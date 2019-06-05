Box: Don't Give Up, This Is One Of The Only Value Names In The SaaS Sector

Despite the fundamental slowdown in Box's business, the company is becoming a margin expansion and FCF story.

Though Q1 revenues and EPS beat Wall Street's consensus, revenue growth weakened to an all-time low of 16% y/y, four points worse than the prior quarter.

For the past year, cloud storage and collaboration company Box (BOX) has only had bad news to share with the market. Earnings releases are typically fraught with landmines, and this quarter was no different: though Box came in ahead of expectations for Q1 results, management made a surprising cut to the full-year forecast while pointing to its slowest-ever growth rate in the upcoming second quarter. Unsurprisingly, shares of Box tumbled sharply to new 52-week lows. The stock also isn't far off from the $14 price at which it went public four years ago:

Does Box have a shot at recovery? In my view, Box has become an even greater bargain. I've been a longtime bull on this name, and while I'm disappointed with the top-line deceleration, as well as evidence of lengthening deal cycles and competition, I remain fundamentally bullish on Box's stock for the following reasons:

As growth slows down, Box has put more focus on generating margin expansion and free cash flows, an effort which produced solid gains in Q1

Though the cloud storage space is littered with competition, Box remains a product development leader, especially with its innovations in AI driven by "Box Skills." With technology assets under its belt, Box remains a solid M&A target if its valuation falls too low

Box is among the cheapest stocks in the software sector

Let's expand on the last valuation point and do a quick check on where Box is currently trading. At Box's present share price around the ~$16 mark, the company trades at a market cap of $2.29 billion. If we net out the $231.4 million of cash and $40 million of debt on its balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $2.10 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against Box's latest guidance view:

Figure 1. Box guidance update Source: Box 1Q20 earnings release

Versus the $688-$692 million in revenues that Box expects to generate this year, the company trades at a valuation multiple of 3.04x EV/FY20 revenues, among the cheapest multiples in the SaaS sector, and one of the only bona fide value stocks in the group.

This guidance outlook was one of the reasons that Box shares sunk on the earnings release - it represents a two-point reduction from Box's initial FY20 view of $700-$704 million (+15-16% y/y), and is below Wall Street's consensus of $702.1 million. Note that before Box had released any guidance at all for FY20, Wall Street had expected 20% y/y growth to $732.8 million.

Being in the situation of chasing guidance estimates down is never a good predicament to be in, but in Box's case, the company's slowdown in growth has also accompanied a massive tumble in valuation, creating a decent risk-reward opportunity for investors who can stomach a few volatile quarters. A critical catalyst for Box to re-ignite revenue growth, apart of continually landing new customers, is to sell in add-on products to its existing install base. Box management reported that add-on products saw 57% y/y growth in Q1. Because add-on sales cost very little incremental sales dollars to close, this revenue stream is also incredibly margin-accretive. Box's suite of add-on products are also an important distinguisher versus rivals like Dropbox (DBX), Microsoft OneDrive (MSFT), and Google Drive (GOOG):

Figure 2. Box add-on products Source: Box Q1 earnings deck

The bottom line on Box: not all hope is lost. Box's new low price captures the company's revenue downside, and investors have an opportunity to secure a position in a category-leading SaaS company at bargain-basement prices. My year-end price target on Box is $21, representing a valuation multiple of 4x EV/FY20 revenues (more in-line with historical multiples) and 31% upside from current levels.

Q1 download: revenue and billings compress, but increased sales efficiencies drive margin gains

Let's dive deeper into Box's first-quarter results, which were far more positive than the company's Q2/FY20 guidance update:

Figure 3. Box 1Q20 results Source: Box 1Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 16% y/y to $163.0 million, the company's slowest-ever revenue growth pace and a four-point deceleration from last quarter's 20% y/y growth rate. However, Box did come in one point stronger than Wall Street's consensus of $161.4 million (+15% y/y).

Box's top-line weakness was even more evident in the compression of its billings growth rate to just 1% y/y. As a SaaS company that signs multi-year deals and defers the revenue over multiple quarters, billings growth is the far more important indicator of overall future growth trends, and unfortunately this metric hit a huge snag this quarter:

Figure 4. Box billings trends Source: Box Q1 earnings deck

Dylan Smith, Box's co-founder and CFO, chalked up the billings slowdown to the following reasons on the Q1 earnings call:

As we discussed on that call, our Q1 billings faced a very difficult year-over-year comparison including an unusually high volume of multi-year prepays and billings for the nonrecurring enhanced developer fee in the year-ago period as well as a reduction from a single large customer that we mentioned on our last call. In the second quarter, we expect calculated billings growth to be in the mid-single digit range which reflects a roughly two percentage point headwind from the developer fee to be billed in Q2 of the prior year. We expect calculated billings in the second half of this year to track more closely to revenue growth noting that after Q3 the prior year's enhanced developer fee will no longer impact our year-over-year comparisons.

Essentially, Box had reaped the benefits of several large deals in the prior year as well as a one-tine developer fee, creating a difficult Q1 compare, while failing to upset another large deal that was up for renewal this cycle. The tough billings compares will begin to subside in the second half of FY20.

Fortunately, however, the company is taking actions to address its sales slowdown. Box is in the midst of searching for a new global sales head, reporting to Box's COO. In addition, the company has begun ramping up sales of Box Relay, a new workflow automation tool. As previously mentioned, Box's stack of add-on products like Relay have driven tremendous growth for the company and represent completely greenfield, tertiary revenue opportunities while also acting as differentiators against Box's competition.

And though the sales slowdown in disappointing, it's counterbalanced by the fact that Box drove tremendous operating margin growth through a reduction in sales expenses as a proportion of revenues:

Figure 5. Box opex trends Source: Box Q1 earnings deck

As seen in the chart above, Box reduced sales and marketing expenses to 43% as a percentage of revenues, down six points from the year-ago quarter - helping to shrink pro forma operating losses to -$2.0 million, representing a pro forma operating margin of -2% and a five-point improvement from -7% in the year-ago quarter. This operating margin improvement would have been even two points better had Box not faced a temporary gross margin headwind due to a data center migration.

Overall, Box's pro forma EPS of-$0.03 came in well ahead of Wall Street's consensus of -$0.05. It's worth noting as well that Box nearly doubled free cash flow to $13.4 million this quarter, up from $7.4 million in 1Q19 and representing three points of FCF margin expansion. Even as Box's sales growth decelerates, Box is becoming more of a profitability/FCF story - which is a huge turnaround for a company that was once chastised for heavy losses and large cash burn. Box is living proof that the SaaS model works for disciplined companies: though losses may be heavy upfront while the company focuses on driving growth through expanding sales teams, the company at maturity can drive margin gains as its revenue scale begins to dwarf sales expenses.

Figure 6. Box FCF margin trends Source: Box Q1 earnings deck

How should investors react?

Despite near-term headwinds in Box's sales momentum, the company remains both a technology leader in the cloud collaboration space (with add-on products like Relay showcasing Box's continued innovation in the category) as well as a positive free cash flow generator. In my view, these counterbalancing factors are more than sufficient to merit a bullish take on a SaaS company whose valuation has eroded to ~3x forward revenues. We note as well that Box, especially as an FCF-positive SaaS company, remains an attractive takeover target for either a corporate or private equity buyer at low valuation multiples.

Look for a buying opportunity in this stock and take advantage of the market's fear.

