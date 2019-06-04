Can Reduced Expectations And A New Product Rebuild Inogen's Premium?

I'm concerned about the real size of the potential market, as not all patients will have the means to buy their own POCs and B2B/rental revenue is lower-margin.

Inogen has corrected sharply off its fall 2018 peak as small/mid-cap med-tech valuation premiums have fallen and growth expectations for the company have come down.

Hyper-growth med-tech valuation exists in its own parallel dimension, and it’s a place where I rarely venture with my own money. To that end, I wasn’t excited about the premium the market was giving Inogen (INGN) a year ago and I haven’t seen much reason to write about it since then. In that time, though, the shares shot up more than 75% before starting a fall that has seen the shares lose more than 80% of their value.

I didn’t think the shares deserved to be trading at $160+ back in May of 2018, let alone nearly $290, but I also don’t think the mid-$60’s is fair now. While I’m not crazy about Inogen’s direct-to-consumer model, the reality is that working through home/direct medical equipment vendors isn’t any easier and there’s a definite market for portable oxygen concentrators given the limitations of air tanks. I do believe competitors like Philips (PHG) and ResMed (RMD) constitute a longer-term threat, but I also believe Inogen can lose some market share and still generate long-term revenue growth in the double-digits and high-teens FCF margins. It’s going to take time for Inogen to win back investor interest, but a new product launch and improved rep productivity should drive improved results from here.

The Big Reset

Almost every hyper-growth med-tech faces a day of reckoning where not only can it no longer outgrow expectations and raise guidance quarter after quarter, but it actually has to deliver a painful reset. That happened to Inogen in the first quarter, when management basically just met revenue expectations and guided the full year revenue number down by about 6%.

Following in the wake of a significant revision to the underlying market growth rate (from the high single-digits to the low single-digits), growth investors bailed out and some sell-side analysts freaked out. After first quarter earnings, JPMorgan’s analyst lowered his rating to Neutral from Overweight and dropped his fair value by more than $100 (from $175 to $72); I can almost imagine an analyst-shaped hole in the wall as he fled the story.

In any case, the first quarter was disappointing. Revenue increased 14%, the first sub-20% growth rate since the second quarter of 2017, with direct sales up 15% on 11% volume growth. DTC sales led the way with 36% growth (to $39 million, or about 43% of total sales), while U.S. business-to-business sales dropped 7% (to $26 million) as a large national provider cut back on purchases. International B2B rose 17% (to $20M), while rental decreased less than 2% to a little more than $5 million.

Gross margin still improved, up 150bp, and came in slightly better than expected. Operating income, though, fell 44% and missed expectations by more than 20%, and operating margin was more than cut in half, as SG&A expense leapt 56%, driven in part by last year’s hiring binge of new reps (Inogen’s rep count increased more than 70% last year).

Between lower market growth and lower than expected productivity from the new reps, management lowered expectations for full-year revenue by $25M (about 6% at the midpoint), though growth should still come in at a mid-teens rate. Management also walked back guidance for double-digit growth in sales reps, as it seems the company needs to spend more time training the ones it has.

All In All, Not Exactly A Disaster … And Some Help Should Be On The Way

As far as “big resets” go, if this all there is for Inogen, it’s not so bad really. Expectations for 2019 revenue are still higher now than they were a year ago, so I don’t think you can say the business/model has collapsed.

Moreover, Inogen should be getting a boost from the launch of its newest product – the G5. I wouldn’t say the G5 is a big leap forward, but it is a solid incremental product. This POC has a meaningfully higher flow rate (1,260 ml/min) than either G4 (1,050) or G3 (640) and a better battery life (6.5 hrs versus <3 hours and 4.5 hours). At a little under 5 lbs, the G5 is heavier than the G4, but on par with the G3. The noise output is a little disappointing, as it produces about the same amount of noise (in decibels) as the G4 and G3. Management has bumped the price, though, with a minimum advertised price of $2,955 versus $2,300 for the G4 and a realized ASP of $1,683 in the first quarter (which includes lower-priced sales to equipment providers).

