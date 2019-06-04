Core Laboratories: Catching A Falling Knife

CLB is down by over 55% Y/Y and could fall further. I believe its 20x EBITDA multiple is untenable.

Brent oil prices are in the low $60 range, down from over $70 a month ago. OPEC supply cuts have buoyed oil prices over the past few years. However, at some point, supply and demand should drive prices. Fears over waning demand have hurt oil prices. More fears could punish the stock of Core Laboratories (CLB). The company receives about 39% of its revenue from Product Enhancement, which is involved in the completion of wells. The segment's revenue is largely tied to North America E&P.

North America land drilling was expected to face headwinds in the second half of 2018 due to customers' budget constraints and declining pricing power. Large players like Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger (SLB) and Baker Hughes (BHGE) also dominate the sector. When there is less work to go around then there is a chance smaller players could get squeezed. Weatherford International (OTCPK:WFTIF) could go belly up after losing turf battles in the oil patch. In Q1 2019, Core Labs' total revenue of $169 million fell 2% sequentially. Revenue from Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement both fell by low single digits.

The rapid decline in oil prices in Q4 2018 hurt E&P, particularly in the Permian Basin. The fall in activity continued into Q1 2019, which triggered the revenue decline for Production Enhancement. If we are at peak economy, then industrial activity could fall from here, hampering demand for oil even further.

Reservoir Description revenue of $103 million fell 3% Q/Q. This segment provides services for deep water drilling. The jury is out on deep water, in my opinion. The breakeven costs for the segment have fallen, but if oil does not remain in the $70 range for a protracted period, it could be difficult to justify additional E&P. Reservoir Description is over 60% of total revenue and its earnings visibility is unclear.

Cost Cuts May Not Offset Margin Erosion

While revenue fell 2%, cost of sales actually rose 1%. This caused gross profit on a dollar basis to fall by double digits. Gross margin was 25%, down 200 basis points versus that of Q4 2018. Management cut into G&A expense to help offset the gross margin decline. G&A was $17 million, down 29% Q/Q. Management will likely cut G&A expense further until revenue and margin erosion subside.

EBITDA was $24 million, up 7% Q/Q. EBITDA margin was 14% versus 13% in Q4 2018. EBITDA grew, but the quality of the company's earnings appear questionable. How long can management cut its way to earnings growth? If Core Labs cannot grow revenue now, what happens when the global economy falters? The company's best years are likely behind it and no real catalysts appear on the horizon.

I have been critical of the company's trading value in the past. CLB has an enterprise value of 20x trailing 12 months EBITDA. This is much less than the 35x to 40x EBITDA it has traded at in the past. However, it is much higher than that of Halliburton and Baker Hughes which trade at less than 10x EBITDA. CLB's valuation remains untenable, in addition to the fact that cost cutting may not be able to sustain its EBITDA long term.

Conclusion

CLB is down over 55% Y/Y, mainly due to the decline in its trading multiple. Its earnings could be next to deteriorate. Investing in CLB is equivalent to catching a falling knife. Sell CLB.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CLB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.