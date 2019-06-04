Burlington: A Back-Pocket Option In The Off-Price Retail Space

I believe that BURL is worth keeping in my back pocket, should I consider increasing and diversifying my portfolio's off-price retail exposure.

More encouraging were management's comments that tariff hikes will likely not have a meaningful impact on the company's financial results.

Burlington's 1Q19 results, largely in line with de-risked expectations, do not quite explain the bullishness observed in the past few days.

There was nothing out of the ordinary about New Jersey-based retailer Burlington's (BURL) fiscal 1Q19 numbers. Revenues of $1.63 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.26 ended up being largely in line with the company's revised guidance, released in April.

But supporting some of the bullishness observed in the past few trading days (the stock has been up about 7% since earnings day despite the broad market being flat) were management's comments that tariff hikes will likely not have a meaningful impact on the company's financial results. In addition, CEO Tom Kingsbury reinforced his optimistic belief that supply chain disruption caused by the trade dispute "is typically a positive for off-price retailers" as the potential price increases "make value an even more important driver of consumers into the off-price channel".

Investors seem to have nodded in agreement.

Credit: The Business Journals

To be fair, comps of only 0.1% in 1Q19 looked a bit uninspiring. Burlington seems to have had the same problems in ladies apparel that stained an otherwise good-looking first-quarter report shared recently by peer Ross Stores (ROST). Burlington's respectable top-line increase of 7.2%, therefore, was driven primarily by footprint expansion (nine net new stores in operation).

The better news on the revenue front is that Burlington's May comparable sales have moved up to the 1% to 2% range. The positive intra-quarter trend seems consistent with the industry-wide narrative that the early part of 1Q19 was negatively impacted by atypical weather and delayed tax refunds in February, which may have discouraged traffic and slowed down Spring sales.

On the profitability side, gross margins dipped YOY, but only slightly. Encouragingly, merchandise margins expanded 10 bps in an improving trend, but richer freight costs driven by higher contracted rates more than offset the benefits. The increase in adjusted opex outpaced top-line growth, not surprisingly given higher wage costs that have been getting in the way of management achieving its third bottom-line growth priority of "continuing to increase operating margin".

See adjusted P&L below. Notice that non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beat consensus and the top end of management's revised guidance range by a penny, while staying flat over year-ago levels.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings release

On the stock

Despite having to fight off a few headwinds in the first quarter, Burlington seems to be executing reasonably well. Helping to support some of my interest in the stock is the perception that supply chain disruption and pressured margins across the retail space, generally bearish themes, could be a positive development for the off-price retailer. In its short history as a publicly-traded security, Burlington's stock has performed much better than the broad market and even its peers during periods of distress, having returned +9% and +2% in 1Q18 and 4Q18, respectively.

Data by YCharts

Having said the above, I continue to favor an investment in names like TJX Companies (TJX) and Dollar General (DG) in the discount retail sector. Both companies have a longer track record of outstanding execution, not to mention less expensive stocks on a forward P/E basis and less leveraged balance sheets - Burlington's net debt-to-asset ratio of 20% compares unfavorably to Dollar General's 12% and TJX's 0%.

I am not buying BURL at current levels. But I believe that the name is worth keeping in my back pocket, should I consider increasing and diversifying my portfolio's off-price retail exposure.

I do not own BURL because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX, DG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.