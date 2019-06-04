Nabors Industries: Hard To Be Optimistic

I recommend "avoid" for the sector. For the ones who are already invested in this segment, I recommend trading short term about 50% of your position.

Net debt increased in the first quarter and is now $3.209 billion (from $3.105 billion the previous quarter) with net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.3x.

Nabors Industries reported first-quarter 2019 revenues and other income of $809.31 million compared to revenues of $734.66 million in the same quarter of last year.

Investment Thesis

Nabors Industries (NBR) is one of my picked onshore drillers along with Helmerich & Payne (HP) that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha (please read my recent article about the 1Q'19 here).

The onshore and the offshore drilling industry are comparable in the sense that they are the elemental partners in the oil sector recovery, but these service companies haven't been able to translate increased activity to sufficient free cash flow.

The oil sector has performed quite well in the first half of 2019, with decent oil prices, but unfortunately, the drilling segment, onshore and offshore, has not benefited much from this favorable situation and is still struggling. We are now entering the second half of 2019, and oil prices are rapidly weakening due to concerns about the strength of the economy. We can conclude that it is not a good omen for the drillers, and it is evident that severe headwinds will continue to affect results going forward.

The investment thesis is quite simple here. I recommend the oil drilling sector as a sector to avoid, as a long-term investor's perspective. Nabors is not different.

The industry is showing regularly disappointing results due to dismal margins and a costly and concerning debt load. This situation is even more acute for Nabors when it comes to its International segment.

The CEO, Anthony G. Petrello, noted in the conference call:

"[O]ur international rig count for the first quarter averaged 90 rigs, up two versus the fourth quarter. That increase reflects rigs deployed during the fourth quarter in Colombia and Saudi Arabia. Those increases were partially offset by declines in Argentina and in Venezuela. EBITDA for the quarter was impacted by market related and operational challenges in Latin America and the Middle East. Revenue declines in the eastern hemisphere due mainly to rigs lower day rates and partially offset by higher revenue in Mexico. In Canada, despite the weak market environment, our operation there generated healthy EBITDA. The Canadian drilling market has been severely impacted by a number of factors."

Worse, the technology is so rapidly developing that, to stay competitive, the group needs to commit significant CapEx, which has a further adverse effect on the free cash flow contemplated.

Thus, I recommend "avoid" for the entire sector until results show a strong correlation between activity and profitability. However, for the ones who are invested in this segment, I recommend trading about 50% of your position short term with a long-term reduce.

Nabors Fleet Status Snapshot 1Q'19 and Margin Details

The total fleet count has been increased to 411 drilling rigs from 396 in 4Q'18, with average utilization of 55%.

As we can see above, the US Drilling margin has increased steadily from $8,171 in 1Q to $12,350 in 1Q'19, an increase of 51.1%, and average rigs working also rose from 111.8 to 120.9. The situation is less remarkable in Canada with the margin going up 3.6% from $5,847 to $6,055. However, average rigs working went down 22.7%

However, in International Drilling, which represents 39.4% of the total rigs working, the situation is reversed. Margin fell significantly from $16,619 to $12,622 and average rigs working went down 5.2%.

Nabors Industries - Balance Sheet in 1Q 2019: The Raw Numbers

Nabors Industries 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues and other income in $ Million 662.48 709.26 734.66 758.76 778.08 776.62 809.31 Net Income in $ Million -148.53 -116.34 -144.20 -202.43 -118.89 -187.73 -122.02 EBITDA $ Million 138.31 133.86 155.35 107.43 177.25 136.81 189.17 EPS diluted in $/share -0.52 -0.39 -0.46 -0.61 -0.35 -0.55 -0.36 Operating cash flow in $ Million -26.58 98.87 -81.68 159.04 -0.44 248.85 69.85 CapEx in $ Million 133.10 125.60 94.03 115.45 129.50 119.97 141.07 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -159.67 -26.74 -175.71 43.60 -129.94 128.88 -71.22 Total Cash $ Million 220.3 365.4 393.6 636.55 388.56 481.80 469.72 Long-term Debt in $ Million 3,958.8 4,027.9 4,256.5 3,818.9 3,737.5 3,585.4 3,678.4 Dividend per share in $ 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 279.31 286.60 308.79 328.37 350.19 350.23 350.76

Balance Sheet Snapshot

1 - Revenues and other income

Note: Revenues and other income came at $809.312 million (which include investment income and earnings from unconsolidated affiliates).

Nabors Industries reported first-quarter 2019 revenues and other income of $809.31 million compared to revenues of $734.66 million the same quarter of last year.

Net income for the quarter was a loss of $122.02 million (including preferred stock dividend payment), or $0.36 per share, compared to a loss of $144.20 million, or $0.46 per share, during the first quarter of 2018.

