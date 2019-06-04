Believe It Or Not, BlackBerry Has A Checkmate Move Right Now

If Chinese telecom companies (especially Huawei) want to demonstrate they are trustable, adopting BlackDroid and becoming a BlackBerry regular customer could be the right thing to do.

Chinese companies (and BlackBerry) have a second option focused on independence and security, which is to adopt BlackBerry’s modification of Android, an OS occasionally referred to as “BlackDroid”.

BB10 was requested by a Chinese Telco consortium back in 2011, as the Chinese wanted to build a unique national wireless platform, but CEO Thorsten Heins shelved the plan.

BlackBerry could be the chief beneficiary of such a move, as it still owns the only reliable, fully developed, non-American OS for mobiles: BB10.

The China-US trade war could have a relatively unexpected development: the adoption by Chinese companies of a non-American OS for mobile devices.

As the famous Hungarian composer Franz Liszt once stated:

“Without imagination there is no art and neither science.”

Albert Einstein also repeatedly celebrated the importance of imagination for scientists. It seems just as obvious that these maxims apply in equal measure to the business world. At the end of the day, the most creative businessmen are also the most successful ones.

Huawei officers and Chinese strategists will need a considerable amount of imagination to exit the “cul de sac” in which they find themselves at the present moment.

No matter who is right or what anyone’s opinion may be about the trade war being waged by the US administration against China, the basic fact is that Huawei and other Chinese telecommunication companies are now or could be soon added to the black list of the US Department of Commerce’s BIS. The implications are enormous: without their American suppliers, Chinese giants will soon be forced to find reasonable alternatives if they want to maintain their status in a variety of global enterprises.

While hardware suppliers should be easier to replace, the loss of key software components represents a very serious threat. If (or when) Alphabet (NYSE: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will be ordered to permanently cease providing updates to Huawei devices, the Chinese company could face a sudden massive decline of its worldwide business. In China, the situation will likely be different, because Huawei and others use their own applications and social media sites. Moreover, Android is an open source app which every company can develop by itself. Huawei, for instance, uses its own Android based OS: EMUI.

Not surprisingly, there are rumors of a new OS “made in China” by Huawei, although this doesn’t appear to present a real solution, as most of the applications used by people outside of China have been developed by Americans. These extremely popular apps (from Instagram to Candy Crush) would very likely have serious reliability problems on a non-Android or non-iOS platform, or they would simply not be allowed or supported by their developers on a new Chinese OS.

It’s worth mentioning that the problem concerns not just Huawei, but basically all companies which rely on American software suppliers, as the Chinese companies can be added literally overnight to the black list. ZTE Corporation (OTCPK:ZTCOF), for example, was subjected to a similar ban last year with disastrous consequences.

BlackBerry’s opportunity

John Chen's strategical shift has been pivoted on security, which is, in his words, the company’s DNA. BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is now one of the most trustable private entities when security and privacy are concerned. It is a regular supplier to NATO and various governmental agencies, all G7 governments, and the majority of countries in the G20.

Unfortunately, security and privacy are not the main concerns of the vast majority of retail consumers nowadays, which is one of the main reasons why BlackBerry wasn’t able to reach a large audience with either its BB10 or BlackDroid mobile phones. That failure led BlackBerry to outsource BlackDroid to companies more exclusively devoted to handset manufacturing. John Chen has made a variety of deals, where certain companies such as TCL Corp (CHINA:CH) produce branded BlackBerry devices running on Android, and where others such as Punkt and NTD use “BlackBerry Secure” on non-branded devices. BB, meanwhile, has returned its main focus to the running of a software and IP-focused B2B business.

Yet, if you have a security concern as a corporation or individual, BB is one of your top choices.

But, wait: is it not exactly security (and trust) that constitutes the main problem Chinese tech companies have to face right now? Surely, it is worth imagining what might happen if Huawei’s officials came out and said:

“We decided to rely on the same supplier of the US government for the security of all our software and manufacturing processes. All the devices we sell are BlackBerry secured!”

Imagine the many consequences of such an announcement like that. How could anyone keep on pushing the Trump narrative at that point? How could the US justify the ban of products which use the same security standards adopted by Washington?

More specifically, how can BB materially help Huawei to gain trust? First of all, with its OS for mobiles.

BB10, as my readers probably know, is the only reliable non-American OS for mobiles in use at the present time. It is also inarguably the safest and most trusted OS in the market.

BB10 is very well known by the Chinese who, back in 2011, invited BB’s co-CEO J. Balsillie to form a China-backed joint venture to provide a wireless network system in Asia. The following excerpt is taken from the book, Losing the Signal:

"In the summer of 2010, RIM's chairwoman Barbara Stymiest and then co-chief executive officer Jim Balsillie approached the state-owned fund China Investment Corp. (CIC) with an overture to form a joint venture. According to people familiar with the discussions, Mr. Balsillie and CIC reached a preliminary understanding in 2011. Under the plan, Beijing agreed to approve RIM as the official supplier of wireless operating systems in China, one of the world's biggest and fastest growing mobile markets that was virtually closed to foreign competitors. A new China-based company would be formed and owned by CIC, RIM and a handful of Chinese mobile phone makers. The venture would sell Chinese-made phones which, under a licensing agreement, would operate on RIM's core software. "Beijing was very keen to do this deal," said one person involved in the talks. Mr. Balsillie championed the venture as a lucrative window into the tightly controlled Chinese market. But according to insiders, RIM co-CEO Mike Lazaridis and a number of directors worried the plan would distract the company from its core focus on launching a new smartphone, the BlackBerry 10. While RIM's executives debated the China strategy internally for nearly two years, its potential Asian partners were left in the dark. "We heard nothing. The whole thing just frittered away," said one person close to the Chinese partners. Shortly after Thorsten Heins was appointed RIM's CEO in 2013, the China plan was shelved. Mr. Heins declined in a statement to discuss the abandoned venture."