Inogen may also get a modest longer-term boost from new CMS rules regarding oxygen therapy, including a new rule that allows any enrolled DME to walk away from (or accept) Medicare patients. Given the difference in cost structures between POCs and tanks, we may see more companies stepping in to offer POCs, at least in some markets/territories, but that’s far from certain, and high upfront costs remain an issue for HMEs/DMEs, particularly those with established tank delivery infrastructures.

Ample Risks Remain

Inogen is hardly free money. Although there are significant advantages to POCs over traditional portable oxygen therapy, the frank reality of the oxygen market is that reimbursement sucks and it’s not getting any better. Because of that, many of Inogen’s customers actually choose to pay out of pocket and buy a POC from Inogen rather than work with/through Medicare. Unfortunately, we’re also talking about a client population that often has limited economic means and I think there is a legitimate concern that Inogen has burned through a meaningful portion of the customer base that has the discretionary/disposable income to buy a POC.

Inogen’s model is also going to remain controversial. Following in the steps of an author of a short report issued on Inogen in the summer of 2018, I’ve made a few calls to Inogen to “test” their customer service (and, learning from that analyst, I didn’t use my actual cell phone to do it…). To call the reps “tenacious” would be an understatement, and the most recent call (February) had me talking to a rep that seemed a lot less comfortable with the process and less informed/polished than the prior calls. How much this model really matters is an open question – DTC sales of medical products can be distasteful, but there’s nothing inherently wrong with it, and I think Inogen knows better than to cross certain lines with their practices.

I continue to believe competition is a meaningful threat to Inogen over the longer term. Neither Respironics (SimplyGo Mini) nor ResMed (Mobi) have an Inogen-killer, but Inogen doesn’t spend much on R&D and I don’t think there’s anything fundamentally irreplaceable about their approach – they’ve built a better mousetrap, but Philips and ResMed have a large number of engineers on hand and I don’t know if the engineering/product design edge that they’ve established will prove durable.

The Outlook

I think the bear-case scenario for Inogen from an operating perspective is that their DTC sales approach has already harvested a meaningful percentage of the eligible patient population – older people who need oxygen therapy and who have the resources to buy a POC out of pocket. If that’s the case, DTC growth could slow from here and Inogen may have to turn more toward lower-margin B2B sales and rentals.

I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth of more than 10%, but I have pulled in my revenue estimates due to expectations of slower market growth, more competition, and a higher long-term mix of rentals and B2B sales than my prior model. With lower revenue and a less lucrative mix comes a slower ramp in operating leverage and FCF, but I still expect high teens FCF margins over time if Inogen can stay on a runway toward $800 million-plus in revenue 2025 and beyond.

Valuation wasn’t easy before and it’s not any simpler now. If Inogen can generate annualized revenue growth of 10% over the next decade and achieve high teens FCF margins, a fair value in the $70’s is still viable. Growth med-tech is more typically valued by multiples driven by growth rates; the mid-teens growth I expect for 2019-2021 would typically command a 6x revenue multiple, which in turn would drive a fair value of over $120.

The Bottom Line

Inogen needs some beat and raise quarters before investors are going to be willing to bid the shares up to anything close to $120 again, but I don’t yet believe the business is broken. I would note, though, that small/mid-cap med-tech valuations were at a decade-plus peak in the summer/fall of 2018 and have since corrected back to around the long-term averages – I wouldn’t take a reinflation of sector multiples back to record highs as a given.

If management can drive better rep productivity and leverage this new product launch, 2019 could be better than expected. Underlying that, POCs remain a better option for people on oxygen therapy and the market remains significantly underpenetrated, even if Philips and ResMed are stepping up their game. Still, this remains a stock with above-average risks, so this is not a name for the faint of heart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.