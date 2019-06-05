Financial Advisors | Retirement | Podcasts

Retirement Advisor: Travel The World For Next To Nothing (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution tells the story of Joyce Lowenstein, who at age 93, earned her bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University.

She said of her art history curriculum: “It took me all over the world.” And the University of Georgia allows residents 62 and older to take courses at little cost.

She thus traveled the world, almost for free, and this paradigm can be adapted to individual tastes.

This brief podcast (4:13) argues that retirees who want or need to use their nest egg for ordinary living expenses can have an experience, akin to world travel, at no or low cost.

