Wait For The Fed To Start The Rate Cutting Cycle

This correction will end when the Fed capitulates and starts the ratting cut cycle. Expect the trade war tension to ease after Fed capitulation.

The trade war will lead to an expectation of a slow down in economy, which would then give Fed the excuse to start the rate cutting cycle.

The market bottomed in December when Fed signaled a pause in rate increases and a slow down in asset reduction.

In late 2018, the financial markets have been in turmoil caused by 4 rate hikes in 2018, prospects of additional hikes in 2019 and a $50B monthly balance sheet reduction.

In response to turmoil in financial markets and pressure from President, on Jan. 4, at the annual AEA meeting in Atlanta, Powell, signaled that the Fed "will be patient" with monetary policy as it watches how the U.S. economy performs, and the central bank “wouldn’t hesitate” to adjust how quickly it lets its balance sheet shrink if it starts to cause problems in financial markets".

The financial market took off and both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P500 hit new all-time highs in April.

The President has been pressuring the Fed for a rate cut, obviously to goose the economy and improve the odds of a victory in 2020 elections. The President has been demanding looser monetary policy and rate cut since late 2018, and pressuring Fed in various ways to deliver a rate cut since late last year.

The day before Fed rate announcement in May, the President citing low inflation, suggested that a 1% rate cut would be in order.

The next day on May 1st, during a news conference after the central bank’s policy meeting, Powell said “We do think our policy stance is appropriate right now. We don’t see a strong case for moving in either direction”, that the Federal Reserve feels comfortable with current policy and is likely to keep interest rates steady for an extended period of time.

Obviously the President can't wait for a "an extended period of time" to get the at-least 1% rate cut. The Fed needed a reason for starting the rate cutting cycle.

The tariff War went into high gear in May, the President increased the tariffs on $200 billion of U.S. imports from China to 25 percent beginning May 10. In retaliation China increased tariffs on 60B imports from US, and immediately the U.S. responded by placed Huawei, on export Blacklist.

The Tariff Man is not finished, on May 30th, the President tweeted: "On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,...". In a presidential statement that followed, he said that tariffs would be raised to 10 percent on July 1 “if the crisis persists,” and then by an additional 5 percent each month for three months. They would remain at 25 percent until Mexico acted, he said.

Well the markets have been on a correction since the escalation of tariff war started in May and both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P500 broke below and closed below their 200-day moving averages.

This escalation of trade war will lead to an expectation of a slow down in Economy, which will give the Fed the reason needed to start the rate cutting cycle.

This correction will end, and the bull market will resume, when the Fed capitulates and starts the rate cutting cycle. Expect the trade war tensions to ease after the Fed capitulates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.