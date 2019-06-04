Monroe Capital: Potentially Oversold With A 12.4% Yield

There's a chance that American Community Homes could end up being another Rockdale Blackhawk and investors should be ready for potential NAV declines.

As mentioned in "Yield-Starved Investors Still Accumulating BDCs Paying More Than 10% Annually," business development companies ("BDCs") have been outperforming the S&P 500 in 2019 but are still paying above-average yields of more than 10% including Monroe Capital (MRCC) likely for the reasons discussed in this article. Also discussed in previous articles, there are many BDCs that will likely be increasing dividends in 2019 including:

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

Previous MRCC Article Follow-Up

My previous public MRCC article "Monroe Capital Offers 15% Yield Due To Portfolio Credit Issues" on Dec. 26, 2018, was just after its relative strength index ("RSI") dipped below 30 similar to where it is now. The article also mentioned the following:

The additional credit issues discussed in this article, including the recent Rockdale events, are likely already priced into the stock, which is on sale along with entire sector due to investors expecting higher yields and fears of an economic slowdown and/or higher interest rates.

Source: Yahoo Finance

MRCC Risk Profile Update and Changes to NAV Per Share

As predicted in the previous articles, MRCC continues to have credit issues including most recently with American Community Homes, Inc. ("ACH") that was discussed in the previous article. During Q1 2019, MRCC's net asset value ("NAV") increased by $0.01 or 0.1% (from $12.66 to $12.67) due to "net mark-to-market valuation increases on investments in the portfolio." However, these markups were mostly offset by additional unrealized losses of $1.2 million related to ACH:

Our NAV per share increased from $12.66 per share at Dec. 31 to $12.67 per share as of March 31. This increase was primarily a result of unrealized mark-to-market valuation adjustments. We have one name in particular that took a smaller mark this period, which was ACH. That's really only material mover on a single name basis and that movement was offset as you pointed out by some mark-to-market improvement on the general portfolio due to spread tightening as well as the investment in the SLF, which also benefits from that.

Source: MRCC CEO Theodore Koenig on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

In October 2014, MRCC funded a senior credit facility to support the recapitalization of Towne Mortgage Corporation by ACH. Based in Troy, Michigan, Towne originates and services mortgage loans on residential properties located primarily in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. ACH has been marked down in previous quarters. and during Q1 2019 MRCC invested another $3.3 million bringing the total cost to $19.4 million with a current fair value of $15.9 million (82% of cost).

Source: SEC Filings

As mentioned in the previous article, ACH needs to be watched as it still accounts for around $0.78 per share or 6.1% of NAV. MRCC has put in place new management and was discussed on the recent call:

American Community Homes just to be more clear is that was a compliance in the mortgage servicing business and general the mortgage servicing rights on a fair value from dollar in the industry and so what we did and our third-party valuation firm did more importantly is they looked at industry norms for valuation of mortgage servicing rights there. You know I don't believe that there is any deterioration in the overall enterprise value or the value of the Company, but when you value particular companies based on underlying rights or commodity items it's right to do what they did. So we took the adjustment on that, but at the end of day as you mentioned, we have no additional non-accrual and I believe our portfolio is stable. There has been a change in management, we have put a new management, there is some things that could be done on the operating basis to make a company more profitable and better, we feel we have done all that and from here it looks really good in terms of the company's valuation. We feel solid in the future should be very strong, because we have done a lot to change the management team there and how they approach the business and it looks good in the future even if we have a protracted slowdown in mortgage originations, which appears to be the case right now. We still think there is value being created in the business.

Source: MRCC CEO Theodore Koenig on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Previously, management discussed its investment in ACH including having "significant downside protection" and "our expectation is that the company can be improved and that we will enjoy a full recovery."

