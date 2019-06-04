Phillips 66: All-Time High Dividend Yield And A Major Growth Catalyst Ahead

PSX also has a major catalyst ahead, namely the new international marine standard, which will come into effect in January 2020. PSX is ideally positioned to benefit from this standard.

Thanks to its low payout ratio, future growth prospects and strong balance sheet, PSX is likely to continue raising its dividend at a double-digit rate for many years.

Phillips 66 (PSX) is an exceptional dividend-paying energy stock and one of the four big U.S. refiners. Since it peaked in last summer, the stock has plunged 33%, along with the other refiners. As a result, Phillips 66 is now offering an all-time high dividend yield of 4.5%.

With a much lower stock valuation and high dividend yield, this could be a buying opportunity for this high-quality business. Phillips 66 has among the most attractive combinations of value and yield in the S&P 500 Index. You can see all 500 S&P Index components here.

As the company also has a major growth catalyst ahead, investors should take advantage of the opportune price of the stock and consider purchasing this high-yield energy stock.

Business Overview

Phillips 66 was spun off from ConocoPhillips (COP) in 2012. The former represented the downstream segment of the company whereas the latter was the upstream entity. The price of oil was hovering around $100 per barrel back then and thus ConocoPhillips was considered the high-growth part of the spin-off whereas investors did not care much for Phillips 66. That was considered normal back then, as all the oil majors were generating about 90% of their total earnings from their upstream segment.

However, since the spin-off, things have changed dramatically in the energy sector. The price of oil is much lower now than it was back then. Lower oil prices tend to boost refining margins, as they favor the demand for refined products and thus enhance the refining margins. Therefore, while ConocoPhillips was considered the high-growth part of the spin-off in 2012, it has dramatically underperformed Phillips 66 since then, as it has gained only 5% whereas Phillips 66 has rallied 244%. In fact, Phillips 66 has outperformed the S&P and its peers by an impressive margin since then. Source: Investor Presentation

Phillips 66 operates in four segments: refining, midstream, chemicals and marketing. It is a diversified company, with some of its segments behaving differently under various oil prices. Since 2014, when the price of oil began to plunge, the refining segment has become by far the most profitable segment of the company. In 2018, it generated 55% of the total earnings of the company.

In the first quarter of this year, Phillips 66 posted poor results, just like all the other domestic refiners. Its adjusted earnings plunged 92% sequentially, as the refining segment switched from a pre-tax profit of $2.0 billion to a pre-tax loss of $0.2 billion. The primary reason behind these results was the collapse of the discount of Canadian crude to WTI due to the enforced production cuts of Alberta. This discount plunged from $40 per barrel in the fourth quarter to $10 per barrel in the first quarter and caused the refining margins to shrink 56%. The other reason behind the collapse of the profits was the extensive turnaround program that Phillips 66 implemented in 5 of its 13 refineries. That maintenance program led the refinery utilization from 99% in the previous quarter to 84%.

A Major Edge In Canadian Crude

As mentioned above, Alberta enforced drastic production cuts in order to support the price of Canadian crude, which traded at unprecedented discounts to WTI in the fourth quarter. The strategy of Alberta bore fruit in the first quarter, as the discount narrowed at a fast clip. However, Western Canadian crude inventories rose to an all-time high level of 37.1 million barrels in April, following a smaller gain in March, and have remained elevated since then. This inventory build has raised questions over the effectiveness of the production cuts. It is thus evident that Canadian crude may very well trade at a deep discount to WTI once again in the future.

Phillips 66 is ideally positioned to benefit from such a tailwind, whenever that shows up. The company is the largest purchaser of Canadian crude oil. In 2018, it imported 541,000 barrels per day on average, far more than its peers.

It is also remarkable that the company benefited to the extreme from the discount of Canadian crude to WTI in the fourth quarter. It smashed the analysts’ estimates, as its earnings per share of $4.87 were much higher than the analysts’ consensus of $2.86. In fact, the earnings per share in the fourth quarter were higher than the earnings per share in the full year 2017. It is thus obvious that Phillips 66 is ideally positioned to benefit to the extreme whenever another supply glut in the Canadian crude market arises.

Adapting To The New Marine Standard

All the refiners around the globe are looking forward to the new international marine standard, which will come into effect in January, 2020. According to the new standard, all the vessels that sail in international waters will be forced to burn low-sulfur diesel instead of heavy fuel oil. Consequently, the global demand for the former is going to surge whereas the demand for the latter will decrease. As the former is much more expensive than the latter, the new marine rules will greatly enhance the earnings of refiners.

Back in October, the U.S. government was rumored to be trying to postpone the implementation of the new marine standard in the U.S. That rumor caused a massive sell-off of the stocks of all the domestic refiners. However, it is very unlikely that the U.S. government has the power to achieve such an exception. Even if it achieves such an exception, it will only be for one or two years. As there has been no development in this issue since October, the risk of a postponement of the new marine rules in the U.S. has essentially disappeared. Therefore, U.S. refiners are going to experience a major boost in their earnings towards the end of this year.

It is worth noting that many refineries in the U.S. and Europe implemented major maintenance programs in the first quarter of the year in order to be able to run at full capacity for the next 12-24 months without any interruption. Phillips 66 followed this strategy in the first quarter and thus hurt its results in that quarter to some extent. However, this strategy is likely to greatly benefit the company, as its refineries will be running at full throttle in the rest of the year, when their margins will be much higher than the margins in the first quarter.

