Kimco Realty: High-Yield REIT With A Strong Balance Sheet

While shares have struggled in recent years due to aggressive asset sales, a return to solid growth appears to be on the way.

By Samuel Smith

Kimco Realty (KIM) offers investors the opportunity to invest in grocery-anchored shopping center properties. The company has improved its property portfolio, setting the stage for long-term growth. In the meantime, investors can collect an attractive 6.5% dividend yield.

While certainly not risk-free, the dividend is backed by a strong property portfolio that should be resistant to both recessions and e-commerce. Combined with a strong balance sheet and a 6.5% dividend yield, Kimco is an attractive high-yield dividend stock. You can see our complete list of all 5%+ dividend yielding stocks here.

Source

Attractiveness Of Investing In Retail REITs

Kimco Realty is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, manages, and operates shopping centers. Kimco, in particular, specializes in open-air shopping centers. The trust was founded in 1973, is headquartered in New Hyde Park, NY, and currently trades with a market capitalization of $7.3 billion.

Retail real estate is one of the largest and most diverse sectors of the commercial property market. Retail properties are used exclusively to market and sell consumer goods and services. They include shopping centers (Kimco's specialty) as well as malls, outlet stores, strip centers, individual stores, and open-air mixed-use town centers. Retail tenants include supermarkets, dry-cleaners, cafes, florists, pharmacies, bike shops, fashion stores, restaurants, and so on. This sector has numerous qualities that make it quite attractive for investment right now:

One of the most attractive aspects of investing in retail properties - especially in publicly-traded REITs which almost all trade at significant discounts to NAV in today's market - is the prospect for high dividend yields and outsized returns. Even top-tier Class A retail properties typically offer cap rates of 5-6% and can be purchased at implied cap rates of several hundred basis points higher via public REIT shares in some cases. This fits in well with our philosophy at High Yield Landlord where we favor an income-stream based investment over capital gains growth. Another reason to like retail real estate investments is that they typically involve long lease terms with tenants. Unlike residential leases which seldom exceed one year, retail leases are usually signed for at least five years. This gives tenants time to establish their business and offers landlords some security. Most leases include annual rent increases, usually tied to the consumer price index. Unique to retail are "turnover rents", which give landlords a percentage of the gross revenue from a business. They can be a good incentive for retail investors. Furthermore, in some cases, retail leases are structured as net leases where the tenant, not the landlord, bears a lot of costs such as taxes, insurance, utilities, and maintenance CapEx. A final benefit of investing in retail properties is that the diversity of tenant options and the typical location of properties in economically vibrant locations makes the real estate fairly resilient in the face of changing economic trends and conditions. Grocery-anchored shopping centers, in particular, typically fare well in the face of e-commerce growth and economic downturns since people always need to eat and the vast majority of people still prefer to select their food items (especially fresh produce) in person at the store. Even in many properties where the anchors have gone bankrupt, the landlord has been able to repurpose and/or redevelop the space to attract new tenants, ranging from office space to hotels to casinos to restaurants or even multifamily and private storage.

That being said, there are reasons why retail REITs are trading at steep discounts in public markets. These include:

U.S. retail is significantly overbuilt: the ratio of retail space to population in the U.S. is twice what it is in Canada and four times the rate in Germany. E-commerce is on the rise, with giants like Amazon (AMZN) and other e-commerce success stories leading to increased bricks and mortar retailer bankruptcies despite a growing economy. This holiday season was no exception: while retail sales grew over 5%, e-commerce sales grew by over 20%, continuing the trend of the internet outshining real estate as the preferred modern place to conduct retail transactions. The interest rate and macroeconomic outlook as a whole are uncertain. The three previous factors create an environment that decreases pricing power for retail landlords and, therefore, encourages retail REIT CEOs to sell off properties rather than acquire or develop additional ones, leading to shrinking cash flows per share and a reduced growth outlook as well. Furthermore, by moving from some of the larger REITs to aggressively sell off large portions of their portfolios, they have had to accept less attractive cap rates. By many metrics, we are late in the expansion phase of the economic cycle, and if/when a recession hits, certain types of retail businesses will certainly be among the most heavily hit, especially those already struggling in the current robust economy.

Strong anchor tenants are the key to the health and ultimate success of any mall or shopping center as they drive strong occupancy rates, robust NOI growth, and attractive diversification trends. Strong anchors are essential because these stores are the major retail stores in a shopping center, which are used to drive business to smaller retailers. By serving as the prominent, name-brand business (typically a department or grocery store), they are intended to drive foot traffic to the shopping center or mall by having broad appeal to the general mass of customers. This, in turn, gives the specialized small shops the competitive advantage of convenient proximity to a popular location (i.e, the anchor store), enabling them to achieve stronger business demand to their local competitors without proximity to a foot-traffic generator.

