Current And Recent Interest Rate Expectations From The Forward Rate Curve

Despite Fed efforts to signal its future policy direction, it doesn't know its own future policies well enough to avoid surprising the rest of the world.

The yield curve determines a consensus path for short term interest rates as the only future consistent with no arbitrage between Treasuries of different maturities.

Everyone watches the Treasury yield curve for signs of future economy growth and contraction and most traders and analysts are familiar with the term structure of interest rates. Not all understand, however, that the yield curve specifies a consensus path for short-term (3-month) interest rates, as the only course those rates can take through time that will make all Treasury maturities equally valuable to their owners. This "no arbitrage" path for the front end of the yield curve is called the forward rate curve, which is the subject of this article. It should not be confused with either the yield curve itself or with the price structure implicit in interest rate futures contracts. Here is what the Treasury forward rate curve looks like today.

The graph above was calculated in Mathematica from yield curve data from the FREDII economic database.

Notice the sharp drop by early 2020, which works out to 68 basis points or nearly 3 Fed interest rate cuts by this time next year. Short-term rates would have to fall that sharply for all Treasury maturities to pay the same return from their present yields, given the present level of "inversion" at the front end of the yield curve. Notice further that the 3-month rate would also need to stay below 2% through the end of 2023, and only return to the present level in the period 2024 to 2026, for the lower-yielding Treasuries in the 2-5 year "belly" of the present yield curve to give the same return as rolling shorter maturity Treasuries over that time frame.

We hear Fed board members discussing possible rate cuts now for the first time since they began discussing pauses in their rate increase program last December when they also announced plans to curtail their previous quantitative tightening program. The bond market is way ahead of them on this, and they are reacting to what that market has been saying all this year, not driving it.

I next want to show how the forward rate curve has moved over the last 2 years. The curves below show how it looked in May of 2017, again in May of 2018, and along with how it looks today. The change over the past year is highlighted as the shaded region between the second and third curves. Same data source and calculation method (my work, done in Mathematica).

The blue line in the graphic above shows where market expectations were in May of 2017. The Fed's tightening campaign was expected, but the expectation was that campaign would be gradual, reaching 2% on the 3-month end only in 2020 and leveling off not much higher than 2.5%.

The yellow line starting a year later shows how market expectations evolved by the middle of last year. The Fed was tightening far faster than previously anticipated, and the short end was expected to reach 3% by about 2021 before leveling off. There was thus a substantial interest rate "surprise" on the upside, or greater tightness than the market had expected a year earlier.

The green line shows the same shape as the first graphic because it is the same present state of the forward rate curve, but now show in context with past expectations. Notice both the lower starting point and the completely reversed expected next direction of interest rate movements.

The gap between expectations for short end rates in 2020 is over 1%, lower than those expectations a year ago. That roughly 1% lower level extends clear out to the start of 2024. The green shaded region shows the extent of the change in expectations for the same short term rate for the same future dates, over the last year.

The next graph focuses on that interest rate "surprise," showing only the gaps between the successive curves instead of their absolute level. Together these show the "whipsaw" expectations have gone through over the last 2 years, first higher than the 2017 future path and then back lower, to below even where they were in May of 2017.

In a past article, I discussed ways of grading the performance of the Federal Reserve against its own stated objectives, and made the case that its performance over the recent past has not been nearly as bad as it is often painted. See Grading the Fed.

One of the Fed's own objective criteria in its published objective function is the volatility of its own policy rate, because its economists understand that introducing extra change and uncertainty into the economic system is a definite danger from an overactive Fed policy. It has tried in the past to announce its future policies well in advance, to make changes gradually, and to signal significant policy shifts and its reasoning, all in an effort to be less disruptive toward other actor's economic calculations.

This is a worthy objective, but it relies on the Fed knowing in advance what its own future policy will be. As I think the evidence above shows, it cannot always do this. Compared to both market expectations and its own next actions, the Fed was pretty clearly too tight, too soon in early 2018, and it is now being driven to reverse its course by unexpected effects of that prior tightness.

I suggest that monitoring the market's expectations through the forward rate curve and monitoring the degree of surprise the market is subject to - as measured by the area between one time's forward rate curve and the curve 3, 6, or 12 months later - might help the Fed meet this sensible objective.

For investors, watching the forward rate curve can give useful insight into bond market expectations for both Fed policy and the economy. Watching for surprise may also give a useful clue for general sentiment toward "risk" investments, as unexpected rate movements are more likely to impact prices than rates moving smoothly along consensus paths.

As always, questions and comments welcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.