Piraeus Bank S.A (BPIRY) CEO Christos Megalou on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Christos Megalou – Chief Executive Officer

George Marinopoulos – Chief Financial Officer

Nigro Alberto – Mediobanca

Ignacio Ulargui – Deutsche Bank

Manolopoulos Konstantinos – Investment Bank of Greece

Christos Megalou

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and good morning for those joining us from the U.S. I’m Christos Megalou, CEO of Piraeus Bank, and I’m here today with our senior management and IR team. Thank you for attending Piraeus Bank first quarter 2019 results presentation.

We have an important set of corporate reductions and announcements to share with you during this call along with Q1 2019 results and we will focus on getting out the key messages. Of course, you can go through our full presentation and the other publications that we have issued during the past two days. What I want to focus on is the core developments for Piraeus before allowing time for your questions.

Going to Slide 2, we summarize the highlights for Piraeus post the end of 2018 overall our work and performance reflects continues delivery against our core objectives. Towards implementing our strategy for balance sheet de-risking as discussed earlier in the year, we announced yesterday an important transaction with Intrum and agreements that we are very happy and really proud off.

The strategy partnership involves the management of non-performing exposures and real estate owned assets by establishing a market leading independent NPE servicer in Greece. The agreement values the banks RBU platform of €410 million. Intrum has agreed to acquire 8% of the platform for a purchase price of €328 million. This transaction is both P&L and capital accretive for Piraeus Bank with an estimated day one capital improvement of 80 to 85 basis point out of the total 160 to 200 basis point set of actions for capital, we have announced in our Q4 2018 results.

The aforementioned agreement is subject to customary conditions, regulatory approvals and the consent of the age of assets and is expected to be completed on 1 October, 2019. The new servicer company will enter into a contract the service the bank’s existing $27 billion NPE portfolio together with any inflows on an exclusive basis. On top, the company will manage NPEs of third parties. The contract will be at least 10-year duration that includes terms and conditions consistent with similar precedent market transactions. A second servicer company will be formed with the same shareholder instruction that will manage the bank’s EUR 1 billion REOs. This company will also service REOs of third parties. Our own George Georgakopoulos will assume the role of CEO of the new servicer company, and I’m confident that he will continue the good work there.

The joint venture will enable the bank to accelerate the pace and enhance the effectiveness of managing our NPE exposures. Assets and proceeds of the service portfolio will remain on the balance sheet of the bank. The envisaged operating financial impact a summary of which you can see on Slide 55, is as follows: Positive income from PPI is expected to be at the level of around EUR 115 million cumulatively for the period up to 2021 as OpEx savings exceed the fixed fees over assets under management.

Taking everything into account, including success fees, the positive impact of 55 to 60 basis points of capital is expected for the period up to 2021. This includes the estimated upfront capital recognition in day one and the operating until the end of 2021. All these are according to our existing NPE strategy as you know it. In all cases involving NPE servicers with the scale and capabilities of Intrum, an over-performance of 10% and up to 20% has been observed. In our case and according to our business plan calculations, a scenario of 10% over-performance in terms of better NPE inflows and queues would improve the 55 to 60 basis points of capital uplift to about 100 basis points until the end of 2021.

As we continue to work for the delivery of our targets and following the strategic agreement for NPE management, we are introducing our new five-year strategic road map, Agenda 2023 that lays the path for the bank’s return to normalcy, reflecting our objectives for derisking and satisfactory returns. The team and myself are happy to take any questions you may have either on the strategic partnership with Intrum or on the Agenda 2023.

Moving on and briefly touching upon our Q1 performance. We can definitely say that we presented tangible improvement across a number of areas. Firstly, profitability on Slide 7. This is being restored with net profit at EUR 19 million in quarter one, enabled by a 2% year-on-year growth in net interest income and further OpEx reduction of 8%, respectively.

Cost of risk was around 180 basis points, within the guidance we have provided. Our core bank performance continued improving. Pretax profit grew to EUR 138 million compared to EUR 53 million in Q1 of last year. Our core bank operations reported a pretax return on assets of 1.4%, with NIM of 2.8% and fees over assets of 0.7%.

On asset quality on Slide 11, we reduced our NPE balances by EUR 500 million in quarter one organically, on track to achieve the EUR 3.5 billion NPE reduction budgeted for this year that also includes results of sales projects at the tune of EUR 1 billion.

