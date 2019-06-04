CI Financial: Cost Control Initiative Not Enough To Offset Revenue Decline

Investment Thesis

CI Financial (OTCPK:CIFAF) [TSX:CIX] delivered another weak quarter in its Q1 2019 earnings. The company saw both of its top and bottom lines decline in the quarter. Although CI Financial has done well to control its operating expenses in the past two quarters, it is still battling against net outflows in its assets under management. We believe industry fundamentals remain unfavorable as people continue to favor ETFs than actively managed funds. In addition, competition from other banks also makes it difficult for CI Financial to grow its AUMs. The company is trading at a discount to its peers and offers a 3.4%-yielding dividend. However, we recommend investors to wait on the sideline until visibility improves.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

CI Financial posted another quarter of declining revenue. In Q1 2019, its total revenue declined to C$526.8 million. This was a decline of 8.1% year over year. The decline was primarily due to diminishing average AUM in the quarter. As can be seen from the table below, its average AUM declined by 9% year over year to C$128.9 billion. This decline in AUM and revenue has resulted in a 12% decline in net income year over year. Even with aggressive share buybacks, its net income per share still declined by 2% year over year.

Source: Investor Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis: Not looking too good

Looking forward, we remain cautious about CI Financial’s outlook for the following reasons:

Competition from big banks and the trend towards passive investing will continue to pressure its business.

Like other peers, CI Financial still faces several structural headwinds that may be difficult to reverse. First, the increasing popularity of passive investments (e.g. ETFs) will continue to pressure its business as many investors simply seek investments through low cost ETFs than higher cost actively managed funds. Second, Canada’s larger banks are all introducing their own mutual fund products (as well as ETFs). These banks have the advantage of cross-selling these products to their own bank clients. On the other hand, CI Financial needs to rely on its retail networks. This may also mean paying higher referral fees. These headwinds have resulted in a decline in CI Financial’s net management fee as a percentage of average AUM. In fact, CI Financial’s management fee as a percentage of average AUM declined to 0.952% in Q1 2019. This was a decline of 11 basis points.

Cost containment initiative may not be enough to offset total revenue decline

CI Financial has aggressively cut its operating expenses in the past two quarters. As can be seen from the table below, its total expenses declined to C$339.6 million and C$337.8 million in Q1 2019 and Q4 2018, respectively (or decline of 5% and 15.8%, respectively).

Source: Q1 2019 Financial Report

We like CI Financial’s aggressive cost cutting initiative. However, it may not be enough to preserve its net income from declining. As can be seen from the table above, its net income attributable to shareholders declined to C$140 million in Q1 2019 from C$159 million in Q1 2018. This is because the company continues to experience net outflows in its AUM. As can be seen from the chart below, CI Financial’s Q1 2019 net outflow of C$2.3 billion was the sixth consecutive quarter of net outflow. As a result, its average AUMs in the quarter declined by 9% year over year to C$128.9 billion.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Increasing debt to EBITDA ratio

Although we like CI Financial’s renewed share buyback program, we are also concerned about its accumulating debts. In fact, CI Financial’s gross debt has increased from C$1.12 billion in Q4 2017 to C$1.53 billion in Q1 2019. As a result, its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio has increased to 1.5x in Q1 2019 from 1.1x in Q1 2018. A deteriorating balance sheet can be a concern especially because CI Financial’s business has not yet turned around.

Source: Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

Transition and uncertainty regarding new CEO

The contract of CI Financial’s current CEO is expiring in mid-2020. The board has begun the search. However, transition may take longer than anticipated. There are also a lot of uncertain elements.

Market volatility

Investors should keep in mind that a significant decline in stock markets will reduce CI Financial’s AUM. In addition, there may also be significant net redemptions when the market sentiment turns negative. These factors will result in a decline in its management income. Moreover, its management incomes also depend on how well the company manages its AUMs. A lower than assumed investment return can result in lower management incomes.

Valuation Analysis: At a discount to its peers

CI Financial’s shares have declined by nearly 35% in the past year. As a result, its forward P/E ratio has declined from near 14x to only 8.1x. Compared to its peers, CI Financial is currently trading below IGM Financial’s (OTCPK:IGIFF) 11.1x and above AGF Management’s (OTCPK:AGFMF) 9.8x.

3.8%-Yielding dividend

In the second half of 2018, CI Financial announced to cut its dividend by nearly half. As a result, its annual dividend has been reduced from C$1.41 per share to C$0.72 per share. At the current share price of C$20.87, its dividend yield is about 3.4%. Thanks to the dividend cut, its dividend payout ratio has improved to 30.6% in Q1 2019 from 57.2% a year ago.

Investor Takeaway

Although CI Financial continues to trade at a discount to its peers, we think it is still too risky to initiate a position. Long-term investors should wait for more signs of a turnaround. We will continue to monitor its net outflows trends as well as its operating expenses to see if there is a better entry point. At present, we believe it is better for investors to wait on the sideline.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.