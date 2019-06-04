Apart From Valuation, It's Hard To Find Fault With CyberArk

I've written rather positively about the quality of CyberArk (CYBR) and its growth opportunity before, and that's not going to change here - I continue to believe that CyberArk is an early leader in an exciting growth sector within security (privileged access management) and that it has a large and growing addressable market in front of it. The hang-up I have today is that valuations in software overall, and security, in particular, are pretty high relative to long-term norms. I'd love to own CyberArk at the right price, and I admit that even I'm tempted to throw caution to the wind and just own it, but chasing elevated valuations carries more risk than I need in my portfolio.

Looking Back At Another Strong Quarter

CyberArk's mid-May results left little for the nitpickers, as the company beat comfortably at the top line and all the way through to the EPS line, including a large operating margin beat. Sales in Europe were a little less impressive I'll grant, and many companies (outside tech) have warned about slowing trends in Europe, but there were also some more challenging comps in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 34% in the first quarter, propelled by 33% growth in licensing and 34% growth in maintenance. While new business wins seem to be holding more or less steady within the mix, deal size is starting to pick up. PAM continues to generate about 80% of the license revenue, while Application Access Manager (a unified product combining Conjur and Application Identity Manager) contributed 10%.

Gross margin improved 150bp year over year (and shrank 160 bp qoq), beating expectations by more than a point. On the expense items, G&A spending came in lower than expected, while R&D and S&M were basically in line. Running better-than-expected revenue through lower-than-expected operating expenses had a very healthy impact on margin, with operating income more than doubling from the year-ago period (non-GAAP) and margin expanding by almost nine points; operating income beat expectations by 32%, while margin beat by almost six points.

Better still, billings and deferred revenue both support the idea that the business continues to build. Using billings as a sort of book-to-bill proxy has its issues (but the Street does it anyway…), but 37% billings growth exceeded expectations, as did 43% deferred revenue growth.

Competitors Still In Flux

As I mentioned in my last piece on CyberArk, the company is benefiting not only from growing awareness of the importance of access/identity management and growing adoption but also distractions at many of its competitors.

Broadcom (AVGO) is managing CA for growth and has been less active in the PAM market. Dell (DELL), too, has reportedly been showing up less on a head-to-head basis with CyberArk, while BeyondTrust is still in the process of integrating a series of deals. With less focused/committed rivals, CyberArk is making hay.

Although larger enterprises will continue to be the prime addressable market for CyberArk for some time, the company is starting to push harder for middle-market business, including developing its own dedicated sales team for this market. This effort will put CyberArk into competition with Thycotic more often, but I certainly don't see that as a reason not to address that market opportunity more aggressively.

Growing Opportunities, But Steeper Expectations

While CyberArk is an early leader in the PAM space, the market is growing rapidly and is still significantly under-penetrated. The problem is in quantifying that. I've seen addressable market estimates ranging from $1.4 billion to over $5 billion (for 2018). Most sell-side analysts and third-party research firms estimate that CyberArk has market share somewhere in the mid-20%s to mid-30%s. If that's accurate, the actual market (that is, companies actually paying for PAM licenses) was somewhere in the neighborhood of $1 billion in 2018, growing more than 20% a year. I believe that is at least approximately right, and I think the real market opportunity if PAM catches on like other security offerings is less than 20% penetrated today.

The biggest problem, other than the likelihood that CyberArk will someday have a sales execution stumble (pretty much everybody does, sooner or later, in this sector) is the level of expectations in the market. Software stocks, in general, and security stocks with them, are at historically high valuation levels. Average forward EV/sales multiples have expanded about 2.5x in the last 18 months, with only a couple of percentage points increase in growth and/or margin expectations (revenue growth and margins tend to drive software stock multiples). CyberArk is quite highly valued relative to historical norms, and only a very small handful of security software stocks trade below medium-term norms (SailPoint (SAIL), Symantec (SYMC), and Carbon Black (CBLK) are on that list).

The Outlook

I'm reluctant to give full credit for CyberArk's margin beat in the first quarter; it was a great performance, but I'm not ready to just assume that's anything like the new normal. Still, it does point to potential longer-term upside in margins and FCF as the business scales up over time, particularly if offerings like Application Access Manager and Endpoint Privilege Manager can grow from here (expanding share-of-wallet with existing customers should be good for margins). For now, though, I continue to expect long-term revenue growth in the mid-teens (around 16%), and free cash flow growth above 20%, with near-term operating margins (non-GAAP) rising from the mid-20%'s to the mid-to-high 20%'s.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and growth/margin-driven EV/revenue, I believe fair value for CyberArk is a bit above $100 now. The shares, though, trade closer above $120 and have traded close to $140 recently. I'd likely let it ride if I already owned CyberArk shares, or at least would be inclined to use trailing stops, but I'm not going to chase the shares here - given what I believe to be an excessively high overall valuation for software in the market now, I'd rather wait in the hope of a pullback and take my chances with missing out.