Slide 14 highlights the evolution of our performing loan book that is growing after 10 years of the leveraging. During the past six months Q4 2018 and Q1 2019, we disbursed EUR 2 billion of new loans in Greece, which came at satisfactory level of interest margin and fees. We expect this trend to continue in the forthcoming quarters, mainly from the business lending side.

On Slide 22, we reiterate our P&L targets for 2019. We remain committed to the guidance that we have given and we will deliver on the KPIs, we have communicated earlier in the year. Lastly, for Tier II issuance, we are witnessing significantly better market conditions for Greek assets as evidenced by the reduction of Greek yields of more than a 100 basis points. Year-to-date, 10-year Greek yield at 2.9% as we speak.

We believe that our capital enhancing initiatives underway further facilitate such effort. For example, the agreement with Intrum is clearly a capital accretive step that supports our whole strategy for gaining market access. We have an ongoing dialogue with the investment community. The supportive Greek macro backdrop, the improving Greek banks fundamentals, the need for enhanced yield as well as the expected removal of political uncertainties, they all contribute to positive environment for market access.

Concluding this introduction, I want to underline once more that we are stepping up our actions in all fronts, and we are all working hard in making our bank better and stronger. Some challenges still remain, but market conditions in Greece are becoming more favorable and we feel confident in our prospects as we keep delivering on our targets.

With that, I would like to open the floor to questions.

The first question comes from the line of Nigro Alberto with Mediobanca. Please go ahead.

Nigro Alberto

Yes, thank you for taking my question. The first one is on the Intrum partnership. The price includes an amount for EUR 32 million. Can you please confirm, this isn’t the only potential price adjustment and which targets our driving it, so the NPE targets, the revenue targets or the collection targets. The second one is that the carve-out will include around 1.3K employees. Can you please tell us, that if this is a voluntary or a mandatory program and where there any employee protection or a price adjustment as being pre-agreed with the Intrum. Is there a possibility that some employees can return to the bank? And the third one, the last one, you’re NPE targets and be such some portfolio disposal, how these disposals will impact the bank, i.e., any additional fee to be paid to Intrum and the platform. So if Intrum the new platform has the rights to buy these assets. Thank you.

Christos Megalou

Thank you. Thank you, Nigro. Just responding to your first question, I would like to confirm that yes, and there is a potential price adjustment and the target that is driving it is a portion of the EBITDA. And this is for the earnout of the EUR 32 million. Now diving into the employees, there is no possibility that some employees can return to the bank. We have been working with the union of – the consideration of the union of banking employees in order to ensure that the transition – the transfer to the new entity will happen in a smooth and conducive way. And we do not expect that any employees can return to the bank post transition.

As far as the NPE targets are concerned and the portfolio disposals, I’d like to point out that the servicer that, we will be creating as a joint venture with Intrum, we’ll be an independent servicer. In that capacity, it will be the ideal platform for managing securitization assets and this is what we intend to do as part of our NPE strategy. We, therefore expect that this independent entity will be managing the securitized portfolios that will come out of our NPE reduction plan and in this case, there will not be any additional fee to be paid. As far as, the raise on platform portfolio share of the platform, there is no such raise for first refusal or anything something like that.

Nigro Alberto

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of the Ignacio Ulargui with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Ignacio Ulargui

Hi. Good afternoon, gentlemen. I have three questions. The first one on the NPE on the agreement with Intrum, if you could walk us a bit through the sort of like progress from 80 to 85 basis points, capital relief to the 55 to 60 basis points relief at the end of the year of 2021. And also if you could help us to understand a bit better the uplift in capital that you have for the upper four months of 10% on the targets that you were mentioning in the presentation. The second thing is on the Agenda 2023, just wanted to get a bit of a sense. What is the level of rates that you’re assuming on your revenue 0.1% addition of ROA in the revenue assumption? And a final one on the 1Q numbers on a bit on the outlook for 2019. So what – I mean, how do you see the competitive landscape, it seems some of your peers fly and there is a bit of competition in corporate lending, business lending. Just wanted to see a bit of your thoughts on that? Thank you.

Christos Megalou

Ignacio, just covering your first question, as we said, the day one impact is going to be the share of 80 to 85 basis points. And it goes down to 55 to 60 basis points taken into account success fees and everything else for the years 2020 and 2021.

George Marinopoulos

Okay, fine. Ignacio, this is George Marinopoulos. Regarding the Agenda 2023, the main driver of our increase in revenues related to fees, the way we invigilate an increase of the top levels double-digit number there, based on obviously, our increase of our new disbursements that we have incorporated in our plan together with some increases on the bank concern level. Asset management that we intend to boost significantly leveraging our market share in the Greek market and also fees that we late payment fees that we incorporate.

