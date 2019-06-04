Regulating 'Big Tech': The Move Seems To Be On

One can argue that while changes do need to be made, care must be taken so that significant "unintended consequences" are not created, especially in this globally connected world.

The economics of these Big Tech firms is different from what existed for manufacturers that depended upon physical capital to build up their monopoly positions.

In recent days the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission seem to be on their way toward regulating the Big Tech firms while some politicians want them broken up.

There are front page headlines all over the place these days proclaiming the rush of the government to bring under control and regulate “Big Tech.”

These “Big Tech” companies have just gotten too big and have become too dominant in their space. They need to be brought under control and made to act in the interest of the consumer.

Now, it seems, the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are moving to address anti-trust issues, and politicians, like Elizabeth Warren, are suggesting the need to “break up big-tech.”

One basic concern about all this effort to move in the direction of greater amounts of regulation of the “Big Tech” organizations or even to “break up” these companies is that the analysis that is being used is from another era.

The fear of large companies comes from a past in which manufacturing was the primary producer in an economy and the scale achieved to dominate industries came from the construction of massive physical enterprises.

In such industries, once monopoly positions were attained, manufacturing firms could “control” pricing by limiting production and consumers were exploited because they had little or no impact on the giants that dominated pricing decisions and the market place.

Economists, today, are referring to this business model as a “linear” model because the market relationship was solely between the manufacturer and the customer. In other words, the customer had to take what was offered and that was that.

Today, the situation is somewhat different due to the changes that have taken place in technology…more specifically, in information technology.

Whereas, the linear business model was a product of the “physical” age of production, the dominating output of the current period of time is based upon “intangibles,” the primary one being intellectual capital.

I have spent a lot of time writing about the type of business model that results from this evolution and how it is changing the nature of business in the United States, and in the world.

It is a business model dominated by “Big Tech” firms, but it is a model that more and more organizations are moving towards because that is where the future seems to be hiding. The problem here is that it takes a completely different mid-set to invent, build, and sustain a business model based upon “intangibles” and most historically prominent firms, in finance as well as in manufacturing these days, must go through some substantial cultural change to move into the new era.

One of the defining consequences of moving toward this new business model is the scale that can be achieved in this new world. We see the results of the economics that pertains to these especially in the form of the “Big Tech” enterprises. And, this space is where the characteristics of the “new” Modern Corporation come out most clearly.

As stated above, the “new” Modern Corporation bases itself upon “intangibles” like intellectual capital. The foundation is zeros and ones, not physical capital.

This foundation can then be used to develop platforms that analysts describe as an “ecosystem” that is very interactive and responsive to the different participants within the ecosystem.

These interactive schemes take the form of networks that can grow and grow and grow. The economics of these systems depends upon building up the size of the networks, something that is not optimal within the old “linear” business models.

The scale of the modern networked output is achieved at zero or near zero marginal cost. The scale of the firm operating within the old business model was achieved in the face of rising marginal costs, which, of course, made it difficult if not impossible for competitors to compete with the monopolist that had come to dominate the industry.

Thus, in the earlier business model, the achievement of a scale that dominated the industry meant that the monopoly firm could control prices, terms, relationships biased solely in their favor. This was seen as undesirable and in need of government regulation and control.

Concern over the scale of the Big Tech firms is driving the move toward greater regulation. There are issues in the Big Tech firms that need public addressing, I have no argument about that, and there is enough public discontent about some of these issues that it is perhaps time to move away for the generally laissez faire approach that has been taken by the government in the past.

But, there is a great need for caution in moving in the direction of breaking up some of the companies, or, at least, imposing more regulation.

The worst thing that could happen, I believe, is if the “old models” of monopoly were applied to the current situation. The world is different now and this must be taken into consideration.

The crucial issue here is that information scales. And, as we have seen historically, information grows and spreads…globally. Efforts to constrain the growth and spread of information do not work. This has been true in every age. As was discussed above, networks thrive on adding more and more members, so there is obviously economic incentive for information to spread.

Consequently, any effort to control the producers of information is going to fail in one way or another and how this happens is captured in the “catch all” phrase of the economist titled “unintended consequences.”

That is, if the incentives for information to spread are so great, people will find ways to go around rules and regulations and gain benefits in spite of the attempt to control them. The problem here is that the “unintended consequences” may actually be worse than the original situation.

And, in this globally connected world, one can argue that there are many, many individuals and businesses throughout the world that are just waiting for someone like to United States to clamp down on the “Big Tech” firms…and other imitators…and invade the space that additional regulation might create.

There are certainly areas in the world of the “new” Modern Corporation where adjustments can be made. For example, how these companies obtain “personal” individual data and use it for their own benefit is an area, that, as Jacob Schlesinger in the Wall Street Journal suggests, can be improved. So, we must not lose sight of areas that need to be examined and be made better.

But, here is where the “nudge” approach developed by Cass Sustein can be applied, where an incremental can be taken rather than imposing sweeping changes.

Still, investors need to beware, because when the government starts playing around with a space, bad things can happen. The drop in price of tech stocks in recent days certainly indicates that investors are aware of this threat. Let’s just hope that efforts to reform “Big Tech” turn out to be nudges and not industry recreation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.