of $180. I do not see the earnings coming in much higher than expected since this is a stable business.

I will ignore the truly catastrophic scenario of an anti-business president with control of both chambers of Congress enacting laws that will nationalize all hospitals without adequate recompense. In such a remote scenario, activism is unlikely to stop at just this step, so pretty much the whole economy and stock market is likely to crater.

Although there are other publicly-traded hospital companies like Tenet Healthcare (THC) and Community Health (CYH), they are debt laden, have poor earnings quality, and are not good comparisons.

Risks are considerable

I have mentioned some of the legal and governmental risks above. As the 2020 presidential cycle heats up, candidate rhetoric around healthcare could have a negative effect on the stock.

The company could face margin pressure due to reimbursement rates not keeping pace with increased compensation needed to attract healthcare workers in a tight labor market. Due to the company’s high debt load, the operating leverage is quite high.

The company faces the threat of governmental action claiming the company overcharged or defrauded the government since it's a large supplier to Medicare and Medicaid.

As the company is an active acquirer, it could make an overpriced acquisition or buy a chain that underperforms.

If you enjoyed this article, click Follow to get alerts when we publish an article. Better still, consider subscribing to our premium service Stock Scanner, where we scour the market for stocks moving disproportionately and bring them to your attention, along with an actionable way to profit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.