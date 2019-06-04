Walgreens: Testing Its 200-Month Moving Average

Gross margin has been under pressure for the last 5 years, and the response has been to reduce SG&A as a percentage of revenue to offset gross margin pressure.

US retail pharmacy is still 75% of total revenue and operating profit.

Walgreens (WBA), once thought to be one of retail's bulletproof leaders, given the consistency and stability of retail drug store segment earnings growth, has seen its stock fall to the low $50 level, a price and technical level not seen 2012-2013.

The catalyst behind the price weakness is likely varied, as last quarter WBA's Feb. '19 quarter saw all three of Walgreens' segments - US retail pharma (US retail stores), Int'l retail pharma, and pharma wholesale - have declining operating profit in fiscal Q2 '19.

Table 1

Here is a table of Walgreens' three business segments:

Part of the pressure on WBA and CVS (NYSE:CVS) is thought to be Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) PillPack, which may not have market share currently but is a looming threat for the "walk-in-and-pick-up-your-scrip-and-then-buy-a few-convenience-items" business model that has sustained the retail drug store business model the last 30-40 years.

Other issues for WBA, in particular, are the fact that WBA expanded into Great Britain and the UK prior to "Brexit", and uncertainty that has gripped the UK economy since mid-2016, not to mention the attempt to vertically integrate Walgreens traditional business with acquisitions putting Walgreens into the "pharmacy benefits management" (PBM) business.

The immediate pressure on Walgreens is coming from the gross margin declines, and some of that may be "front-end retail comp" driven as the traditional front-end comp metric was the driver of margins since that was the higher margin portion of the business.

Table 2

Walgreens: Trends in Forward EPS and Revenue Estimates:

5/19 (estimate) 2/19 q2 11/18 q1 8/18 q4 2021 EPS est $6.42 $6.61 $7.42 $7.70 2020 EPS est $6.02 $6.25 $6.90 $7.05 2019 EPS est $5.99 $6.06 $6.41 $6.53 2021 est EPS gro rt 7% 6% 8% 9% 2020 est EPS gro rt 1% 3% 8% 8% 2019 est EPS gro rt 0% 1% 7% 9% 2021 P.E 8x 8x 9x 10x 2020 P.E 8x 8x 10x 10x 2019 P.E 8x 9x 11x 11x 2021 Rev est ($'s bl's) $144.6 $144.9 $146.2 $148.7 2020 rev est $140.2 $140.2 $141.5 $142.5 2019 rev est $136.9 $136.9 $137.2 $137.8 2021 est rev gro rt 3% 3% 3% 4% 2020 est rev gro rt 2% 2% 3% 3% 2019 est rev gro rt 4% 4% 4% 5%

Readers should see the sharp erosion in the 2019 and 2020 EPS estimates probably somewhat driven in the softening in the 2019 and 2020 consensus revenue estimates, but margin pressure is probably the immediate problem facing WBA as the next table details.

Table 3

Margin history:

WBA's gross margin declined 20 of the last 21 quarters, and it was only the Feb. '19 quarter that showed its first y/y gain in 21 quarters.

WBA's operating margin fell 9 of the last 21 quarters. The difficult streak was between late 2015 and fiscal 2016, but three of the last 5 quarters ending Feb. '19 also showed operating margin declining year over year.

The table isn't attached, but WBA's response to the longer-term gross margin pressure and to offset operating margin pressure has been to reduce SG&A expenses from the low 20% range to 17-18% the last five years.

The Chart:

Here is the Worden's "monthly" chart of Walgreens showing the stock testing its 50-month moving average.

The last time the stock was this oversold was 2008, early 2009.

Table 4

Cash Flow and Capital Return

It's probably no surprise to readers, but while WBA's cash flow has remained fairly steady, (it's declined a little) WBA's free cash flow and, in particular, as a measure of quality of earnings, free cash flow compared to net income, has deteriorated sharply, but that could just be temporary.

WBA has bought back nearly $6 bl in stock the last three quarters and with a debt to capital ratio of just 17-18%, WBA could raise more capital easily in the debt markets (WBA is rated BBB/Baa2 and BBB by S&P, Moody's and Fitch, respectively.)

Summary/conclusion:

WBA currently has a 20-25% market share of the scrip market and, according to Morningstar, generates double the average revenue per store of $6.5 million for the sector, with WBA generating about $13 million per store.

The immediate problem for Walgreens is that they have to fix the gross margin issue, something like exceptional operators like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have managed very well for years, despite retail deflation and the looming presence of Amazon.

Second, it's tough to say whether front-end comps will ever return to their 1990's levels, which was usually mid-to-high single digits, which also greatly aided margins.

Is the convenience business gone for WBA, CVS, and such? As the last mile of the parcel delivery businesses is worked out with new entrants such as UberEats, Amazon and such, can retail pharma figure a way to safely deliver prescriptions to customers in a cost-effective manner? Will that ever be something that is demanded? Will the convenience front-end business go the way of Betamax, which was a technically-superior product but was eventually overwhelmed by VHS.

Clients haven't owned WBA for years, but recently, a small trading position was taken in the stock as WBA neared $50 per share or the 200-month moving average.

The brand is intact, free cash flow is still positive just much smaller at $2.7 billion, and the stock is trading at 8x forward earnings, for low-single-digit growth expected.

The price-to-free-cash-flow multiple is 15-18x, pricier than a lot of value stocks, but if WBA can fix the margins and restore just some of the front-end comp and traffic erosion, I think the stock could trade up to the high $50s - low $60s.

The risk in the stock is a 10% drop to the high $40s and below the 200-month moving average, where the current small position would be sold.

The next quarterly earnings report for WBA is late June 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.