Google: Justice Department Probe Is The Just The Beginning, Time To Sell

Americans have always been skeptical of entities with significant power. Whether we are talking about Kings in the 18th century or more recent monopolies like standard oil, the United States was founded on a healthy skepticism towards entities perceived to have too much power.

Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the parent company of Google, is the most powerful company in the world today. This corporate giant has nearly 90% of the search engine market in the US, and Google has nearly 90% of the search engine market worldwide as well. Google is a nearly $700 billion company that has access to more information about individuals worldwide than any company anywhere in history.

Alphabet's stock has had a strong run over the last decade as the company has grown significantly over recent years, but the stock has struggled recently.

Despite Google's strong recent run, the company faces significant challenges moving forward. The recently announced Department of Justice probe into anti-competitive practices by Google is likely just the beginning of a number of investigations and potential lawsuits into this search engine giant's activities. The reality is the EU and other governments around the world have already taken strong action against Google, and this is likely just the beginning in the US. Google faces significant added political and legal risk moving forward, and the stock should be sold since added risks outweigh current positives.

The recently announced probe of Google by the Justice Department and big tech is not a coincidence. William Barr just took over as attorney general, and he's been much more willing than previous attorney generals to cater to the President's interests. Even a number of more moderate to conservative pundits like Chris Wallace and the Nation have suggested that Barr is acting more like Trump's personal attorney. The reality is that the Justice Department has always been highly political as well, as we've seen over the years, and the fact the Department is acting more in line with Trump's wishes should not be surprising. Trump has always disliked Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos, and Google is widely thought to censor information that favors conservatives or leaders like Trump. Trump has specifically talked about Google censoring him in tweets.

This Justice Department investigation and likely further investigation into Google and big tech should impact Google's earnings in several ways.

First, the Justice Department has already been gathering information about Google for some time because of past acquisitions the company has made, and Google uses already been found to use anti-competitive practices to favor certain websites and advertisers. The EU fined Google nearly $3 billion for favoring the company's shopping services in 2017. Google was also fined $1.7 billion in Europe for blocking rivals ads on publisher search results. Google has also recently faced smaller fines in countries like India where the company was recently fined $21 million for engaging in what was referred to as search bias.

If Google has to change how the company's search engine and advertising displays are run, this could significantly impact the company's advertising business. A fine against Google in the US would also likely deter certain competitors from advertising as much on Google. Given the size of Google's advertising business in the US, the fines that Google could face in this country will likely significantly exceed what Google paid in Europe.

Google may also be required to divest from certain business or break parts of the company up. Google controls nearly 90% of the search engine business in the US and worldwide and, well, there is no evidence that consumers are being significantly impacted by Google's corporate practices; many advertisers, such as small businesses, are paying enormous fees to advertise on Google's platform. Given Google's overwhelming market position and the company's already documented abuses in Europe and elsewhere, the Justice Department could easily recommend an at least partial divestiture plan for Google's core advertising business. Google has invested heavily in areas like AI, but the company's core remains the advertising business in North America and Europe.

As I wrote in my previous article on Alphabet, Google core advertising business is already showing signs of slowing. Google's ad growth has slowed the most the company has seen since 2016. The company has seen click rates and the cost per click decline over the last several quarters. Google saw click rates on ads drop 29% year-over-year. Google traffic acquisition costs have also risen to over $20 billion or nearly a fifth of overall advertising revenue. Even if the Justice Department doesn't force Google to sell-off parts of the company's business, fines and limits on the company's business practices remain likely after what we've seen in the EU.

Google currently trades at nearly 24x current year estimates for earnings of $46.38 a share but increased political and legal risk along with a slowing growth rate could cause significant multiple retractions. If Google's growth rate slows even moderately and the company faces significant fines, the company could trade at around 18-19x forward earnings estimates or around $900-950 a share. Nearly every analyst who covers Alphabet has the company as buy rated despite the slowing growth rate and additional legal risks the company faces moving forward. Progressive politicians on the left such as Warren have come out against Google as well, and that could create added political risk moving forward if Sanders or Warren is the Democratic nominee.

Even though some analysts are dismissing the recent Justice Department probe as likely to take many years, the reality is that the Justice Department has been gathering information on Google for some time. Given the actions by EU and other regulators against Google over the last decade, this Justice Department probe should not be seen as surprising or insignificant. Google is the most powerful company in the world, and the Justice Department can already look at prior probes into the company's actions in Europe and elsewhere to gather information. Even if the Justice Department doesn't force Google to split up the company's slowing advertising business, fines and limits on Google's business practices in the US should significantly impact the company's earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.