One might argue that the joint deal between RIM and the Chinese government originated with a plan for BBOS, not BB10, but it is obvious that Balsillie and Beijing would also have been in conversation about the latter, given that BB had begun talking as early as 2010 about its plans to switch from BBOS to “BBX” (based on QNX) as it was originally called.

BB10 is now approaching the end of its development and updates, and it is highly improbable BB will change their plans, unless of course a Chinese giant should officially ask and pay for an extension. Meanwhile, BB provides monthly adjustments and patches to secure the Android based operating system of its licensed phones, chiefly commercialized in China, Europe and the US by the Chinese company TCL. BB continuously improves the security of the OS in its licensed Android devices, just as it did with its own Android smartphones, beginning with the PRIV. BlackDroid phones can run "full Android" while putting up a Chinese wall (so to speak) against root access. To date, not a single hacker, as far as I can tell after a thorough scouring of the internet, has ever been able to root a BB-branded smartphone.

BB10 introduced the ability to securely run Android apps and to install any APK file. This result was mostly achieved through the so-called Hardware Root of Trust (see the illustration below). BB has also enjoyed a long partnership with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) since 2014 to provide end-to-end security for Android devices. The collaboration has produced many fruits for both companies, including a Secusmart-secured tablet, joint development of a WorkLife application allowing dual identity (corporate and personal) on smartphones, and highest security gradings for software and devices for both companies with the American government.

BlackBerry Root of Trust. Source: BlackBerry.com

It’s also worth mentioning that BB offers its Hardware Root of Trust as a service to its clients. The company, in fact, provides a remote and secure workstation - connected to the BlackBerry Network Operations Center (NOC) - that will provision and assign secure tokens and certificates.

Conclusions and takeaway for investors

The so-called trade war is dominating the business media these days.

Investors are trying to understand which stocks could benefit or lose the most from a new economic cold war.

BlackBerry is one potential candidate for a positive boost, given that the main focuses of economic warfare today are software, security, and inviolable intellectual property.

BlackBerry can play a key role in solving a number of the tensions between China and the West. Specifically, the company can solve several key problems that Chinese companies are facing now, as they are accused of being unreliable, deploying back-doors in their software, and copying intellectual property instead of innovating their own.

In fact, BlackBerry has a solid reputation among all the main western governments, supplying software not just when these governments are working together but also when they wish to keep their communications private from each other. The Chinese government and its national champions in technology (e.g. Huawei) could avoid a lot of headaches by partnering with BlackBerry.

At this stage, of course, these are just imaginative speculations. However, they’re also fully plausible, especially in today’s conflict-filled environment, where key players might be motivated to look for solutions well outside of the usual boxes. The biggest boxes right now are Android and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), who enjoy a duopoly in the realms of smartphone OS and application stores.

It may be far too late, but imagine what could have been the case had Chinese champions been given the green light to develop BB10 back in 2011. Cut to the present moment, and imagine the consequences if Huawei formed a new partnership with BB for its BlackDroid skin of Android. That would keep China inside of the Android box, but it could also be an effective counter-punch against President Trump’s attempts to cut the big Chinese companies down to size.

Although the chances of these developments may seem small at the moment, the probabilities anyway keep on growing, as negotiations between China and the United States remain unresolved and relations between them deteriorate.

It goes without saying: if BB really becomes the software sponsor of the Chinese telecommunications giants in the West, the Canadian company's evaluations would suddenly skyrocket. Therefore, investors should buy BB shares now, as long as they are cheap.

After all, issues such as privacy and the use of customers' personal data are becoming increasingly important. One doesn't need the crystal ball to predict that regulators will be more and more vigilant to check for abuses by dominant players.

If you buy BB now, you acquire a company in a good financial shape, with basically no debt and a big sponsorship by a well-known Canadian financial conglomerate: Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF), which could borrow (if needed) a lot of cash at a discounted price, in order to boost its investment in the security firm.

BlackBerry is trading at a price to book value of about 1.7 at the moment, far below the average of similar companies. The P/B of the PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK), for example, is 3.4.

Moreover, BB has a large collection of tech patents (more than 35,000) whose estimated value probably exceeds the intangibles’ asset value reported in the company’s balance sheet. Those patents already produce a considerable income and are, of course, an important part of BB’s turnaround journey.

With a total capitalization of slightly more than $4B, BB also represents a buyout target for the US tech giants, which are currently being challenged by a mounting wave of privacy and security concerns.

Note: I’d like to personally thank SA member “Yasch22” for the great help he gave me with the concept of this article as well its editing process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.