What Is Next After Nutanix Plunged Over 20%

Shares of Nutanix plunged over 20% in the last week after its earnings report.

Investors reacted badly when Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) reported weak third-quarter results that missed consensus estimates. This is the second consecutive quarterly report that, despite operating in the fast-growing cloud and datacenter sector, confirms the business faces plenty of headwinds. With Nutanix stock at the risk of breaching 52-week lows, should technology investors bottom-fish at these levels?

Nutanix closed a number of big deals with customers in the quarter, but it was not enough to beat consensus revenue estimates. Revenue barely changed from last year, falling 0.6% to $287.62 million in the quarter. It lost $1.15 a share on a GAAP basis and lost $0.56 a share (non-GAAP). Markets are unwilling to patiently wait for the company's long-term growth story to play out. As sales transition from hardware and towards software, whose contract is shorter and dollar value is smaller, investors are selling first and asking questions later.

Source: Nutanix

Though the shorter subscription contract length lessens the revenue per customer, the high margin subscription revenue growth of 110%, to $168 million, should continue growing in the quarters ahead. Subscriptions accounted for 65% of its billings, up from 41%. The demand to move to a hybrid cloud will give Nutanix more predictable revenue over time. Throughout the life of the contract, customers may buy other offerings.

The shift to a subscription model will raise the revenue deferral rate, hurting upfront quarterly revenue recognition. This is also having a negative impact on sales. The company said:

The selling impact has the potential to slow down and extend sales cycles as the Nutanix sales rep, the channel rep, the disty [ph] and the Nutanix customer all must become educated on the benefits of this new licensing methodology versus the prior life of device licensing structure.

Source: SA Transcript

Nutanix forecast subscriptions accounting for over $80 of billings within two years (CY 2021):

Source: Nutanix

Given the historically steady growth in subscriptions, this target mix is achievable. What investors should demand over the next two quarters is the company winning bigger contracts. This would reverse the negative free cash flow of $59 million in Q3 and bring the company to profitability.

Investors holding Adobe Systems (ADBE) or Autodesk (ADSK) will have seen this story before. Revenue growth rates lag for several quarters before re-accelerating. Although Nutanix does not have the massive install base that Adobe and Autodesk enjoy, the customer shift to subscriptions will increase profit margins. Yet the near-term trade-off is unpredictable quarterly revenues and uneven top-line strength. Strategically, investors could write calls or sell puts to harvest the elevated near-term volatility in the stock. As the stock price settles, investors will have a lower average cost base with the plan of holding the stock for at least a year.

Nutanix Outlook for Fourth Quarter

Nutanix forecast fourth-quarter billings between $350 million and $380 million, revenue between $280 million and $310 million, and gross margin of 77%. To accelerate the subscription growth, the company added over 50 sales reps in the third quarter. If effective, the newly added staff, along with new leadership, will help the company work through the subscription transition and the pipeline. The new leadership will not reverse the fourth quarter underperformance but should start to pay off after that.

With the stock down over 20% in the last week to price in execution risks, investors could speculate that the weakness ahead is priced in.

Valuation and Your Takeaway

Per simplywall.st, Nutanix shares have an intrinsic value based on the future cash flow of $45.68.

This is above the $39 average price target Wall Street analysts have on the stock (per TipRanks). Investors seeking a greater discount to account for further potential downside risks ahead could wait for another sell-off. The stock is at risk of falling to $23-25. This would price in Nutanix facing delays from big customer orders and sales staff taking longer than normal to drive sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.