During the fourth quarter, the company ran an average of 227 rigs worldwide compared to 211 a year ago. Below are the quarterly revenues per segment in 1Q'19.

International Drilling is the most critical part of the revenues again this quarter. It represents 41.7% of the total revenues for the first quarter. One issue this quarter that may eventually continue in 2019 is the Venezuela situation. The company said in the conference call:

"U.S. Drilling revenue of $320 million grew by $16 million, a 5% increase driven by higher average pricing in the Lower 48 and strong seasonal expansion in Alaska. International drilling declined by $8 million or 2% reflecting market related and operational issues in Argentina and Venezuela."

Note: The US Drilling revenues are comprised of:

Lower 48: $258.871 million US Offshore GoM: $41.481 million Alaska: $19.857 million

US Offshore fleet is comprised of Jack-ups and platforms. The entire rig is 12, and four are working.

2 - Free cash flow yearly is now $14.32 million

The free cash flow yearly is now $14.32 million.

On February 14, 2019, NBR cut the quarterly dividend from $0.06 to $0.01 per share. The company will pay $14 million to shareholders in 2019, instead of the $84 million it spent in 2018. While this amount is still too high, in my opinion, the company made the right decision and will save some needed cash.

3 - Net debt is now $3.21 billion

Net debt increased in the first quarter and is now $3.209 billion (from $3.105 billion the previous quarter) with net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.3x. The debt-to-capitalization ratio is about 55%.

Note: The company indicated that it expects a substantial reduction in net debt in the fourth quarter as its operating cash flow increases.

The company said it remains committed to further reducing the debt by $200 million to $250 million during 2019. As I said in my precedent article, Nabors will have to improve margins substantially and produce more free cash flow regularly, which is not evident after analyzing the financial situation and looking at 2019.

On May 29, 2019, Nabors announced commencement of cash tender offers for senior notes.

"For up to $275.0 million aggregate principal amount (as it may be increased by Nabors Delaware, in its sole discretion, the "Maximum Aggregate Amount") of its 5.0% Senior Notes due 2020 and 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021, and in the case of the 2021 Notes, the maximum aggregate principal amount will be limited to $100.0 million."

4 - Guidance and Outlook

1 - US Drilling segment:

In the Lower 48 region, expect three to four rigs in second-quarter 2019 with improving day rates and margins. The rig count in Alaska is presumed to decrease due to seasonality factors.

2 - International segment:

The market will remain low and uncertain conditions in Venezuela to remain. Operational performance and cost control in Latin America will likely improve results in second quarter 2019. Nabors anticipates EBITDA from the International section to be over $90 million in second quarter 2019. In the conference call:

"For Venezuela specifically, we do not anticipate any change in activity levels during the second quarter. However, the situation in the country remains uncertain, injecting an element of risk into this outlook."

3 - The Canadian segment is likely to be weak.

The Drilling Solutions segment:

Is expected to grow sequentially in the second quarter. An annual run rate of $125 million in EBITDA is anticipated by the fourth quarter 2019.

4 - The Rig Technologies segment:

EBITDA is expected to improve slightly. The unit will see an increase in revenues from rig automation projects in robotics operation in the second half of the year.

CapEx is expected at $100 million in 2Q, with full year at around $400 million. Interest and dividend payouts are expected to decrease by about $100 million in the second quarter.

The company continues to see a debt reduction by $200-$250 million within the end of the year and by $600-$700 million through 2020.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Nabors Industries has been struggling since November 2018, and the situation is not improving in my opinion. Yes, drilling in the US is better and margins are growing but at a languid pace, entirely insufficient to expect better results going forward. On the other side, the International segment is weakening.

Worse, oil prices which are the main drivers in this industry are showing some signs of fatigue and are not as strong as they were even a few weeks ago when they reached $75 a barrel (Brent).

Anthony Petrello said in the conference call:

"The first quarter began with two notable events. WTI was trading below $46 that was down more than 33% just during the fourth quarter. Second, capital markets were severely limited for energy issuers at the end of the year. This backdrop weighed heavily on our customers as they completed their budgeting and planning cycles during the first quarter. The result was a mixed bag of outcomes. In some cases their processes were delayed. Others reduced their planned activity, some maintained their prior intention to increase drilling and we saw all that play out during the first quarter."

The conclusion is that oil services are not mature enough to invest but offer an excellent opportunity for short-term trading.

Technical Analysis (short term)

NBR experienced a negative breakout of its symmetrical wedge pattern nearly at the apex and dropped to its next lower support at about $2.20 (I recommend a slight buying at this level depending on the oil prices).

The new intermediate pattern is called a falling channel with line support at $2.00 (I recommend accumulating cautiously at this level which is a double bottom) and line resistance at about $3.10 (I recommend selling about 25% of your position at this level unless oil prices are showing strength which is unlikely).

