Wait For A Better Discount To Buy Domino's

Not all companies are created the same. Restaurants can be expected to show cyclical returns that are positively correlated to economic growth. However, there's another breed of restaurant chains that earn returns on capital that comfortably beat the cost of capital on a constant basis. Domino's Pizza (DPZ) is not only a household name for us pizza lovers in different regions of the world but also is a company that earns economic profits due to its strong competitive advantages. However, not all good companies are good investments. In this analysis, I will evaluate whether Domino's Pizza, a company I love, is a good investment.

Investment thesis

Domino's Pizza shares have appreciated 13% over the last 12 months on the back of strong earnings from the company. Shares traded with volatility during this period, driven by various macro and micro-economic developments. The overall growth of the global economy certainly helped the company gain traction in markets across the world, which certainly played a role in the company value appreciation in the last year. Many things are going right for the company, but shares seem fairly valued at present from the perspective of historical valuation multiples and dividend yield. Investors should wait for a better entry point to invest in Domino's shares but should certainly add the stock to their watch lists.

Business description

Domino's is one of the leading players in the global quick-service pizza industry, and the company generates revenues through franchise royalties, company-owned stores, and sales from its dough manufacturing and supply chain centers. Domino's operates in over 85 developed and emerging markets across the world.

U.S. retail stores 5,903 International retail stores 10,211

More than 50% of international stores are owned and operated by 4 public companies, which adds a touch of reliability to the business operations outside the U.S. In addition, it helps Domino's manage its franchise network more cost-effectively as well, and throughout history, these 4 companies have contributed significantly to the growth of the company.

Name Store count Market capitalization Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (OTCPK:DPZUF) 2,454 $2.7 billion Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. (OTC:JBLWY) 1,227 $2.3 billion Domino's Pizza Group PLC (OTCPK:DPUKY) 1,261 $1.3 billion Alsea SAB de CV (OTCPK:ALSSF) 1,139 $2.1 billion

As Domino's generates close to 98% of its revenues through franchise royalties, maintaining a healthy relationship with these franchise operators is one of the key business strategies of the company. Understandably, revenue generated through franchise operations comes with few capital expenditures, which is one of the most significant benefits of operating through a franchise network.

Domino's has a history of launching successful marketing campaigns, which has driven the brand awareness of the company to new heights over the last decade. I expect Domino's to allocate millions of dollars to improve the brand awareness of the company in the future as well, which is certainly the right move to consolidate its market-leading position in the U.S. and expand its market share globally. As competition increases in the future, the ability of a company to gain higher leverage from ad dollars spent will become a decisive factor, and I believe Domino's is right up there from this perspective.

Domino's has actively engaged in improving the digital experience of its customers as well. Considering the secular trend of doing everything digital on a global basis, these investments have the potential to carve out competitive advantages for the company in the future. In the next segment, I will discuss in more detail the results of these investments to improve the digital experience of customers. In the future, the company will continue to invest significant amounts to attract pizza lovers who are placing delivery orders online, and I believe the ability of Domino's to capture this market share is significantly high than its competitors.

Financial performance

Domino's reported diluted EPS of $2.20 in Q1 2019, an increase of 10% on a year-over-year basis. Revenue increased 6.4% over previous year figures and profit margins improved with the help of cost management initiatives taken by the management. This, in return, helped Domino's improve its earnings in Q1 2019.

Same-store sales are continuing to grow both in the U.S. and internationally, which has been one of the success drivers of the company for many years. U.S. same-store sales have grown for 31 consecutive quarters whereas international same-store sales have grown consecutively for 25 quarters. While this is a stellar achievement, the company has no intentions of slowing down the new store openings as the company management believes in the potential impact of store openings in locations that are underpenetrated at present.

