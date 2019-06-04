NuVista Energy: The Market Overreacted

Compared to its close competitors, the valuation is cheap.

Despite reasonable leverage, strong hedges, and low costs, the stock price dropped almost 30% since the beginning of the year.

NuVista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF) released strong Q1 earnings and confirmed the 2019 guidance. The debt level is still reasonable and management built strong hedging for the rest of the year.

But, because of the lower NGL prices, the stock price dropped almost 30% since the beginning of the year.

The market values the company at a discount to my fair value estimate. Also, the valuation is low compared to some of its close competitors. Taking into account the reasonable debt, the low costs, and the strong hedges, the market is overreacting.

Image source: NuVista Energy

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1 Results

Production increased by 21% year-over-year due to the Pipestone acquisition. And with the focus on the liquids-rich Montney area, NGL production increased by 71%.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Compared to last year, gas prices increased while oil prices dropped. NGL prices dropped even further than oil prices.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

NuVista didn't provide the details of the benchmark pricing for NGL components, but we can get this information from other producers. For instance, the table below from Kelt Exploration shows the strong decrease of butane and propane prices.

Source: Kelt Exploration Q1 2019 MD&A

NuVista is exposed to the lower ethane, butane, and propane prices. The company didn't disclose any pentane production.

Last month, Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) discussed the reasons for this NGL pricing environment:

"Condensate, Pentane, Butane and Propane have typically been the NGLs of choice to help supplement our natural gas revenues when gas prices are down. Now with a glut of Butane that needs to clear the market, we are down to three in the short term (Butane will be back by fall). The Propane market anxiously awaits Altagas’ new Ridley Island export terminal to put a bite in Propane supply and help lift prices, so really for right now, we’re down to two products: Condensate and Pentane." - Source: Peyto President report May 2019

Thus, despite a 71% increase in NGL production volume, revenue from NGL increased only 9%. Total revenue still mostly depends on condensate, oil, and gas prices.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

About gas, the company is still avoiding AECO prices with marketing diversification to some U.S. hubs.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Source: Presentation May 2019

For the rest of the year, only 15% of the total gas production will be exposed to AECO spot prices. More than half of the gas production is hedged and the rest is sold to U.S. gas hubs at spot prices.

Source: Presentation May 2019

Management was also prudent with oil hedges as 62% of the estimated liquids production for the rest of 2019 is hedged at prices indicated in the graph below.

Source: Presentation May 2019

Due to the lower production compared to the previous quarter, per-unit costs slightly increased. But the company is still a low-cost operator.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Compared to some other Canadian producers with similar oil and gas ratios, total costs were the lowest at C$26.88/boe. With a realized price of C$34.67 after hedges, NuVista generated a total netback of C$7.79/boe.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The capital program at C$96.58 million exceeded the adjusted funds flow of C$71.65 million.

Thus, net debt increased to C$549.1 million from C$511.4 million at the end of 2018. But management confirmed the 2019 capital program would match the expected adjusted funds flow in the range of C$300 million to C$325 million.

Despite the increase of the net debt and thanks to the higher production, the net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow stays reasonable. This debt ratio decreased from 2.0x at the end of last year to 1.9x.

Also, in contrast with many Canadian producers, the credit facility borrowing base increased from C$450 million to C$500 million due to the higher value of producing reserves.

A discount to its peers

Despite the 32.91% increase of the Canadian Crude Index since the beginning of the year, NuVista's stock price dropped 28.68%.

Data by YCharts

A part of the drop can be explained by the lower NGL prices I described above. But Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF) and Kelt Exploration (OTC:KELTF) produce a similar portion of NGL. Yet, Kelt Exploration's stock price declined only 6.03% and Paramount Resources' stock price even increased by 1.11%.

The gap actually widened over the last month. Without any specific news, NuVista's stock price declined faster than its competitors.

Despite a higher total netback, NuVista's flowing barrel valuation is similar to Paramount Resources' valuation.

Source: Author, based on company reports

At the beginning of April, my article about Paramount Resources showed a much higher difference between the flowing barrel valuation of both producers.

The market values Kelt Exploration at a premium. But the higher total netback Kelt generated during Q1 is due to temporary high prices at some U.S. gas hubs. I expect NuVista and Kelt to generate similar total netbacks in the future. Thus, NuVista's lower flowing barrel valuation compared to Kelt Exploration doesn't seem justified.

Also, taking into account PDP, proved, and 2P reserves, the market values NuVista's reserves at a discount compared to Kelt Exploration and Paramount Resources.

Source: Author, based on company reports

From the intrinsic valuation perspective also, NuVista looks attractive. I assume the company will generate a total netback of C$6/boe over the long term, which is below the Q1 total netback of C$7.1/boe. I apply a 12x multiple to the corresponding profits with a flat production.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Based on these assumptions, the market offers a 51% to my fair value estimate. The discount is interesting as, with a reasonable debt and a strong hedging position, the company isn't under short-term pressure of low oil and gas prices.

Conclusion

NuVista Energy generated a strong total netback above C$7 during Q1. Also, management confirmed the goal of growing production while matching capex with adjusted funds flow.

Yet, despite the strong results and the prudent hedging position, the market values the company at a discount compared to its peers. Over the last few weeks, the valuation gap between NuVista and some similar producers like Paramount Resources and Kelt Exploration widened.

With reasonable leverage and low-cost structure, the market overreaction creates an interesting opportunity to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.