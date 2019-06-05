Retirement Advisor: Travel The World For Next To Nothing (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution tells the story of Joyce Lowenstein, who at age 93, earned her bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University. She said of her art history curriculum: “It took me all over the world.” And the University System of Georgia allows residents 62 and older to take courses at little or no cost.
This brief podcast (4:13) argues that retirees who want or need to use their nest egg for ordinary living expenses can have an experience, akin to world travel, at no or low cost.