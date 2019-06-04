The Multiple Problems With National Grid

Even with a yield of more than 6%, investors avoid the stock except as a speculation.

National Grid’s stock price rose sharply through March before falling back to levels last seen in January.

In December I published an article on SeekingAlpha.com (National Grid: Watch This Space) arguing that investors willing to take a moderate risk may be amply rewarded in this high-quality company.

As of June 3, the stock is trading with a P/E below 18x earnings with a forward dividend yield of more than 6%.

But there are valid reasons for that higher-than-average dividend yield. Since the stock went ex-dividend on May 30, there is less reason for investors to hold onto what is becoming a speculative issue.

Through the end of March, the stock performed quite strongly, although it has retraced its price back to its January levels.

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

As a company, its most recent performance report is mixed with asset growth increasing even as underlying profit and return-on-equity fell.

Source: National Grid Full Year Results Slide Presentation, May 2019

Even now, by conventional measures, National Grid (NGG) is an undervalued electric utility at a time when defensive stocks have gained value with investors, but it has also become a much more speculative stock.

For the following reasons, it is as more likely to underperform in its sector over the next 12 months.

Problems in the UK

Brexit

Let’s start with the most obvious, but not the most significant, factor that has changed since the end of 2018.

While Brexit was very much on the mind of investors, including me, back in December, at that time it looked like the United Kingdom would be exiting the European Union with some sort of deal that would minimize the impact on the UK’s economy.

Sadly, the British Parliament has been unable to agree on a strategy going forward. The Remainers and Leavers are still locking horns, Prime Minister Theresa May has offered her exit plan three times and seen it defeated three times, and now there will be a new prime minister, perhaps someone who will lead the UK out of the EU without any deal.

The effect on the British economy is a great unknown. The cliché is that business hates uncertainty, and if that is true, then the next two years look bad for all British businesses.

For National Grid, while it will continue to transmit electricity and gas, if consumers grow poorer due to a sagging economy, then NGG will have a harder time receiving an economic return on its assets.

Customers with constrained incomes in a contracting economy will be more reluctant to approve rate increases no matter how much they are justified.

That brings me to the second and more important concern.

RIIO 2

Ofgem is the UK’s Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, a non-ministerial government department and an independent National Regulatory Authority responsible for strategy. It sets policy priorities and makes decisions on a wide range of regulatory matters, including price controls and enforcement.

What is the RIIO-2 price control?

RIIO-2 will be the next price controls for the network companies running the gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks.

RIIO (Revenue = Incentives + Innovation + Outputs) is designed to encourage network companies to:

Put stakeholders at the heart of their decision-making process.

Invest efficiently to ensure continued safe and reliable services.

Innovate to reduce network costs for current and future consumers.

Play a full role in delivering a low carbon economy and wider environmental objectives.

When will the current price controls end?

Each of the current price controls were set to run for an eight-year period. The current price controls for gas and electricity transmission (RIIO-T1) and gas distribution (RIIO-GD1) networks will end on 31 March 2021, and the electricity distribution price control (RIIO-ED1) will end on 31 March 2023. Once they end, new controls will be put in place: RIIO-2.

Source: Ofgem: What is the RIIO-2 price control?

Currently, Ofgem is proposing that the baseline return on equity under RIIO-2 be set at 4.3%, well below the current 8% level enjoyed by National Grid.

Jonathan Brearley, executive director for systems and networks at Ofgem, said:

“Lowering the cost of capital for network energy companies will put money back into consumers’ pockets while service standards are required to remain high. Our new price control for networks will pave the way for a cheaper, smarter and more sustainable energy system and is a key step in our journey to a low-carbon future.”

For National Grid, which has protested the new lower ROE rate, this may make electricity and gas transmission in the UK unsustainable and lead to a large downgrade in the entity’s annual dividend.

Ofgem’s decision is not final yet, and National Grid believes that its final decision will be more favorable to the company.

National Grid Full Year Results Slide Presentation, May 2019

But political pressure in the UK along with consumer anxieties over Brexit will make arguing for the current 8% ROE a difficult challenge.

Betting on a change in Ofgem’s decision falls into the role speculation not investment.

Nationalization

Back in December, UK nationalization of National Grid seemed a far-fetched prospect.

As I stated then,

A lot of things have to fall into place – collapse of the Conservative Party, an early general election, victory by the Labour Party, and finally, the Labour Party following through with the threat to re-nationalize electricity and gas transmission – but investors cannot exclude the possibility and the weight of the possibility explains partially why National Grid’s stock price is not higher at present.

Well, step one, the collapse of the Conservative Party has occurred. In the May EU Parliamentary elections, the Conservatives won less than 10% of the vote. Now it is true that the Labour Party also took a hit, but Labour still captured 15% of the vote and the Green Party increased its percentage to 12%.

