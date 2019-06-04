No White Knight Is Coming To Tesla's Rescue

If a buyer shows up eventually, it will almost certainly be when Tesla's share price has collapsed far below its still vaunted level.

Auto industry bailouts virtually always happen at fire-sale prices, and Tesla has no reason to expect anything different.

Many investors are now clamoring for a buyout by another automaker, tech giant, or even SpaceX.

After years of cultivating an ultra-growth narrative (and an ultra-premium stock price to match), the wheels have come off at Tesla (TSLA). Collapsing demand, falling sale prices, and increasing financial strain have left the long-standing growth story in tatters and the stock price at multi-year lows.

With little hope of succor from an operational turnaround, bulls have turned to another hope: That Tesla will be saved by an outside investor.

While several companies have been suggested as a potential suitor for Tesla, few prospects are realistic. Indeed, the very fact that the subject has been gaining attention is indicative of the pathologies afflicting Tesla.

The reality is that no white knight is going to ride in and save Tesla, even with its share price much reduced from recent levels. Massive debt, deteriorating demand, and significant contingent liabilities will make this company unpalatable at anything but bargain-basement prices.

Auto Buyout Reality Check

When assessing Tesla’s potential suitors, the obvious candidates are other automakers. Yet, as a team of Bernstein analysts, led by respected auto expert Max Warburton, recently pointed out, there's little hope of such an eventuality:

“If Tesla runs out of cash, will someone then buy it? We struggle to see it being sold as a going concern. It seems unlikely any OEM would bid. Maybe VW’s CEO might take a look, but we doubt he’d have much support from his colleagues."

Bernstein was far from finished with their savaging of the OEM buyout notion. Indeed, Warburton & Co. provided a painful lesson in the history of auto industry buyouts:

“Auto industry acquisitions tend to feature loss-making companies in need of a turnaround. The rarely happen at the top of the cycle or involve profitable companies. While Tesla fits the description of ‘loss making and in need of a turnaround,' it is important to note that when automakers buy another brand, they rarely pay much. In our view, traditional automakers will be reluctant to pay a big price for the Tesla brand. The number of large transactions in the auto industry over the last 30 years can be counted on the fingers of both hands...Most involved low take out prices. Many then also failed to deliver.”

Bernstein hammered the point home further by graphing the EV-to-sales multiples of all major automotive buyouts over the past two decades. The results paint an ugly picture of the still richly valued Tesla:

Source: Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Clearly, Tesla will have to look elsewhere for a savior, provided it wants to keep some semblance of its current bulge-bracket valuation.

Tech Bailout Longshot

With the prospect of another automaker buying Tesla at anything other than fire-sale prices, some bulls have begun to clutch at other, more tenuous straws. Reports that Apple (AAPL) once considered buying Tesla in 2013 has gotten some bulls excited at current price levels. However, their initial excitement as tempered once they realized that the proposed valuation at the time was far lower than it is now.

Worse still, Tesla in 2013 seemed to have a vast growth opportunity ahead of it. In 2019, the story is far grimmer. Apple is not going to buy into a money-losing, high-cost car company for the sake of branding alone. The same goes for other high-margin, low-cost tech giants such as Amazon (AMZN).

Another nail was driven into the coffin of the “tech company as white knight” thesis courtesy of Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, an analyst once counted among Tesla’s most energetic bulls. Jonas recently admitted in an uncharacteristically pessimistic investor call the probability that any large tech company would come to Tesla’s rescue is very low:

“For risk mitigation and liability containment, they may not want to expose themselves to the unlimited liability of being involved in owning a business where occasionally a car catches on fire, takes down a building, or accidentally kills a pedestrian or passenger, things that happen. The auto industry has an ugly side to it. The roads are very dangerous... Perhaps those big tech firms don’t want to expose themselves to that up front. And moreover they realize the autonomous race is more of a marathon where over a 10- or 20-year period you collect real world miles. There may be other ways to do that besides owning a full-stack, awesome, great auto company.”

Bernstein’s analysts chimed in on this subject as well, adding further fuel to its veritable bonfire of the Tesla white knight thesis. The analysts point out that potential non-automaker suitors will find little more of tangible value in a Tesla acquisitions than would the OEMs:

“Perhaps a non-auto buyer might appear. What assets are attractive? Tesla no longer has genuinely differentiated tech. The production plan is sub-par. The Gigafactory is probably not essential (and may be claimed by Panasonic). The brand still has value, albeit one that is declining fast. The Supercharger network also has some value. Perhaps these get picked up. But at what price? The premium OEMs trade on >30% EV/sales (implies a value of $7bn for Tesla, using 2018 revenues, far less than its net debt). Tesla could be reorganized by a new owner, but the fast-growth ‘disruption’ story will never be the same again.”

Put simply, Tesla’s current valuation is predicated on optimistic beliefs in the company’s growth trajectory, market position, and technological edge. A sober analysis of all these points suggests that Tesla is anything but a catch at its current valuation.

Reaching for the Stars

Another alternative has seen some renewed interest among buyout dreamers of late: SpaceX (SPACE), Musk’s private space launch business might be able to rescue Tesla from the brink, much as Tesla did for SolarCity when the latter firm found itself on the verge of collapse in 2016.

We actually addressed the absurdity of such a buyout back in December 2017, after Adam Jonas first suggested the notion:

“While Elon Musk was able to wrangle Tesla’s shareholders into absorbing SolarCity last year – along with its crushing debt pile – he will not likely be able to convince SpaceX’s stakeholders to go along for a similar ride. SpaceX is between ten and twenty times bigger than SolarCity was – and it is actually a functional company rather than a debt-riddled wreck.”

Since then, things have only gotten worse for both companies. The demand situation at Tesla has turned critical, while many investors fear it will never be able to become profitable from its current operations. SpaceX, meanwhile, has proven itself to be far less financially sustainable than as once believed, while its investment in questionable projects such as the Starlink satellite constellation threaten its own survival.

These facts did not deter Jonas from bringing up a variation of the same theme during his recent investor call, though his tone was far from optimistic. According to Jonas, Musk might be able to use his stake in SpaceX to shore up Tesla through cross collateralization:

“There’s a precedent for Elon Musk to think across his portfolio of companies.”

Musk owns 54% of SpaceX, which is now valued at $31.5 billion. Yet, while he might theoretically try to leverage these holdings to save Tesla, he would face the same violent opposition from SpaceX’s sophisticated shareholder base that would kill any hope of an outright merger.

Investor’s Eye View

Tesla is clearly in trouble, financially and operationally. A buyout, merger, or strategic investment might be able to arrest its precipitous fall, but the cost of such a bailout would be catastrophic to current shareholders.

Fundamentally, Tesla cannot hope for an external white knight to rescue it. It has grown too large and expansive to be digestible, even by large tech companies flush with cash. It will take a truly massive downward correction in the stock price before a strategic acquisition will become viable, whether it be by an automaker, tech company, or someone else.

Investors hoping that a buyout can save Tesla should think again.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.