Apple: Nothing To See Here

Last week, I discussed the importance of WWDC for technology giant Apple (AAPL). For those not aware, this is the annual developer's conference where the company primarily unveils its newest operating systems, but sometimes also shows off some new hardware. On Monday, the keynote was delivered, but there really weren't any surprises. Unfortunately, the stock sold off on the day, mostly because of another negative headline.

Let me start with the one major hardware announcement that Apple did make, and that's the new Mac Pro that has been in the works for a number of years. The machine that will come later this fall is an absolute beast, featuring some ridiculous specifications, but as the article linked below details, it won't be cheap. With a starting price just under $6,000, the average consumer likely won't be purchasing one, and a top of the line version will go well into five figures. That obviously will help average selling prices, although Apple probably won't sell enough to make a major difference.

(Source: Verge article, seen here)

Of course, the main point of WWDC week is software, and Apple showed off the new operating systems for its various devices. While you can read about most of the major developments here, I'll provide one key takeaway for each of the four major lines:

For the iPhone: iOS 13 gets Dark Mode as expected.

For the Mac: The rumors were true - iTunes is no more, has been split up into Podcasts, Music, and TV apps.

For the iPad: No longer is iOS the main driving force. The tablet finally gets its own operating system.

For the Watch: As expected, the App Store is coming. Apps can run independently of a companion iPhone App.

Most of the news we got on Monday was pretty much as expected, which goes into my ongoing thesis of why WWDC week is usually a negative one for Apple shares. Investors basically see this as a "buy the rumor, sell the news" event. Things get a bit more important later this year when the company unveils all the new products that will be using these features. So while it is nice to see Dark Mode come to iOS for instance, and nice to hear that Apple Maps will be getting a major update, consumers will likely focus more on the new camera setup that this year's iPhones are expected to have.

The one thing I'm really curious about is the new strategy surrounding the Apple Watch. Does the addition of the App Store drive sales from consumers who appreciate this major functionality change? As you can see in the graphic below, Apple's estimated market share dipped in the first calendar quarter of 2019. Even though IDC projected nearly 15% wrist-worn device growth, that was half of the total industry growth. Of course, only Apple knows its true unit sales, and as I've pointed out before, many other names sell their devices at much lower price points. When it comes to overall revenue share, Apple is likely doing much better, and there is still tremendous room for growth in the coming years as wearable sales continue to soar.

(Source: IDC article, seen here)

Unfortunately, WWDC was a bit overshadowed on Monday. While the keynote address was ongoing, Reuters reported that the Department of Justice would be in charge of a potential antitrust probe regarding the technology giant. Up almost $3 at the day's high, not only did Apple shares turn negative, but they were down almost $5 at the low right after the news broke. The stock declined about a percent for the day, not a good start for those hoping this would be the second straight year where the stock rose during its developer's conference week after a history of declines.

While the antitrust headline seemed to overshadow the WWDC keynote, there perhaps is some good news for investors. Apple ended up faring a bit better than the overall tech sector and many of its big tech counterparts. There was similar news out regarding Facebook (FB), which lost 7.5% on the day, as well as Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), down more than 6%. Amazon (AMZN) shares also lost 4.6% for mostly the same reason, so Apple's 1% in the end wasn't too bad. Even Microsoft (MSFT) lost more than 3% on the day, so it might not have been a surprise that the NASDAQ index was down 1.6% with these major heavyweights all in the red.

In the end, Monday's WWDC keynote did what it was supposed to, and that's show off Apple's new operating systems. Because of the numerous leaks and predictions already out there, most of what was unveiled had already been discussed in some format, which may disappoint some. However, this isn't a time for Apple to be big and flashy in its reveals, although some will find that new top of the line and very expensive Mac Pro to be just that. In the end, the stock moved lower as the tech sector was hit on regulatory concerns, along with trade war fears still swirling. The true success or failure of WWDC will be determined in the coming months when Apple unveils its newest devices that will run this software, as the company hopes to return to revenue growth and get its stock back to new all-time highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.