How Nektar Could Climb Close To Old Highs

New data is out on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) combination therapy for melanoma, and buried within it is the potential for Nektar to approach its old highs. New data for its NKTR-214-Opdivo cocktail has pushed complete response rates up another 10 percentage points since the last data release last June, now up to 34%. If we take a deeper look into the nitty-gritty of the data though, the results are even better than that. As we'll see in a minute, data on three patients in the melanoma trial will be key.

Nektar has been on a crazy ride since November 2017, with overreactions both up and down to data that investors had kneejerk reactions to, both bullish and bearish. News in November 2017 of a 63% objective response rate catapulted the stock higher 32% in a day, and it rode that wave to highs nearing $100 a share by February last year. But then, more data came in and the objective response rate began to fall with a bigger data set and more patients. By June, almost exactly one year ago, response rates were down to 50% (see first link), and investors interpreted this as the combination "losing efficacy".

At the time, Chief Scientific Officer Jonathan Zelevsky defended the results in an interview at ASCO by saying:

You have to think of it as a snapshot, it's a moment in time… We have high confidence based on our data that, over time, these response rates are going to improve."

As it turns out, the CMO was right, at least so far. Response rates have improved over time, not necessarily in the overall objective response rate, but in the complete response rate within the pool of responders. Objective response rate inched up to 53% from 50% last June, which is what precipitated the crash in the stock, but complete response rates have climbed significantly from 11% since the initial November 2017 spike that launched Nektar on its ride to $100 a share, to 24%, subsumed in the results presented that kicked off the stock's collapse, and now to 34%.

Why The Slow Improvement in Complete Response Rates

It may help to understand why Zelevsky was so confident in response rates improving even in the face of falling objective response rates at the time he made that statement. If he was right last year, then complete response rates could continue to improve further, and we'll see by how much exactly when we get to the data. It has to do with the nature of the mechanism of action behind NKTR-214. A detailed description of this can be found here in the journal Plos, which very few investors actually read. Jonathan Zelevsky, Nektar's CMO, is one of the co-authors.

The paper explains that NKTR-214 is a prodrug consisting of the cytokine IL-2 with 6 chains of polyethylene glycol (PEG) that keeps it inactive when initially administered. Aside from addressing toxicity and pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic problems (PEG keeps the drug intact for longer basically), the PEG makes the uptake of the drug relatively slow for the purposes of not revving the immune system too high too quickly. This could cause a systemic immune overreaction and trigger autoimmune problems like cytokine storms or other serious problems. IL2 in its pure form activates both CD8 immune cells (killer cells) and Treg cells (regulator cells that modulate and moderate immune response). The way that the PEG is attached to the IL2 in NKTR-214 gives it a higher affinity towards binding to CD8 cells rather than Treg cells, meaning it preferentially activates CD8 cells without modulating the effect by also activating Treg cells.

The next step of the drug is that it activates the PD-1 receptor on the CD8 cells that it wakes up. This is where Opdivo comes in, as PD-1 is an immune checkpoint that, when activated, also modulates the immune response and turns it off. Opdivo turns off the checkpoint, keeping the immune response active. Combine NKTR-214 with Opdivo, and you activate the PD-1 pathway in tumors where it was not previously active, allowing Opdivo to bind to it and keep the immune response going. The PD-1 activation is a natural consequence of waking up the CD8 cells themselves since these are the cells that naturally display PD-1 to begin with.

So, since the NKTR-214-Opdivo combination is designed to work gradually so as not to go turbo drive from 0 to 60 in 5 seconds, Zelevsky had the confidence to say that within the group that the drug cocktail worked for, the responses would probably deepen over time. And so they did.

Data Details

If we go deeper into the data, we can see where the NKTR-214-Opdivo cocktail can get to in terms of complete response. Below is the relevant chart taken from this poster presentation published on June 1. I added in vertical lines at the 3-week mark in order to better see the times to response

So, you don't have to squint (I already did this), here you can see the 34% of melanoma patients - 13 out of 38 - in this trial that had a complete response to NKTR-214-Opdivo. There are several things to notice about this chart. First of all, in addition to the 13 patients with a "CR" next to their colored lines, there are three more patients that have recorded a partial response with treatment ongoing that have not yet registered a complete response. Counting from the top, these patients are lines 4, 15, and 16. Patient 4 shows a response of 50%, which means a 50% shrinkage in the longest diameter of the biggest melanoma tumor. Patients 15 and 16 show partial responses of 75% and 76% respectively. Further, three of the complete responses came from patients who tested negative for PD-L1, meaning Opdivo most likely would not have had any efficacy for them if taken alone. This alone could make the combination worth it for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

There is also one patient, line 8, with stable disease and treatment ongoing. This patient may also eventually show a complete response, though the chances are better that the three other patients with 50%, 75%, and 76% response rates will first. If only these three eventually show a complete response, the overall complete response rate will go up to 42%. That will be another nearly 10% jump in the complete response rate, which is sure to be emphasized by Nektar if and when it happens. But even if only one more patient moves to CR, it will move the rate up 3%.

Opdivo for melanoma was approved based on a complete response rate of 3.4% (3 out of 119). Objective response rate was 32%. The complete response rate for Opdivo-Yervoy cocktail was 21%, with the same objective response rate as NKTR-214-Opdivo. So far, Nektar has a slight edge, and its chances for approval seem good.

Conclusion

Investors were impatient with this one, on the way up and on the way down. Given that investors have been burned on this one before, I don't expect the stock to rocket all the way back up to highs immediately or at the same rate as it rocketed before, but if those three patients with partial responses can move up to complete response in the coming months, then Nektar has a good shot at eventually making it back up to its old highs or close to them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NKTR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.