Hence, anchors are what make or break a shopping center. If the anchor is popular with a large segment of the population, a significant quantity and variety of businesses will also want to be located in the same shopping center, driving strong occupancy, and rental revenue. Likewise, when anchors prove to be unpopular and even go out of business, the shopping center can quickly break down if they are not immediately replaced with a better anchor. Not only does it mean that the main attraction is gone, but it also creates an eyesore that scares away tenants and shoppers alike. As a result, when anchors struggle, occupancy, rental rates, and sales per square foot tend to decline as well.

As the core and leading indicator of a shopping center's health, anchor occupancy rates almost always tend to be far higher than small shop occupancy rates. If a shopping center REIT has strong anchor performance, small shop occupancy and performance are bound to improve over time as well.

A healthy shopping center also provides benefits beyond strong rental income growth. Having a highly desirable shopping center leads to improved diversification because the landlord will have more tenants from which to choose. As a result, the additional diversification into restaurant, grocery, entertainment, and service businesses lead to increased e-commerce resistance and business cycle resiliency alongside an increasingly positive snowball effect of increased customer foot-traffic and increased tenant demand.

Portfolio Analysis

KIM has recently been laser-focused on pruning its property portfolio by reducing both its total number of properties as well as its presence in non-core markets where it lacks sufficient scale and other competitive advantages. In 2010, the company owned 816 properties with 507 of them and 63% of ABR coming from its top 20 core markets and the remainder (309 properties) in non-core markets. Today, that count has been reduced significantly and the remaining properties are concentrated much more densely into its core markets. As of the end of Q1, it owned 437 properties (barely over half of what it owned in 2010), with 348 of them and 81% of ABR (an improvement of 18 basis points) concentrated in its core markets.

Source

The company's rental income is extremely well-diversified across tenants, with over 3,700 of them. Additionally, its rental income is not concentrated heavily in any single tenant, with its top ABR sources being A-rated TJX Companies (TJX) and Home Depot (HD) at just 3.8% and 2.6% of ABR, respectively. Other names on their top 15 tenant list include Ross Stores (ROST), Whole Foods (owned by Amazon), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Costco (COST), all of which sport A- or higher credit ratings.

As management finishes up its Vision 2020 strategy, it will continue trimming its property holdings in order to reinvest the proceeds to improve the strength and profitability of its remaining holdings via densification and redevelopment projects. The plan is that these efforts will enable them to add strong tenants to their already impressive lineup that will position their portfolio to thrive in the emerging omni-channel retail environment. They have already made tremendous progress, as 96% of their rent is from e-commerce resistant businesses and/or proven omni-channel retailers.

Perhaps most importantly, 77% of ABR comes from grocery-anchored properties. Since people always have to eat and their grocery shopping habits do not change significantly during a recession (if anything, they increase as people eat out at restaurants less and grocery shop more during hard economic times), this makes the portfolio quite recession resistant. Another way in which they are strengthening their portfolio is by signing the plurality of their new leases with service-oriented tenants such as medical services, fitness centers, and off-price stores.

With an average lease term of 6.8 years and a well-laddered maturity schedule, they are well positioned to weather any near-term economic challenges.

Recent Earnings Report

KIM reported its first quarter earnings results on May 2. They generated revenues of $295 million during the first quarter, which was 3.0% less than the revenues that KIM generated during the previous year's period due to the fact that they sold some of their assets throughout the last year. Though these asset sales are not accretive in the short term, they do strengthen their balance sheet, which could be a competitive advantage in an economic downturn.

Funds from operations totaled $0.38 on a per-share basis during the first quarter, which was $0.02 ahead of analyst estimates and flat year-over-year, despite the negative impact of asset sales. The underlying performance of the assets was solid, as same-property net operating income rose 3.7% during the first quarter. Without any asset sales, the trust would likely have been able to grow its funds from operations meaningfully. Occupancy increased by 20 basis points to 96% and the very important anchor occupancy rate reached a highly impressive 97.8%. Same-store leasing spreads were very robust at 8.9% during Q1, reflecting strong tenant satisfaction with its properties.

Looking ahead to the full year, management guides for net operating income growth of 1.75% to 2.5% during 2019. Adjusted funds from operations are seen at $1.46 on a per-share level as management raised the low end of its 2019 NOI growth guidance by 25 basis points thanks to the strong Q1 performance.

Growth Prospects

Given the fact that the occupancy rate has hit 96% (a decade record), new lease spreads are robust at 17.4% (marking 21 consecutive quarters of double-digit leasing spreads), and same-store NOI grew 3.7% as of Q1, the company appears headed for solid FFO per share growth in the near future as asset sales decline (this year is projected to be the final year of net asset sales). Already, FFO per share was flat year-over-year in Q1 despite the aggressive asset sales over the past year and the wide leasing spreads imply that the properties are very economically attractive to retailers. With the company continuing to pour money into improving its properties (it has a massive $774 million backlog through 2021) at 10% average ROIs, these leasing spreads and same-store NOI growth trends should continue, if not improve further.