The total fair value of investments on non-accrual status remained stable at around $16.7 million (2.8% of the portfolio fair value) and $0.82 per share or around 6.4% of NAV. Education Corporation of America ("ECA") was added to non-accrual status during Q4 2018. It should be noted that its investments in ECA are "junior secured loans" and preferred stock as compared to first-lien positions.

Other non-accruals include its Curion Holdings promissory notes, Incipio, LLC third lien tranches, Millennial Brands LLC (previously Rocket Dog Brands LLC), and previously discussed Rockdale. The Curion promissory notes and the Incipio third lien tranches were obtained in restructurings during 2018 for no cost.

Grade 4: Includes an issuer performing materially below expectations and indicates that the issuer's risk has increased materially since origination. In addition to the issuer being generally out of compliance with debt covenants, scheduled loan payments may be past due (but generally not more than six months past due). For grade 4 investments, we intend to increase monitoring of the issuer.

Source: SEC Filings

During Q1 2019, the fair value of its investment in Rockdale Blackhawk, LLC ("Rockdale") remained stable but previously filed for bankruptcy as part of a restructuring process. During Q2 2018, MRCC completely marked down its equity portion of Rockdale that was offset by markups in the debt portion. However, the company relinquished its equity stake and made a small additional investment under the debtor in possession ("DIP") financing facility "established in conjunction with the bankruptcy" and received repayments on a portion of its pre-petition debt. MRCC's investment in Rockdale still accounts for almost $18 million (around 3.0% of the portfolio) and $0.87 (or 6.9%) of NAV per share and management is expecting a "resolution on that in the near future."

Rockdale, we feel good about where we are on that, we expect resolution on that in the near future. We have an insurance company exit because they retain money for as long as they possibly can and we are trying to do everything we can within the boundaries of good portfolio management, good legal management in a existing process currently going on to extract some of that money from the insurance company. I feel good about where we are on that. So I expect that one to get resolved here in the near term, a couple of the other ones that we are working through. We don't have exact timeframe on yet, but we feel good about where we are on the credits and we are going to continue to work to collect every dollar that we have in these things and some may take a little bit longer than others, but I think Rockdale we have got some decent visibility on the end zone there.

Source: MRCC CEO Theodore Koenig on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

The worst-case scenario would likely be a complete write-down of its investment which would reduce NAV by around $0.87 per share (or 6.9%) to $11.80 per share and I have included in the worst-case projections. Previously, management mentioned that its Rockdale investment was valued appropriately but that "there is a range of outcome some of which are considerably higher and some of which are lower."

MRCC's portfolio remains primarily of first lien loans, representing around 90% of the portfolio and its investment in the SLF (discussed later) remains around 5% of the portfolio.

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

MRCC Dividend Coverage Update

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, MRCC reported below base-case projections due to higher incentive fees paid during the quarter partially offset higher than expected portfolio growth and maintaining its portfolio yield as well as its, but mostly covering its dividend for the 20th consecutive quarter. Previously, MRCC had higher dividend coverage due to the "total return requirement" driving no incentives fees paid.

The reduction in our adjusted NII was largely the result of an increase in incentive fees paid during the quarter as incentive fees were no longer materially limited by the terms of our investment management agreement due to the improvement in our net earnings. We believe that the full quarter impact of portfolio investments made during the first quarter, coupled with the continued portfolio growth in the second quarter should continue to increase our core per share NII.

Source: MRCC CEO Theodore Koenig on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

My primary concern is the relatively low dividend coverage with materially increased leverage. The recent higher-than-expected portfolio growth, its debt-to-equity ratio increased from 1.24 to 1.43 and its regulatory debt-to-equity ratio (excluding SBA debentures) increased from 0.79 to 0.99.

In June 2018, shareholders approved the company becoming subject to a minimum asset coverage ratio of 150% allowing for higher use of leverage and management has mentioned: "we would be comfortable pushing regulatory leverage above 1.00 to 1.00." As of March 31, 2019, MRCC already had a regulatory debt-to-equity ratio (excluding SBA debentures) of 0.99 giving the company limited leverage to grow the portfolio.

