Boeing Wins Air New Zealand Order: No Surprise

So far, it has not been the year Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) were hoping for in terms of orders. Airbus is doing quite well with their deliveries, while Boeing is struggling with the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. You could say that Airbus's year is going better, despite a negative order tally. However, while both jet makers have a negative order tally, interest in their wide-body aircraft seems to be appreciable. One of Boeing's latest order wins is an order from Air New Zealand (OTC:ANZFY) for the Boeing 787-10. In this report, we will explain why an order for the Boeing 787-10 makes sense despite some readers deeming the Boeing 777X or even the Airbus A350 a better fit.

Selection and value

In 2018, Air New Zealand issued a Request For Proposal [RFP] for the replacement of its Boeing 777-200ER fleet. The potential candidates to replace the Boeing 777-200ER were the Airbus A350, Boeing 787-10, and Boeing 777X. Air New Zealand has now selected 8 Boeing 787-10 aircraft with a list price of $2.7B. After customary discounts, the value of the commitment is closer to $1.2B. The aircraft will be delivered between 2022 and 2025 and the airline has options for an additional 12 aircraft that can be substituted for the smaller -9 variant representing a further $1.7-1.85B in value when firmed.

Routes and capabilities

One comment I read is that the Boeing 787-10 does not have the range that the Boeing 777-200ER has. We had a look at the specified ranges for the Boeing 777-200ER, which Air New Zealand operators and found the ranges to be 7,065 nautical miles. With a range of 6,430 nautical miles, the Boeing 787-10 indeed does not have the range that the Boeing 777-200ER offers.

Table 1: Boeing 777-200ER Routes Air New Zealand (Source: AeroAnalysis)

One, thing, you should really be asking yourself is "Is this a bad thing?". In order to answer that question, one should look at the current routes being flown by the Boeing 777-200ER. What we see is that there is just one route that the Boeing 787-10 couldn't deal with unless it goes for a less dense configuration and that is the Auckland-Houston route.

Table 2: Capabilities different aircraft (Source: AeroAnalysis)

So, the next question becomes whether there are more suiting aircraft to replace the Boeing 777-200ER. What we do see is that the Boeing 777X and Airbus A350-1000 simply are a size bigger than the Boeing 777-200ER in terms of range as well as capacity. There is no way you can easily deploy an aircraft with 50 more seats efficiently on a route. So that narrows the replacement down to the Boeing 787-9, Boeing 787-10, and Airbus A350-900. What we see then is that the Boeing 787-9 is a step down when it comes to seating. When demand is expected to grow, modest increases in seating seem to be preferred, so that would leave the Boeing 787-10 and Airbus A350-900 as suitable replacement. These days, Airbus markets the A350-900 as a 300-350 seat aircraft, but the typical seating per Airbus official documents still stands at 315. Even 325 seats are possible, so it would be the difference in seating that is decisive, instead it is the range. You could say that if the range is the decisive factor, then surely the A350-900 will win. That is not the case for Air New Zealand since the airline uses the Boeing 777-200ER for relatively short trips. That means that on many of the Boeing 777-200ER missions, the range capability the Airbus A350-900 offers is not required. In other words: Selecting the Airbus A350-900 can come at a cost as you carry around design weight without using it. The Airbus A350-900 is about 5% heavier compared to the Airbus A350-900 and almost 7% on a per seat basis, which is a lot of weight that is hard to offset by 2%-3% better propulsive and aerodynamic efficiencies especially on the shorter routes.

The critic will still observe that Boeing 787-10 still cannot fly the most demanding route in the network of the Boeing 777-200ER.

What plays a role here are the words from Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon from Boeing's press release:

The 787-10 is longer and even more fuel efficient. However, the game changer for us has been that by working closely with Boeing, we've ensured the 787-10 will meet our network needs, including the ability to fly missions similar to our current 777-200 fleet.

That could mean two things. The first one is that Boeing has shown that there is a small step down in seating configuration that would make destination such as Houston within reach while making economic sense by introducing a premium-heavy cabin. The other possibility is that Boeing has studied and proposed a Boeing 787-10 with an increased take-off weight. If that is the case, I expect it to be a modest bump not a 50 tonnes bump as we saw between the Boeing 777-200 and the Boeing 777-200ER. If there is some weight saving involved as well, that could benefit all future sales campaigns.

