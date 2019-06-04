MGT Capital Investments: A Likely Multibagger

As bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been surging, bitcoin miner MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI) has been going nowhere lately, bouncing back and forth from about $0.04/share to $0.12/share. That is a big difference from its 5-year peak of $7.10 back in December 2017. After plunging to $0.053 in late October 2018, the stock has hit $0.12 in four distinct peaks, with the last in early February. Since then it has plunged to $0.042. Is the stock going to make another wave higher? What does the company do? What is its price correlation with earnings and revenue? What is its price correlation with bitcoin? And how will the dilution and SEC investigation affect the stock?

Is the stock going to make another wave higher?

The graph of MGT Capital Investments shown below looks like it is a compelling buy as a comeback play and a great tradable security for playing the waves. The left side of the image below is the 6-month graph, while the right side is the 2-year graph. In the 6-month graph, the stock formed a bearish ascending triangle with a target of $0.045, which it hit a few days ago. The 6-month low was $0.028 on February 5. The W%R is -90.20 (very oversold), and the RSI is 32.46 (almost oversold). And in all the times the RSI and W%R were at similar levels, as shown by the orange lines, the stock rose within the next few days. First resistance is $0.078, and second resistance is $0.12. In the 2 year graph, the stock formed a descending triangle with a target of $0.167 in 6-7 months assuming a break above resistance of $0.075. The 200-dma of $0.147 may also serve as significant resistance. Thus, it seems very likely that the stock will rise to $0.075-$0.167 in the short run.

What does MGT Capital Investments do?

Founded in 1977, the company mines cryptocurrency, primarily bitcoin. However, it did not start bitcoin mining operations until 2016. Based on the company's 2011 10-K, it was heavily in the medical software, healthcare marketing, and medical imaging business. In 2012, it ventured into online and mobile gaming, as well as the casino industry. In 2013, the company sold its global medical patent portfolio to Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) for $1.5 million. In September 2016, it opened bitcoin mining operations near Wenatchee Valley in central Washington along the Columbia River. At the time, it was one of one of the largest bitcoin miners in the United States, producing about 100 bitcoins per month. The company was also acquiring many cybersecurity technologies with John McAfee in charge. But Washington lacked adequate electric power for the mining operations, so the company moved "its principal operations to northern Sweden at the end of 2017." However, demand issues started rising from the electric utility and on September 24, 2018, the company started moving operations from Sweden to Colorado and Ohio. During the first quarter of 2019, the company completed its move to Colorado and Ohio, and dissolved all subsidiaries except its bitcoin mining operations.

With a market cap of $9.185 million as of Friday, May 31, the company has 218.690 million shares outstanding. The company's headquarters is at Suite 408 of an office building which is also being leased by Fox50 and Suntrust Bank (STI). The building is located at 512 South Mangum Street, Durham, North Carolina, 27701 right behind the Durham Bulls ballpark.

What is its price correlation with earnings and revenue?

Below is a table of the full year revenue, net income, and earnings per share since 2014. Net income in 2018 was almost the same as the net income in 2016, highlighted in yellow, reversing the large loss in 2017. From 2014 to 2017, revenue increased every year, but decreased the next year. For 2016 and 2017, revenue increased while net income and earnings per share decreased. In 2018, the exact opposite happened. Revenue decreased while net income and earnings per share increased. Thus, the company is becoming more profitable despite falling revenue.

Zooming into the individual quarters, revenue increased from quarter to quarter in 2017, but then it started generally declining. Since the company reported first quarter earnings on May 17, the stock has fallen 28.81% as of Friday, May 31, likely due to the big revenue miss, the big revenue decline, and the fact that revenue was very small. The surprising earnings beat, the big increase in net income, and the fact that earnings per share improved to where the company could become profitable soon did not seem to help the stock. Net income and earnings per share have been increasing over the last three quarters.

The 3-year graph below shows that the spike in the stock price at the end of 2017 correlated with a spike in quarterly revenue. Interestingly, the stock price did not react to the plunge in EPS (earnings per share) at the end of 2017. Further, there seems to be little correlation between the stock price and EPS, which has been increasing since early 2018. Thus, the future stock price would probably be determined by its revenue and not EPS.

This means that the stock might not react much to the potential of profitable soon. The company stated that they see profitability later this year or early next year. As of January 9, 2019, the company said its cost of mining was roughly $4,000 per bitcoin. This seems to fit the reported cost of mining in split between Colorado and Ohio. The price of bitcoin at the end of first quarter just jumped to about $5,000 and is currently almost $8,700, so profitability by the end of this year seems highly possible.

When the stock hit a 3-year low of $0.59 on May 18, 2017, the company just released its first quarter report ending March 31. Revenue from bitcoin mining was $312,000, and EPS was -$0.20/share. When the stock hit a 3-year high of $7.10 on December 19, 2017, revenue from bitcoin mining was $1,919,000, and EPS was -$0.63/share. Based on the May 18, 2017 price to revenue, the current stock price should be $0.053. Based on the December 19, 2017 price to revenue, the current stock price should be $0.104. Thus, the stock appears undervalued.