In Q1, Domino's opened 31 new stores in the U.S. while closing down 4 stores in the same period, which resulted in a net effect of 27 store openings in the U.S. in this period. The international division added 183 new stores to its distribution network while 10 store closures occurred, which resulted in a net addition of 173 stores on an international basis. Domino's has a target of expanding its distribution network to 25,000 stores by 2025, which represents a significant improvement from the current store count of 16,114. The company is well on its way to achieving this target and revenue growth will primarily stem from new store openings in the next 5-6 years.

While the earnings of the company are expected to improve with the support of new store openings, technological investments, and cost-saving initiatives implemented by the company management, share repurchases of the company will provide an additional boost to company EPS.

Franchise operations is a stronghold for Domino's

As discussed in previous segments of this analysis, Domino's relies on its franchise network to drive the profitability of the company higher. This comes as no surprise as the company has been exceptionally successful in partnering with the right entrepreneurs to operate their franchise restaurants, which has led to strong financial performance in the past. There are several attributes of the franchise selection and training program every investor needs to know as this will help shed light as to how Domino's has been able to lead the industry for well over a decade, and why I expect the company to remain the leader of the industry for another decade or so, if not more.

The franchise business model of Domino's is unique as the company promotes internal candidates to become entrepreneurs and partner with Domino's. As per a note found in the company website, more than 90% of Domino's franchise operators have worked with Domino's in various capacities including sales and delivery positions and have grown to become successful entrepreneurs. A clear advantage of this system is that franchise operators have first-hand experience in executing the business model of Domino's and have demonstrated their ability to successfully follow the footpath set out by Domino's over many years. This unique franchise business model positions Domino's to achieve strong growth through its franchise operations as many of these entrepreneurs share the same values as Domino's, which makes it easier for these entrepreneurs to drive company earnings higher while earning attractive returns on their investments.

Next, Domino's requires full commitment from its franchise operators, meaning that none of these franchise operators are allowed to partner with other competing brands to operate franchise restaurants on behalf of them. While this might raise concerns for a potential investor, this virtually ensures that entrepreneurs who are willing to partner with Domino's are committed to the growth of the company as their returns will purely depend on the success of their partnerships with Domino's.

Finally, Domino's provides comprehensive training to potential entrepreneurs who are willing to partner with the company, through its Franchise Management School. The training includes a 5-day franchise development program and a 4-day Pizza Prep School, in which, franchise operators get hands-on experience spanning across marketing, finance, and human resources management.

The unique franchise business model of Domino's is one of the factors that have helped the company build sustainable competitive advantages, and I expect this model will help Domino's stay ahead of competition for many years to come by partnering with serious entrepreneurs who share the same core values of Domino's, and more importantly, investors who have contributed to the growth of Domino's for several years before venturing into their own franchise restaurants.

Investments in technological initiatives will continue to yield results

Domino's continued to invest in improving its online ordering platform, which is paying off handsomely for the company. Over the years, Domino's has added features such as customer profiles, payment systems, and platform integrations to ensure the online ordering experience of a customer is seamless. For the fiscal year 2018, 65% of U.S. revenues came through digital sales whereas more than 50% of global revenues were earned through digital sales. This is a clear indication of the success Domino's is enjoying from the investments in improving the digital experience of customers.

Personalization features offered to customers through online platforms is one of the driving forces behind digital sales. Personalization is a secular trend seen across many industries and the fast food industry is one industry that benefits the most from this trend. Domino's identifies the tastes and preferences of customers by collecting relevant data, which helps them gain valuable insights as to what products need to be marketed for different customers. A personalized online ordering service helps customers place orders with a few clicks, which adds a high degree of convenience. This has been one of the primary reasons behind the growth of digital sales as well, which I expect to continue for many years.

Domino's has placed a special emphasis on improving the order placing experience of mobile customers as the company believes mobile orders will represent the bulk of digital sales in the future. Customers are able to earn points through the Domino's mobile application by simply scanning their pizzas. This innovative feature is enabled with the assistance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the company successfully completed the Points for Pies program in which customers were rewarded for eating pizzas from any restaurant chain. For each scan, customers could earn 10 points, and when accumulated points hit 60, Domino's gifted a medium two-topping pizza to customers. This innovative rewards program drove the consumer interest in the first quarter of this year, and the management expects to launch such innovative rewards programs to drive brand awareness higher in the future as well. The significant investments in technological initiatives are the cornerstones on which these innovative campaigns are being launched.