Phillips 66 is ideally positioned to benefit from the new international marine standard. As shown below, the company has the highest production of distillates (high-value products) in its peer group and the lowest production of high-sulfur fuel oil, which is the low-value by-product of distillation. Source: Investor Presentation

This means that the company is best positioned to benefit from the surge in the demand for diesel that will be witnessed towards the end of the year. Moreover, thanks to the complexity of its refineries, it takes advantage of the price fluctuations of the various crude types and refined products and adjusts its product mix in a way that maximizes its earnings.

Additional Growth Drivers

Phillips 66 has been continuously investing in small, high-return growth projects, which improve the yield of high-value products and enhance the access to advantage-priced crude types. Right now, the company has approximately 30 small-scale, high-return growth projects in its refining segment.

Its management is well-known for its discipline to invest only in high-return projects. This is clearly reflected in the excessive free cash flows of the company. It is also worth noting that Warren Buffett, who is well-known for his focus on shareholder value, has repeatedly endorsed the management team of the company. In fact, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) purchased a major stake in Phillips 66 in 2015, which exceeded 10% at some point. However, Berkshire Hathaway has greatly reduced its stake in the company in the last 12 months.

Moreover, Phillips 66 has promising growth prospects in its midstream segment as well. This division greatly benefits from the boom in the U.S. oil production, which has posted new all-time highs for many years in a row. As the EIA expects the U.S. oil output to keep climbing to new all-time highs for several more years, the transported and stored volumes of crude oil will keep rising. As a result, the midstream segment of Phillips 66 is likely to keep growing its earnings for years. Phillips 66 has a promising list of high-return midstream projects, such as pipelines from key shale basins to the Gulf Coast and projects that will increase the crude export capacity.

Finally, Phillips 66 also has another growth driver for its bottom line, namely its share repurchases. Since 2012, the company has reduced its share count by 30% or 5% per year. Its management has repeatedly confirmed its long-term commitment to repurchase shares at a fast clip. Moreover, due to the high cyclicality of the energy sector, Phillips 66 usually trades at low price-to-earnings ratios, around 10. The cheap valuation of the stock renders the share repurchases highly efficient, as the same amount of buybacks can reduce the share count at a faster pace.

Attractive Dividend

As Phillips 66 was spun off from ConocoPhillips only in 2012, the former has a short dividend history. However, its dividend growth record has been nothing short of impressive. In the last seven years, the company has raised its dividend nine times. Moreover, it has grown its dividend at a 24% average annual rate, from $0.20 per quarter in 2012 to $0.90 per quarter this year.

Thanks to the impressive dividend growth rate and its poor stock price performance since last summer, Phillips 66 is currently offering an all-time high dividend yield of 4.5%.

Even better, based on the analysts’ expected earnings per share of $7.50 for this year, the payout ratio is a healthy 48%. In addition, the company has a markedly strong balance sheet, with a credit rating of A3 and BBB+ from Moody’s and S&P, respectively. Its net debt is $25.1 billion, which is only 5 times the earnings of the last 12 months while its interest expense consumes only 10% of its operating income.

Given the promising growth prospects of the company, its low payout ratio and its strong balance sheet, investors can rest assured that the company will keep raising its dividend at an annual rate near 10% for several more years. As the stock is also offering an all-time high dividend yield of 4.5%, income-oriented investors should consider purchasing the stock for its attractive current yield and its dividend growth prospects.

Valuation Analysis

Despite its diversified business model, Phillips 66 is highly cyclical due to the cyclical nature of the energy sector. As a result, the stock tends to trade at price-to-earnings ratios that are much lower than those of the broad market.

Phillips 66 is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8, which is lower than its historical average of 13.3. The cheap valuation has resulted from the poor results of the first quarter and the recent pressure on the stock prices of most energy stocks. However, as soon as the market focuses on the exciting growth prospects of Phillips 66, it will reward the stock with a higher earnings multiple. In order to be conservative, we can assume a fair price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0 for the stock. If its earnings multiple expands from 10.8 to 12.0 over the next five years, the stock will enjoy a 2.1% annualized gain thanks to the expansion of its valuation level.

Given all the above, it is reasonable to expect double-digit average annual returns from Phillips 66 in the upcoming years thanks to its 4.5% dividend yield, a 2.1% annualized expansion of the valuation of the stock and more than 5% annual earnings-per-share growth (5% will come from share repurchases). Overall, Phillips 66 is remarkably attractive, with great potential to reward investors from its current stock price, which is close to its 2-year lows.

Resilience To Downturns

Just like most energy stocks, Phillips 66 is vulnerable to recessions. During such periods, consumption of refined products remains suppressed and lower volumes of crude oil are produced, transported and stored.

On the other hand, Phillips 66 is much more resilient than most energy stocks to downturns in the energy sector, such as the one witnessed in 2014-2017. When the price of oil plunges, it significantly boosts the demand for refined products and thus enhances refining margins. This is exactly what happened in the above fierce downturn of the energy sector. Whenever the price of oil incurs another downtrend, Phillips 66 is likely to prove much more resilient than the majority of energy stocks once again.

Final Thoughts

Thanks to its poor stock price performance in the last two years and its high dividend growth rate, Phillips 66 is now offering an all-time high dividend yield of 4.5%. Moreover, the company is likely to continue raising its dividend at a double-digit rate for many more years thanks to its low payout ratio, its strong balance sheet, and its promising growth prospects. Furthermore, the stock has a major catalyst ahead, namely the implementation of the new international marine standard in January 2020.

Phillips 66 will benefit from this standard and has executed extensive maintenance in its refineries in order to run them at full throttle for an extended period. Overall, the stock is likely to highly reward investors with growth, a 4.5% yield and annual dividend increases.