What is its price correlation with bitcoin?

First quarter 2019 saw a sharp decline in revenue. Why? In the company's fourth quarter 2018 earnings report, it decided to decrease and shutdown mining operations in Colorado and Ohio when it became economically unfavorable. Bitcoin mining becomes economically unfavorable when the cost of mining exceeds the price of bitcoin. As mentioned above, its cost of mining was roughly $4,000 per bitcoin in January 2019. The price of bitcoin has declined from first quarter 2018 to first quarter 2019. Further, the dip in bitcoin from $6,300 down to the $3,000-$4,000 range happened about halfway into the fourth quarter 2018 and lasted for much of the first quarter 2019. But towards the end of the first quarter 2019 and into the second quarter 2019, bitcoin rallied. Thus, revenue was very low because the price of bitcoin was below $4,000, and it should be much higher as bitcoin was almost $8,700 as of Sunday, June 2. Below is the 2-year graph of bitcoin as of 15 UTC on June 2, 2019 with first quarter 2018 to first quarter 2019 boxed in purple.

The last spike in revenue correlated with the spike in bitcoin's price to almost $20,000. Will bitcoin spike again to that price? As I stated in my last bitcoin article, bitcoin seems to follow Elliot Wave theory. Note that the article predicted a potential low of $3,410 and a fair value price of about $6,000 as of July 17, 2018, which was close to what actually happened. Using Elliot Wave theory, bitcoin could hit a Wave 1 peak soon, as shown by the dark blue wave in the graph. It probably will fall down to form Wave 2 at about $6,000 before continuing its march higher to about $55,000 (explanation in last bitcoin article). In the graph, the W%R is -7 (very overbought), and the RSI is 78 (overbought). However, when the RSI and W%R were at similar levels, as shown by the blue lines, the stock only fell one out of four times. That means the stock may fall as bitcoin falls in the short term (or may not since the price has not been following bitcoin over the past few months) but will likely rise as bitcoin marches higher in the long term. The company's revenue will likely grow rapidly with bitcoin.

As of March 31, 2019, the company owned approximately 3,700 S9 bitcoin Antminers sold by Bitmain and managed another 2,000. Approximately 2,500 machines were in Colorado and 3,200 machines were in Ohio. The company also owns 50 custom designed GPU-based Ethereum mining rigs. After a temporary shutdown mentioned earlier, some operations in both Colorado and Ohio have restarted. Of the 2,500 machines in Colorado, 1,800 machines are running with 400 more to become operational soon. Of the 3,200 machines in Ohio, 900 machines are running with 300 more to become operational soon. In February, the company stated that about 60 Bitmain S9 miners were needed to mine about one bitcoin per month. Below is a table of calculated second quarter revenue for only the machines running using different average prices for bitcoin and the estimated stock price correlating with that revenue.

But if all machines were running, the table below would be the output. This could be third or fourth quarter revenue assuming bitcoin will be in a Wave 2 correction.

How will the dilution and SEC investigation affect the stock?

The above tables do not account for dilution. On February 27, 2019, shareholders approved increasing the authorized common shares from 125,000,000 to 2,500,000,000. Based on the graph below, the company seems to be adding about 150 million shares per year or 37.5 million per quarter. But apparently the company has increases its dilution rate. As of the first quarter ending March 31, 2018, it had 122,404,668 outstanding shares. As of May 31, outstanding shares were 218.690 million. So now the dilution rate is 48,142,904 per month, or 144,428,712 per quarter. At that pace, it will take the company 11.43 quarters, or 2.86 years (till March 2021), to issue all authorized shares. By then, bitcoin would probably be about $55,000 as mentioned above or even $142,000 or more.

The stock was $0.065 on March 31, 2019, the day first quarter ended, and $0.059 on May 17, 2019, the day the first quarter report was released. Dilution since the end of the first quarter was 78.66%. This would cause shares to trade at $0.012 to $0.014 if revenue has not changed. But revenue has changed. The price of bitcoin has been above the cost of mining since the beginning of the second quarter. Using the calculated second quarter revenue, the table below calculates the estimated stock price including the dilution. Dilution for the entire second quarter is estimated to be 117.99%.

Further, there were only 29,699,244 shares when the stock was $7.10 on December 19, 2017. If revenue rises to what it was when the stock hit $7.10 ($1,919,000) and taking 636.35% dilution, the stock price would be $1.12.

The bigger issue than dilution holding the stock down is probably the SEC lawsuit and multiple class action lawsuits. The SEC lawsuit accused the CEO and others of fraud and was filed on September 7, 2018. That day, shares opened at $0.60 and closed at $0.44. Class action lawsuits quickly followed. That said, until the SEC lawsuit is settled, it seems unlikely shares will rise above $0.60. In the worst case scenario, the company is dissolved at a liquidation value of $11.8 million, but after all the lawsuits, shareholders may get nothing.

Conclusion

The overhang of SEC and class action lawsuits make MGT Capital Investments a risky investment (or gamble), but with favorable technical signals, profitability potentially soon, and a surging bitcoin price, the reward may be well worth the risk.