There also have been rumours about Air New Zealand being able to launch Auckland-New York as the new aircraft arrive. I think that is optimistic and in fact not achievable for the Boeing 787-10, it would require a huge step up in the maximum take-off weight [MTOW] for the aircraft and I do not see how that can currently be achieved. The conversion rights that Air New Zealand has to convert options from the -10 and -9 likely play a role in Auckland-New York service. Auckland-New York is a 7,671 nautical mile trip and the -9 has a range of 7,635 nautical miles, so it would likely fall short. The solution could be that Air New Zealand orders a batch of -9s that are less densely configured to reach New York or possibly reconfigures its existing fleet. The more exciting solution would be that Boeing increases the MTOW for the -9 as well as the -10 which would mean that the -9 can reach New York and the -10 can reach Houston. That would be exciting news for the entire Dreamliner program and if that is indeed what Boeing has been studying, a "launch" of the high gross weight variant could take place at the Paris Airshow this June. However, I do think it is also plausible that Boeing has shown to Air New Zealand that the aircraft can operate routes that Air New Zealand is currently flying with the Boeing 777-200ER with the new cabin product to be introduced in 2022.

Either way, the Boeing 787-10 commitment with options and conversion rights seems like a good fit for Air New Zealand. Notions that selection of the Dreamliner doesn't leave much space for flexibility fail to consider the Boeing 777-200ER network in which the flexibility would come at a cost since the Airbus A350-900 is quite a bit heavier not because it is a suboptimal design but because it is designed for a different mission point

Existing fleet

What should also be kept in mind is that the selection of the Boeing 787-10 makes sense when we consider the Air New Zealand fleet. Currently, Air New Zealand has a wide-body fleet of 13 Boeing 787-9s and 17 Boeing 777 aircraft (of which 8 Boeing 777-200ERs) and a fleet of 34 narrow body Airbus aircraft. With the wide-body aircraft being for Boeing and single aisle being for Airbus in mind, the selection of the Dreamliner does make sense. The introduction of the Boeing 787-10 means a relatively low-risk addition given that Air New Zealand is already familiar with the Boeing 787 and the -9 and -10 have a high degree of commonality. Additionally, there are no additional costs to support a whole new aircraft family as would be the case with the Airbus A350.

Rolls-Royce or General Electric turbofans

If the route requirements and fleet composition already wouldn't have played a role, the engine choice surely would have. Air New Zealand currently uses Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 turbofans for its Dreamliner fleet, which has given them huge problems and costs due to durability issues and required lease replacements. On the Airbus A350, Rolls-Royce is the only available supplier of turbofans so that could either mean increased discounts on the Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) turbofans or simply not selecting the Airbus A350 for now. On the Dreamliner, Rolls-Royce and General Electric (GE) both provide turbofans and Air New Zealand ended up selecting the General Electric turbofans, which can be considered a strong signal towards Rolls-Royce. GE Aviation likely also has been flexible to win this campaign because not winning this campaign could reduce their presence in the Air New Zealand fleet in the future if the 777X is not selected as a Boeing 777-300ER replacement. In the video linked above Air New Zealand also doesn't miss a single opportunity to let the world know they selected GEnx-1B turbofans [instead of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN turbofans]. When it comes to the weight of the turbofans, both the GEnx-1B767 and Trent 1000 TEN are roughly equal with the Trent 1000 TEN having a lower fuel consumption. The selection of the GE turbofans likely stems from the frustration with the issues with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 turbofans.

Conclusion

While I have received some comments about the Boeing 787 commitment from Air New Zealand being an odd one, I do think this is the best capability fit as a Boeing 777-200ERs replacement and fit for the network. In fact, the Boeing 787-10 has effectively been marketed by Boeing as a Boeing 777-200ER replacement since its launch. So, Air New Zealand is exactly doing what Boeing has intended the -10 to do. The Airbus A350 is a perfectly capable aircraft but on other segments, so you could say it is "too capable" for the Boeing 777-200ER sectors as operated by Air New Zealand. I can also imagine that at this stage, Air New Zealand is not eager to select an aircraft with Rolls-Royce turbofans.

The big question at this moment is how Air New Zealand is going to make the most demanding routes currently operated by the Boeing 777-200ER accessible by the Boeing 787-10. One way would be by high value segmentation of the cabin, the other way is more exciting and that would be a modest bump in the maximum take-off weight of the Boeing 787-10 but also the Boeing 787-9 which could then perform non-stop Auckland-New York flights.

For Boeing and potential customers, an increased gross weight for the Boeing 787 presented at the upcoming Paris Air Show would be a great thing, but an actual increase of the MTOW and weight savings is just one of the possibilities. A clever segmentation could do the trick for customers such as Air New Zealand. The Paris Airshow stage could also be used by Boeing to finalize the order.