Dividends

Domino's shares yield 0.94% at the current market price, which doesn't come as a tantalizing income return for investors, but there is significant potential for the dividends to grow. Dividend per share has grown for 6 straight years, which reflects the success of business operations in the recent past.

The current dividend payout ratio of 27% is a reflection of the management policy to maintain a payout ratio of close to but below 30% over the last 6 years. Striking a balance between distributing wealth to shareholders and preserving cash to support investment operations is one of the key business strategies of the company at present.

During the last decade, free cash flow has grown at a slow but steady rate. Improving free cash flows is an early indication of the company's future ability to pay a higher dividend per share. Historically, Domino's has covered annual dividend distributions with free cash flow.

As growth prospects diminish for Domino's on a global basis, the company will probably allocate a higher amount of cash to distribute as dividends, and I am bullish on the company's ability to grow earnings and dividend distributions for many years to come.

At present, Domino's is investing in technological initiatives, which might keep capital expenditures at an elevated level for a couple more years but spending on technological initiatives will come down in a few years from now as the company fully establishes robust online purchasing platforms.

Capital expenditures

Valuation

The median analyst target price represents an upside of 11% from the current market price, while the lower end of the analyst estimates indicates a downside of 8%.

DPZ is currently trading at a forward P/E of 29, which is in line with the 5-year average of 29.65. As the company continues to earn economic profits and capture market share in key markets driven by the introduction of technologically advanced platforms to order pizza, investments in new stores, the expected growth of same-store sales, and the cost saving initiatives that would help expand profit margins in the future, I expect shares to gain momentum and multiples to expand further.

Considering the facts that shares are trading at the 5-year historical forward P/E multiple and close to the historical dividend yield, shares seem fairly valued at this point in time. Investors might want to wait for a better entry point to invest in Domino's, which might come quicker than expected if trade war-related concerns continue to exert pressure on capital market performance.

Risks & challenges

Despite Domino's being one of the few restaurants that can continue to earn attractive returns on capital during times of economic crises, as a restaurant chain, it is still susceptible to the cyclical nature of the economy. Therefore, investors should be mindful of a stronger than expected unemployment growth rate, and a drastic economic slowdown on a global basis. Both these developments will result in a lower than expected revenue growth for the company.

As a company that operates on an international basis, Domino's is vulnerable to the volatile economic growth conditions of emerging regions such as Asia. While the company banks on continued economic growth in Asia to drive company earnings higher, the ongoing geopolitical woes involving Asia might lead to a period in which Asian economies grow at a much slower rate than predicted by economists. Once again, this will hurt the growth prospects of the company.

Competition in the industry is expected to increase and reach new highs as many fast food chain operators are fighting for the same customers. This could lead to a price war in the future as well, which is not a favorable development for Domino's as profit margins will tend to remain under pressure in such a situation.

One of the pillars on which Domino's built a strong competitive advantage is the delivery network of the company. Other restaurant chains that did not have as effective a delivery network failed to come on top against Domino's, but the ground rules are finally changing. UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Zomato are making life a lot easier for competitors of Domino's as these companies provide hassle-free delivery solutions for restaurant chains. As an industry, this is one of the most notable developments but as an investor of Domino's, one should be keen on identifying any potential impairments to the brand value of Domino's. Understandably, this will lead to much lower earnings in the future.

Conclusion

Domino's has expanded at a stellar rate over the last decade, supported by various macro and microeconomic developments that were discussed in this article. There is little doubt about the company's ability to earn economic profits for many years to come, but the valuation multiples suggest investors have already reacted positively to the changes at Domino's and shares seem to be fairly valued. Investors should wait for a better opportunity to invest in the company.