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

Source: MRCC Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Slides

On March 1, 2019, MRCC amended its revolving credit facility with ING Capital LLC, increasing it from $200 million to $255 million (which can be further increased to $400 million pursuant to an accordion feature), extended the maturity date on the facility to March 1, 2024, decreased pricing from LIBOR plus 2.75% to LIBOR plus 2.375% and reduced the asset coverage covenant from 2.1 to 1 to 1.5 to 1. As of March 31, 2019, the company had $108.7 million available for additional borrowings on its revolving credit facility and has fully drawn all available SBIC debentures.

The recent amendment and upsize of our revolving credit facility coupled with the increase in 2023 notes provides us with both a significant amount of additional borrowing capacity to help fund and fuel our growth and flexibility to take advantage of the reduced asset coverage ratio requirements, so that we may implement regulatory relief from the Small Business Credit Availability Act.

Source: MRCC CEO Theodore Koenig on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MRCC Senior Loan Fund Update:

Its joint venture with NLV Financial Corporation, the MRCC Senior Loan Fund ("SLF"), previously obtained $150 million in third-party financing that's expected to allow the joint venture to access market levels of leverage and "positively contribute to our earnings in future quarters." On Jan. 9, 2019, SLF closed an amendment increasing the commitments under the facility to $170 million. During Q1 2019, there was a $0.2 million increase in income distributed by the SLF. I'm expecting continued growth of its SLF over the coming quarters as guided by management on the recent call:

As of the end of the first quarter, our SLF had experienced portfolio growth $191.2 million in fair value and nearly 10% increase from the $174.3 million at fair value at the end of the prior quarter. The weighted average yield in the SLF portfolio was stable at 7.6% when compared to the end of the prior quarter. As of quarter end, the SLF had debt outstanding on it leverage facility of $121 million at a rate of approximately 5% or LIBOR plus 225. SLF had borrowings under our non-recourse facility of $121 million and $49 million of available capacity under this credit facility. We would expect the SLF to continue to grow over the next few quarters.

Source: MRCC CEO Theodore Koenig on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: MRCC Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Slides

MRCC Summary and Recommendations

As shown in a previous chart, MRCC is likely oversold with RSI around 20. However, this stock is currently for "higher yield investors" due to continued credit issues and management that needs to reassure investors regarding their underwriting process and, more importantly, regain trust for previously not disclosing material credit issues including Rockdale Blackhawk, especially given that this information was publicly available (discussed in the previous article).

Little River Healthcare facilities unexpectedly close its doors

BDCs with higher quality management typically let investors know of material issues concerning portfolio investments which MRCC management did not do on the earnings call on Aug. 8, 2018.

I have not purchased shares of MRCC since 2016 due to continued credit issues and lack of trust in management making it one of my smallest positions. There is a chance that American Community Homes could end up being another Rockdale Blackhawk and investors should be ready for potential NAV declines including:

ACH that still accounts for around $0.78 per share or 6.1% of NAV

Rockdale at around $0.87 per share or 6.9% of NAV

Education Corporation of America at $0.34 per share or 2.7% of NAV

On May 31, 2019, MRCC declared a second-quarter distribution of $0.35 per share payable on June 28, 2019, to stockholders of record as of June 14, 2019. MRCC's dividend coverage is increasing reliant on fee waivers and needs to be watched over the coming quarters.

Management was previously asked about the stability of the dividend given the recent increase in credit issues and mentioned continued growth of the portfolio, use of leverage and "the dividend is very, very secure and as you know I'm a big owner of the stock and where it is right now." However, on the most recent call, management mentioned:

We continue to believe that our adjusted NII can cover our dividend assuming no other material changes in our portfolio.

Source: MRCC CEO Theodore Koenig on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have not purchased shares of MRCC since 2016 making it one of my smallest positions.