Those results do not necessarily lead to an early general election, but continued disruption within the Conservative Party might. If the odds of a general election were less than 10% in December, they are now at 25% and rising in my opinion.

If National Grid were nationalized, it is unlikely that current shareholders would receive what they would consider a “fair price” for their shares and would probably end up in years of arbitration and court hearings to determine the final value of their stock.

Good for speculators, not so good for long-term investors.

Problems in the U.S.

All the problems in the UK could be partially discounted if National Grid’s U.S. operations were running smoothly, but the company seems to be struggling with a series of unrelated but detrimental issues.

Massachusetts Strike

The long strike by its 1,100 gas workers in Massachusetts took a toll on the company for which it took a charge of $370 million in its most recent earnings.

More difficult to measure is the 1,100 workers lingering displeasure with how they were treated by the company.

Rhode Island Outage

Then came the gas outage in Rhode Island.

Thousands of customers in Rhode Island were left without natural gas for a week in January after a service disruption.

The state’s review of the disruption and National Grid’s response won’t be complete until September, but local politicians have wasted little time blaming National Grid for the problem and their response strategy and offering legislation to hold National Grid accountable.

"Earlier this year, this community was shaken by an unexpected gas outage during one of the coldest weeks of the year," Gov. Raimondo said. "While we cannot always anticipate an emergency situation, we must ensure our utilities are adequately prepared, and we must have the ability to hold them accountable. This bill holds National Grid to the same standards as our neighboring states and gives us the tools to enforce strong protections for Rhode Islanders in the event of an emergency".

New York Suspension of New Gas Service

Finally, National Grid announced that it would stop taking new applications for natural gas service in New York and Long Island.

“National Grid Plc said on Friday it will not process new applications for natural gas service in its New York City and Long Island service area until Williams Cos Inc’s Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) pipeline receives the permits it needs to proceed. On Wednesday, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) denied Williams’ application for water quality certification, a permit the $1 billion NESE needs, because the project could harm aquatic life.”

Now regardless of the circumstances, it is never a good thing for a company to be turning away customers.

Having alienated a good part of its customer population in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, it is now refusing service in the New York City and Long Island service area.

I would never tell an investor to sell a stock based on a single labor dispute, and it can be argued that some of these events are outside NGG's control.

But together, they create the impression of a company not in control of its territory and lowers an investor’s faith in current management.

Between the threats to its future in the UK and problems in its U.S. operations, investors have to look hard for signs of stability and progress.

Debt

On top of these challenges on both sides of the Atlantic, the company continues to add debt.

For the year ending March 31, 2019, the company’s debt rose from 23 billion pounds to 26.5 billion pounds.

Source: National Grid Full Year Results Slide Presentation, May 2019

If that additional capital leads to a faster growing revenue base, I can swallow the increased debt. But given the past year as captured in this article, it is hard to see how the additional debt contributes to a stronger company in the future.

By the company’s own admission, it sees no reduction in its debt ratio through 2021, and little guidance from management on how the borrowed funds are designed to solve its current problems.

Source: National Grid Full Year Results Slide Presentation, May 2019

Lower Dividend

For all investors have put up with over the past year, one would expect at least a compensating dividend, and while National Grid’s current dividend yield is tantalizing at over 6%, its actual payout is below its level a year ago due to the drop in the British pound versus the U.S. dollar.

The company’s final dividend for May 31, 2018 shareholders of record was 45.93 pence, which translated to $2.0606 for American holders of its ADR.

For shareholders of record on May 31, 2019, the payout is 47.34 pence, an increase of 3.1%, but with the dropping pound, this translates into $2.0256 for ADRs, a drop of 1.7%.

For American shareholders, that is not a lot of compensation for what looks to be a turbulent future.

Conclusion

At the end of my December article, I wrote:

With solid performance and a strong dividend, as well as the increasing value of its U.S. regulated utilities, National Grid is in a good position to ride out whatever storm the UK may be facing. Investors can wait until all the facts are known, but a modest bet on National Grid’s future now may pay sizable dividends in the future.

I have had to revise my thinking based on the events that have occurred since December.

Will I return to National Grid at some point in the future?

I might be interested in shares of National Grid in the future if I believe that its British operations are stabilized with a ROE that justifies the investment, and if I can build renewed confidence in its American operations.

National Grid could be a strong, growing utility with a valuable dividend and loyal customers and shareholders, but the company needs to prove itself before an investment can be justified other than as a speculation.

Given that the company pays a dividend only twice a year, with the smaller interim dividend paid in January and the next larger final payout not occurring until summer of 2020, for the next year there is little reason for investors to stick around a company with so many unknowns.

In the meantime, leave it to the speculators.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is a follow-up article to my December 2018 article on National Grid.