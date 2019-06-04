Owens Corning: Growth Hard To Come By

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has come a long way since the recession of 2007-2009. It has made some smart acquisitions that may yield good dividends in the future. But, even with falling U.S. mortgage rates, near-term growth uncertainties remain. The company may not be able to increase sales volumes, and help from price increases may not compensate for the volume loss to help increase revenues.

Stalled Revenue Growth

Fiscal years 2016, 2017, and 2018 were stellar years for Owens Corning in terms of increase in revenue. Revenue increased by approximately 6%, 12%, and 10% in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively.

In June 2017, the company acquired Pittsburgh Corning Corp., for $563 million. Pittsburgh Corning is the world's leading producer of cellular glass insulation systems for commercial and industrial markets. In February 2018, the company acquired Paroc Group for $1.1 billion. Paroc Group is the leading producer of mineral wool insulation for business and technical applications in Europe.

The sales increase in 2017 was driven by both volume growth in all its three segments and its acquisition of Pittsburgh Corning that added to its Insulation segment and its InterWrap acquisition that added to its Roofing segment. In 2017, net sales in its Insulation segment were higher by $253 million. About $133 million of that increase came from the Pittsburgh Corning acquisition and higher sales volume of 6%.

In 2018, out of the $719 million in sales increase in its Insulation segment, only $128 million or just 17% came from higher selling prices. Sales volume was lower in 2018. About $590 million or about 82% of the sales growth came due to acquisitions of Paroc and Pittsburgh Corning.

Declining EBIT Due to Lower Volume

The company's EBIT margin touched a peak in 2016 and has been declining ever since and now stands at about 11.4% [TTM]. For the fiscal year 2018, the EBIT was about 12% down from about 13% in 2016 or about a 100 basis points deterioration in EBIT. Multiple factors are contributing to the decline in EBIT margins. In 2018, the company saw lower sales volume in its Roofing segment. Higher transportation and cost inflation are contributing to the lower EBIT margins in the Composites segment. The good news is that transportation costs may be coming down a lot compared to 2018. But that deflationary environment in freight rates may be a harbinger of a slowing economy. That may mean lower sales volumes for Owens Corning in the coming months.

Exhibit: Owens-Corning EBIT Margin

Data by YCharts

In Q1 2019, the company generated flat revenue compared to the same quarter of 2018 of about $1.7 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA came in at $116 million, a decline of $36 million compared to Q1 of 2018. The company's North American Residential Fiberglass Insulation business saw weaker demand. Its Composites business saw flat revenue and EBIT came down at $57 million, down by about $3 million.

In Q1 2019, its Roofing segment volume was down by 4% and saw EBIT of $74 million, a decrease of about $23 million compared to the same quarter in the prior year. In FY 2018, sales volumes in the Roofing segment were down approximately 9%.

The pressure on EBIT that's driven by lower sales volumes and higher costs may be the story for Q2 2019 as well. The U.S. Housing Starts came in about 2.5% below the 2018 number. Single-family housing completions in April 2019 came in about 4.1% below the March 2019 number. Year over year, housing completions saw an increase of about 5.5% in April 2019 compared to the same month in 2018.

The tariff threat on Mexico may have had the positive impact of increasing the probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut by September 2019. We may end up with two rate cuts in 2019, and that could be a positive for the U.S. housing market. The 30-year mortgage rate which was close to 5% in November of 2018 now stands at close to 4% or below. The downward trend for the mortgage rates is a positive for home buyers and could be a big boost for housing starts in the second half of 2019.

Lower Mortgage Rates May Boost Second-Half U.S. Housing Starts

On the negative side, the U.S. home buyer and the economy seem to throw a tantrum when rates inch up closer to 5%. Even at 5%, the 30-year mortgage rates were at historical lows. It seems like the consumer is not as strong as consumer sentiment data or GDP growth rates may indicate. The lack of wage growth, coupled with high debt-load carried by the U.S. consumer, can still put a lid on the housing starts numbers.

Exhibit: 30-year Fixed Rate Mortgage Rate

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

American household debt hit an all-time high in 2019. Even if interest rates decrease, housing affordability remains a concern. The affordability and increased debt load will continue to be a drag on the housing sector.

The company goes out of its way to make the point that they have diversified their revenue streams and profits. In 2006, the company generated 40% of its adjusted EBITDA from the North American Residential Fiberglass Insulation business.

In 2018, the company generated 85% of its total earnings from outside the North American Residential Fiberglass business. In 2012, the U.S market accounted for 67% of total sales. Europe and Asia accounted for about 10% and 12% of total revenue that year respectively. In 2018, the US still accounted for about 65% of revenue. Europe and Asia accounted for 17% and 9% of revenue, respectively.

Europe has been in turmoil ever since the recession of 2009 and never fully recovered from it. So, growth in Europe has been hard to come by. Germany, the largest economy in Europe, grew at just 0.2% in the first quarter of 2019. A no-deal Brexit remains a concern across the Eurozone that could plunge the European Union into a recession.

If mortgage rates fall further, housing sales may improve in the second half of the year in the U.S. Given the lack of housing affordability and indebtedness of the U.S. consumer, the company may have to depend on sales volume increase rather than increased pricing to boost revenue. Home builders may have to build smaller homes to attract new home buyers and keep prices in check. That may cause volumes to either stay flat or even decline. Growth in Europe will remain muted. These trends could put further pressure on EBIT margins.

The company has reduced its diluted outstanding shares from 127.1 million in 2009 to about 111.4 million at the end of 2018. That's a decrease of about 12% in diluted outstanding shares. That has aided the company in bolstering its diluted EPS.

Currently, valuation is the most attractive thing about Owens Corning. It trades at 10x forward earnings with an EPS estimate of $4.67 for 2019. Given the current state of the U.S. and the European economy, the company may be hard-pressed to increase its revenue and profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.