Source

Management also hopes that by adding mixed uses to its properties, it will further improve their vitality and economic power. They currently have plans to construct over 6,000 apartment units as well as add hotels and office buildings to its key markets in cities like Washington D.C., Boston, and New York.

After this year's expected flattish FFO per share performance, KIM expects to begin growing its FFO per share in the 3-4% range in 2020 and beyond. Given its high yield, that would produce attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Dividend Analysis

This year, the company is on pace to pay out $1.12 in dividends per share, though it would not surprise us to see them raise their dividend by a penny to keep their 9-year dividend growth streak alive. If they did, it would make them a Dividend Achiever, an exclusive club of stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases that meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements. See our complete list and discussion of all Dividend Achievers here.

Given that management expects to generate approximately $1.46 in AFFO per share this year, they should be able to do so. While they do have substantial CapEx requirements as they continue to invest heavily in their portfolio, the company is expecting to generate a total of $250 million in proceeds from asset sales this year, giving them plenty of liquidity to pay and even grow their dividend if they so desire. Overall, despite yielding 6.43%, KIM's dividend appears quite safe with decent long-term growth prospects given their reasonable payout ratio (77%) and expectation of returning to FFO per share growth next year.

Balance Sheet

KIM's balance sheet is also very strong as its BBB+ credit rating reflects. Nearly all of its debt (98%) is fixed-rate with an average maturity length of over a decade. While this alone makes it a very conservative investment from a balance sheet perspective, the fact that its weighted average interest rate is a mere 3.6% makes it even stronger and a likely candidate for an upgrade to an A-rating once the sector sentiment shifts and the market begins recognizing KIM's portfolio transformation strategy.

KIM's $2.3 billion in total liquidity on top of its asset disposition program in combination with its very flexible balance sheet gives it all the capital it needs to complete its portfolio transformation projects while also funding its dividend and opportunistic share buybacks.

Valuation

Combining its ~6.4% dividend yield, and ~3.5% long-term FFO per share growth prospects, KIM appears poised to deliver ~10% annualized total returns without accounting for FFO multiple changes. This attractive valuation is also confirmed when we look at its dividend yield and share price relative to its recent history:

Another look at valuation via the net asset value, or NAV method, also shows that KIM is likely undervalued. Morningstar believes shares have a NAV of $21 based on a 6.5% cap rate assumption. Given CBRE's cap rate survey data, this seems like a reasonable assumption.

Risk Factors

Given that KIM is a retail REIT, it is not completely immune to the continued growth of e-commerce, which has taken market share away from physical retail sales. As previously mentioned, the U.S. is significantly over-retailed on a square foot per capita basis, so downsizing of retail real estate would seem necessary. Therefore, it is not surprising to see Kim's management downsizing the portfolio aggressively. While this is likely very prudent of them, a risk lies in the possibility that they still have not downsized enough and may need to sell off even more assets in the future than they currently forecast. This would eat into FFO per share further and reduce future growth and total return expectations.

Another related risk is that more retail tenants may experience bankruptcies - especially in the event of a recession - than management currently forecasts, also eating into FFO per share and requiring more capital expenditure spending to redevelop and refill the properties than currently expected.

While the grocery industry has remained pretty resilient against attempts at moving it increasingly into a buy online and home delivery model, there are still companies devoted to this effort. Furthermore, at a minimum, the grocery industry is growing increasingly competitive. If some of its grocery tenants such as Albertsons struggle to match up to deeper-pocketed competition from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Kroger (KR), and Costco, they will be forced to close a considerable number of stores. Even if they are refilled by grocers, it could lead to significant disruptions in near-term performance and free cash flow for KIM due to the temporary vacancy of the anchor store as well as the impact on adjacent shops.

A final risk stems from the potential for a recession. While the grocery store concentration of the properties somewhat mitigates this risk, it is inevitable that many of their smaller shops will suffer from declining sales and foot-traffic and many of the weaker companies on their tenant list will likely close stores if not go bankrupt altogether.

Final Thoughts

KIM enjoys significant geographical and tenant diversification. Its properties are increasingly concentrated in the nation's strongest markets which should make them more resilient over the long-term. Furthermore, their investments in transforming some of their shopping centers into mixed-use centers should make them even more appealing to business tenants and shoppers alike. Tenants apparently like what they see, as leasing spreads and same-store NOI are growing at impressive rates.

The company's balance sheet is definitely a strength and the e-commerce resistant lineup on the top tenant list is also impressive. While the e-commerce war on bricks-and-mortar retail will not leave anyone unscathed, we believe that KIM is one of the better-positioned landlords to weather the storm.

KIM's high dividend yield is well supported by long lease terms and a very flexible and liquid balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.