Ignacio Ulargui

Is there anything on rates on that one? I mean is there any of your assumption includes bit of a

rates or not?

George Marinopoulos

Okay. Regarding NIM, it remains broadly stable at the level of 2.3 in this year, and have incorporated a pickup of year-over-year increasing in the later years of the 2023, at the level of 50 basis points the later part of the whole period of the plan.

We have a follow-up question from the line of Ulargui Ignacio with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Ignacio Ulargui

So just to come I mean I think that we missed a first question. On the competitive landscape I mean how do you see that evolving, do you see margin pressure going on for 2019, bit of thought in that front. Thanks.

George Marinopoulos

There is competition overall in the large corporate segment Ignacio. And we may continue to experience my pressure in the following quarter, but not at the extent between first quarter of 2019 and Q4 2018. Of course, we see some positive repricing higher in the rest of the market segment including the retail. It is fair to say that in the first quarter, we have done some pretty significant transactions. The Athens International Airport is one of them, and a couple of others, and of course, these are positively contributing to our commission income, which we expect for the second quarter of 2019 to be significantly higher.

Ignacio Ulargui

Thank you very much.

We have a follow-up question from the line of Nigro Alberto with Mediobanca. Please go ahead.

Nigro Alberto

Yes, thank you. Just a follow-up on the Intrum partnership, can we have the split of the EUR 50 million net cost savings, how much comes from personnel cost and G&A? And the second one, can you give us any flavor on the management fees and performance fees that you agreed with the platform? Thank you.

Christos Ioannis Megalou

Nigro, hi again. What I would suggest as far as the split of the EUR 50 million net cost savings is expected, possibly to take it with our IR team offline, which they can take you through the numbers in detail. Now, in terms of – in terms of the fee structure, what I can tell you is that the fee structure agreed between Piraeus Bank and Intrum follows the logic of similar partnerships we have seen in the past few years in the international markets.

There is a fixed fee, which is based on the assets under management why the success fee on the performance and the overall results of the management of the assets. And this is acting as an incentive for the servicer to take all the appropriate actions for the assigned portfolio. International experience shows that as a consequence of such partnerships, both operational efficiency and performance results significantly increase and we expect to benefit for that – from that increase that we expect to see over the next few quarters as the partnership will start the fully operating.

Nigro Alberto

Very clear, thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Manolopoulos Konstantinos with Investment Bank of Greece. Please go ahead.

Manolopoulos Konstantinos

Yes, hello. thanks for the presentation. I also have a quick look on Intrum. So, according to your plan, you aim in reducing your NPEs by something like EUR 15 billion until 2021, which is EUR 3.5 billion this year, EUR 6.4 billion in 2020 and another EUR 5 billion in 2021. So, this 15 billion target that you have, is this the base case scenario for the interim servicing or the outperformance on that implies a higher success fee for the JV? So, this is question number one.

And question number two has to do with success fee again. So, is the success fee linked with the level of your NPE reduction or with the cost of fees reduction i.e. if you manage to reduce your NPEs by say EUR 20 billion in the period instead of EUR 15 billion that you have targeted, but this comes at the high cost for the bank. Will you guys pay the extra success fee? I am trying to understand how it works? Thank you.

Christos Megalou

First Konstantinos, thank you for your question. The best case is our plan as we have presented to you. So the EUR 15 billion reduction up to 2021 is the base case for the servicer. As far as the success fee is concerned of course it is – I mean any success fees will be paying in relation to both the actual amount of reduction as per the plan, but as well as the cost of risk achieved out of this reduction. So success fees are fully aligned and linked with combining the interest of both ourselves and the servicer.

Manolopoulos Konstantinos

So if it comes on the higher cost, this means that you will not pay a higher success fee or a success fee, if you manage to accelerate and the cost is bearable, this way you might pay something more, right. So you have aligned interest effectively?

Christos Megalou

The fees are designed so that we will have capital efficient solutions and this is exactly what this structure is being accomplishing, fully aligned paying the rest of us and the servicer.

Manolopoulos Konstantinos

Okay, that’s clear. Thank you very much.

Christos Megalou

Thank you very much for attending our first quarter 2019 results call. In the next few days and weeks, we will be out in the market both in London, New York and Europe and we will be very happy to see you. Thank you all for participating.